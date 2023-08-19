The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Chicago Entertainment and Culture News

Loved ones cha cha real smooth at funeral for DJ Casper, Chicago creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide’

Willie “DJ Casper” Perry Jr. died Monday at South Suburban Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Loved ones cha cha real smooth at funeral for DJ Casper, Chicago creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide’
A shirt in memory of Willie Perry Jr. also known as DJ Casper, at Holy Temple Cathedral in Harvey, Illinois on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Casper was known to music and dance fans around the globe for the hugely popular line dance/song.

A shirt in memory of Willie Perry Jr. also known as DJ Casper, at Holy Temple Cathedral in Harvey, Illinois on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Casper was known to music and dance fans around the globe for the hugely popular line dance/song.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

There was only one proper way to say a final goodbye to Willie “DJ Casper” Perry Jr.

Dozens of loved ones of the Chicago creator of the “Cha Cha Slide” did his signature dance after his funeral service Saturday at Holy Temple Cathedral in south suburban Harvey.

Related

Perry, 58, died Monday at South Suburban Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

He developed the slide — also known as the Casper Slide — for an exercise class taught by his nephew at a Bally Total Fitness in Hyde Park in 1996.

Watch here:

Next Up In News
Chicago Air and Water Show takes flight
Diving dispute: Park district says it floated permit requirement by Friday Morning Swim Club
Man killed in Washington Heights drive-by shooting
4 teens shot at North Lawndale gathering
Man shot during fight on North Side
Passenger fatally shot in West Garfield Park
The Latest
A member of the U.S. Army Golden Knights glides with a parachute in the air after jumping from a plane during the Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.
Chicago
Chicago Air and Water Show takes flight
The city’s latest rite of late-summer aerial passage took flight Saturday morning near North Avenue Beach, as thousands gathered for the Chicago Air and Water Show’s second full-scale spectacle in as many years.
By Mohammad Samra
 
merlin_115034120.jpg
Chicago
Diving dispute: Park district says it floated permit requirement by Friday Morning Swim Club
Organizers of the hugely popular club that attracts thousands to Montrose Harbor every Friday previously said they hadn’t heard anything from the park district.
By Katie Anthony
 
Saints_Football.jpg
Bears
Saints say TE Jimmy Graham had medical episode before arrest
He played for the Bears from 2020-21, catching 64 passes for 623 yards and 11 touchdowns in 31 games.
By Patrick Finley
 
St. Ignatius’ Justin Scott (99) rushes the quarterback against Crete-Monee.
High School Football
Breaking down the area’s top 10 defensive players
The list includes an Illinois recruit and several juniors with major college offers.
By Mike Clark
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man killed in Washington Heights drive-by shooting
The 34-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to each arm, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 