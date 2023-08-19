Loved ones cha cha real smooth at funeral for DJ Casper, Chicago creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide’

There was only one proper way to say a final goodbye to Willie “DJ Casper” Perry Jr.

Dozens of loved ones of the Chicago creator of the “Cha Cha Slide” did his signature dance after his funeral service Saturday at Holy Temple Cathedral in south suburban Harvey.

Perry, 58, died Monday at South Suburban Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

He developed the slide — also known as the Casper Slide — for an exercise class taught by his nephew at a Bally Total Fitness in Hyde Park in 1996.

Watch here: