Things to do in Chicago Aug. 3-9: The Mix
Four days of Lollapalooza, Bruce Springsteen shows at Wrigley Field and the return of Aaron Sorkin’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ are among the week’s highlights.
Theater
- Aaron Sorkin’s critically acclaimed stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” returns for a one-week run. Rickard Thomas stars as lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast also features Melanie Moore as Scout, Justin Mark as Jem, Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia and Mary Badham (Scout in the 1962 film) as Mrs. Dubose. Bartlett Sher directs. From Aug. 8-13 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $35-$114. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- The Goodman Theatre presents Pearl Cleage and Zaron Burnett Jr.’s “In My Granny’s Garden,” an all-ages show that helps young audiences understand that food doesn’t just come from the grocery store: It’s grown in the ground. With music by Malkia Stampley, who also directs. From Aug. 3-19 at 13 Chicago parks, and Aug. 20 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 100 Lake Cook, Glencoe. Admission is free at parks; parking and admission fees apply at Chicago Botanic Garden. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org and chicagobotanic.org.
- Definition Theatre presents its Amplify New Play Festival, a celebration of new work surrounded by free artist workshops, pop-up shops, screenings of scenes from new plays, readings and a full, filmed version of Ada A’s “Good Years.” From Aug. 4-5 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St. For more information, visit definitiontheatre.org.
- Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre stages “The Light,” Loy A. Webb’s drama about a young Black couple who must contend with the revelation of a secret from the past. Tim Rhoze directs. From Aug. 5-20 at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston. Tickets: $30. Visit fjtheatre.com.
- The drama “GUAC” is activist Manuel Oliver’s solo play about losing his son Joaquin, who was killed at the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Michael Cotey directs. At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $23. Visit greenhousetheater.org.
Music
- Chicago’s largest music festival, Lollapalooza, returns with more than 170 acts including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Odesza, Karol G., Tomorrow X Together. Also Kidzapalooza features music from Alphabet Rockers, Imagination Movers, Q Brothers and more plus an array of other activities for kids. From noon-10 p.m. Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park, entrance at Michigan and Van Buren. Tickets: $135+. Visit lollapalooza.com.
- After completing the European leg of his tour, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off the remainder of the North American dates beginning with two concerts at Wrigley Field. At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9, 11 at Wrigley Field, Clark and Addison. Sold out but check resale sites. For concert info, visit mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts.
- In 2022, legendary singer and songwriter Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Price for Popular Song and received an Icon Award from the American Music Awards. Now he brings his Sing a Song All Night Long tour to town with special guests, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members Earth, Wind & Fire. At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $36+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and conductor Marin Alsop perform Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” with a large cast of opera singers led by soprano Janai Brugger, tenor Matthew Polenzani, baritone Joshua Hopkins and soprano Kathryn Lewek. At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4, and 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Ravinia’s Martin Theatre, 181 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park. $17-$95. Visit ravinia.org.
- Take a nostalgic trip to the ’80s with Boy George and Culture Club plus the electro-pop band Berlin for an evening of classic hits. At 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets: $30+. Visit livenation.com.
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats bring their energized brand of R&B rock to The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., at 7 p.m. Aug 9-10. The R&B-soul trio Thee Sacred Souls opens. Tickets: $99+. Visit saltshedchicago.com.
- Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas is reportedly pleased with Ryan Gosling’s cover of the band’s 1996 hit “Push” in the summer’s hottest movie, “Barbie.” (The song is a longtime favorite of director Greta Gerwig.) The band performs that and more at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets: $25+ Visit livenation.com.
- Blues-rock masters Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 ($44) on Ravinia’s Carousel Stage, and blue-eyed soul singer Boz Skaggs and special guest blues artist Keb’ Mo’ take a trip through their songbooks at 7 p.m Aug. 6 ($40-$115) at Ravinia, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Visit ravinia.org.
Museums & Galleries
- The Newberry Library showcases the depth and breadth of its collection with “Wheels,” an exhibit that finds the literal and the metaphorical via postcards, pamphlets, posters, photographs, a Chicago Railroad Fair official guidebook, a Mexican calendar wheel and more. To Sept. 23 at Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton. Admission is free. Visit newberry.org.
