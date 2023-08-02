The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Janice Weston walking in to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for her guilty plea and sentencing Wednesday. Weston was vice president of the board of Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport and the sister of John Gembara, who was the bank’s chief executive officer.

Janice Weston entering to the Dirksen Federal Courthouse for her guilty plea and sentencing Wednesday. Weston was vice president of the board of Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport and the sister of John Gembara, who was the bank’s chief executive officer. Their family ran the bank for three generations.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

The Watchdogs Washington Federal Bank investigation News

Bridgeport bank failure fallout: Dead CEO’s sister pleads guilty in collapse of Washington Federal Bank for Savings

Over seven years, Janice Weston, vice president of the board of the clout-heavy bank, ordered bank employees to fool federal regulators by backdating loan documents.

By  Tim Novak
   
SHARE Bridgeport bank failure fallout: Dead CEO’s sister pleads guilty in collapse of Washington Federal Bank for Savings

More than five years after federal authorities closed a Bridgeport bank following the sudden death of its CEO John F. Gembara, his sister Janice Weston pleaded guilty Wednesday to fabricating records that might have kept regulators from uncovering a massive embezzlement scheme.

Weston faces up to 30 months in prison when she is sentenced Oct. 20 in a case stemming from the December 2017 collapse of Washington Federal Bank for Savings, which her family had run for three generations.

Weston was senior vice president, compliance officer and a member of the board of directors at the bank that had ties to the Daley family.

There was no indication she knew that her late brother had been running the embezzlement scheme, which federal authorities continue to investigate. Sources said she was in a position, though, to know what was going on at Washington Federal for more a decade.

Related

Weston, 65, of Orland Park, is among 15 people who have been charged with crimes after banking regulators discovered the fraud scheme at Washington Federal and shut it down on Dec. 15, 2017.

That was less than two weeks after Gembara was found dead with a rope around his neck inside the Park Ridge bedroom of Marek Matczuk, a contractor and bank customer who owed Washington Federal more than $6 million. Authorities say Gembara’s killed himself.

Matczuk and another contractor, Miroslaw Krejza, are facing trial next month on charges that they embezzled millions from the bank.

Related

Two other bank board members — William M. Mahon, who was a deputy commissioner in the city of Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation when he was indicted, and George Kozdemba, a retired employee of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago — are set to plead guilty Monday in the bank investigation.

William M. Mahon.

William M. Mahon.

Facebook

Six bank employees and two customers have pleaded guilty. Two of them did so having been given deferred-prosecution agreements that could wipe out their convictions.

A jury convicted one of the bank’s largest customers, attorney Robert M. Kowalski, of embezzling $8 million from Washington Federal and concealing more than $560,000 in assets when he went bankrupt. His sister Jan Kowalski pleaded guilty to helping him hide assets from bankruptcy creditors.

Related

The bank’s collapse also ended the political career of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, who was representing Bridgeport in the Chicago City Council when he was convicted last year of cheating on his federal income taxes and lying to federal authorities about how much money he borrowed from the bank. He’s on probation now after serving four months in prison.

Related

Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Feb. 14, 2022, after being found guilty of cheating on his tax returns for five years and lying about how much money he got from a crooked Bridgeport bank.

Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Feb. 14, 2022, after being found guilty of cheating on his tax returns for five years and lying about how much money he got from a crooked Bridgeport bank.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times file

Weston — whose two adult sons also worked for the bank — directed three bank employees including Cathy Torres and Brian Fong to backdate a couple of dozen documents between 2011 and 2017 so federal regulators wouldn’t know the bank had violated the federal Currency and Foreign Transactions Reporting Act by lending money without first checking whether the customers were on a list of people who are barred from being able to borrow money from U.S. banks.

“Weston acknowledges that one of the reasons she backdated [Office of Foreign Assets Control] was to deceive the [Office of the Comptroller of the Currency] by falsely portraying to the OCC and the auditors and consultants that Washington Federal complied with its internal policies, to avoid a negative report from those entities,” according to her 20-page plea agreement.

“Weston acknowledges that the altered OFAC reports were capable of influencing the OCC,” which might have become suspicious of the bank’s operating procedures.

In addition to any prison sentence, Weston also could face a $250,000 fine, and it’s likely she will be ordered to make restitution to the bank’s victims.

After the bank’s collapse, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ended up spending nearly $139.8 million to cover the bank’s losses. It since has recovered about $59 million from insurance companies for the bank and its auditors and from the sale of 135 loans and repayments of delinquent loans — including $219,000 that Thompson had borrowed from the bank.

Untitled

READ MORE

screen_shot_2018_11_08_at_10_13_21_am.png

Click here to read the Sun-Times’ initial investigation of the failure of Washington Federal Bank for Savings.

The Watchdogs
Prosecutors seek contempt charge, jail time for ex-judge accused of stealing from Tuskegee Airman
The Watchdogs
Illinois Gaming Board says it plans to revoke Cicero diner’s gaming license
The Watchdogs
Despite Lori Lightfoot’s promise her Board of Ed wouldn’t be ‘a rubber stamp,’ it seldom crossed her
View More Stories In The Watchdogs
The Latest
An affordable housing development at 5150 N. Northwest Hwy. in Jefferson Park.
Other Views
Affordable housing should be in all Chicago neighborhoods
Someone who needs a subsidy to live affordably should have just as many options of where to live as someone who does not. You cannot build affordable housing only where it’s cheapest, or where people will protest the least.
By Marisa Novara
 
Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. July 18, 2023.
Columnists
DeSantis is a dud of a candidate
Donors hoped Ron DeSantis would run as “Trump but smarter.” But if it’s possible, he’s running as Trump but dumber, at least politically.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Sam Sanchez sits with his daughters Korina (center) and Samantha Sanchez at a table inside Moe’s Cantina in River North.
La Voz Chicago
Hermanas amplían el grupo de restaurantes mexicanos de su familia con nuevos conceptos
Korina Sánchez y Samantha Sánchez han tomado las riendas del Third Coast Hospitality Group de su padre, usando toda la experiencia que adquirieron mientras se criaban en sus restaurantes.
By Ambar Colón
 
migrants Broadway Armory Park Field House shelter
La Voz Chicago
Cientos de migrantes son traslados fuera de los City Colleges antes del comienzo de clases
Un portavoz del alcalde Brandon Johnson dijo que la mudanza de los migrantes se planeó con anticipación y no estaba relacionada con las multitudes de personas que se esperaban en Grant Park para Lollapalooza.
By Michael Loria and Mary Norkol
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the former president’s 2020 election loss. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) ORG XMIT: WX221
Letters to the Editor
Trump’s latest indictment is no sign to rest easy, when his enablers are on the loose
We deserve and demand fair, free, and open elections, not shameless power grabs and endless corruption.
By Letters to the Editor
 