- Agitator Artist Collective presents “We Are Tech and Tech Are Us,” an exhibit featuring the work of nearly two dozen artists that focuses on technology as an integral part of human society and how it is shaping our future. Special events include a sci-fi reading night (Aug. 16), a music night (Aug. 23) and an e-waste zoom seminar (date TBA). From Aug. 5-26 at 3851 W. Fullerton. Admission is free. Visit agitatorgallery.com.
Festival Fun
- Muros, an art activation group, presents Titan Walls, a mural festival featuring artists from Chicago and across the globe. From Aug. 7-11 watch the artists paint their murals. From noon-8 p.m. Aug. 12 enjoy an interactive installation: the Muros Beach House, a beach dive bar, and other activities. At District Brew Yards, 417 N. Ashland. Admission is free. Visit muros.com.
- Jeff Fest features music from The Buckinghams, The Four C Notes, Rosie and the Rivets, School of Rock, The Prime, Surgery Cult. Plus: Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty and Pink Floyd tribute bands. Also local food, dance and theater performances. From 5-10 p.m. Aug. 4 and 2-10 p.m. Aug. 5-6 at Jefferson Memorial Park, 4822 N. Long. Admission: $7. Visit chicagoevents.com.
- Dancing in the Streets celebrates the West Town neighborhood and the aesthetic of peace and love championed by the Grateful Dead. Bands include Terrapin Flyer, Rock & Rye, Old Shoe and more. Plus find children’s activities, food, vendors and craft beer from the Chicago Brewing District. From 5-10 p.m. Aug. 4 and noon-10 p.m. Aug. 5-6 on Hubbard from Paulina to Wood. Admission: $10 donation. Visit westtownchamber.org.
- Festa Italiana offers Italian food, music and wine plus carnival rides, a meatball eating contest, vendors and more. From 5-10 p.m. Aug. 4, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 5, and noon-8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Naper Settlement, Webster and Aurora, Naperville. Admission: $10. Visit starevents.com.
- Bronzeville Neighborhood Jazz Fest features musicians Buddy Fambro, Marqueal Jordan, Joan Collaso, Willie Fultz Band with Skinny Williams plus vendors, children’s activities, food. From noon-8:30 p.m. Aug. 5 on Martin Luther King Drive from 37th to 39th. Visit eventbrite.com.
- BWe NEXT/ The Black Women’s Expo is an empowering weekend for Black women and their families. Featured are small businesses, entertainment, workshops, health, wellness and beauty lounges and more. From Aug. 4-6 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets $30, $5 for children ages 3-12. Visit bwenext.com.
- The inaugural Taste of Ravinia features food, music, interactive activities and more. From 2-8 p.m. Aug. 9 at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Also check out the Ravinia Farmer’s Market from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free. Visit choosechicago.com/event/taste-of-ravinia/.
Victor Parra, longtime host of ‘Mambo Express’ radio show, shared passion for Afro-Cuban jazz with thousands
The Latest
Slow down, Chicago Bears? Johnson says he won’t be rushed into deal to keep team in the city: ‘We’ll get there’
Mayor Johnson has not yet offered an alternative stadium site to the Bears if the team is determined to leave Soldier Field. He says he’s using this time for relationship building.
A 2-year-old boy, his parents and another man were shot Wednesday. Police recovered a vehicle used by the shooters and say the attack was targeted.
Smith leads the Sky in rebounds per game, averaging 6.8, to go with her 9.5 points and 1.6 blocks.
Some of the city’s favorite restaurants will be showcased at this year’s Taste, Sept. 8-10.
Mayor praises Chicago cops for ‘great deal of restraint’ after teen takeover in South Loop: ‘That is a system of care’
Brandon Johnson says his team has made an effort to dissuade young people from wreaking havoc, and it’s paying off. But 40 arrests were made Sunday in the South Loop after groups of teens stormed a convenience store.