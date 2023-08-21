The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Law to end cash bail was forced on Illinoisans

This wasn’t on the ballot. Not many in Illinois had their voice heard in the matter.

Letters to the Editor
   
The Illinois Capitol in Springfield. The Pre-Trial Fairness Act to eliminate cash bail, part of the SAFE-T Act, was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2021. It will go into effect Sept. 18.

Seth Perlman/AP file

I read Benjamin Ruddell’s opinion piece in the Sun-Times about the obligation of those politicians who didn’t support ending the practice of cash bail in Illinois (“Politicians and others who opposed ending cash bail now have a duty to help make the law work” — Aug. 17).

To read Ruddell’s argument, you might have thought the public was clamoring for this legislation and it had overwhelming support. Nothing could be further from the truth.

This wasn’t on the ballot. Not many in Illinois had their voice heard in the matter. In fact, the legislation was passed in a late-night session in Springfield, muscled through by Chicago Democrats, and swiftly signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Ruddell should tell the truth. This was a law forced on the public to advance a far-left agenda some politicians subscribe to.

Tony LaMantia, Logan Square 

Air and Water Show is risky business

I’d like to introduce a new term into the national lexicon: “Long Term Cultural Stupidity.” 

It’s the concept that if a stupid idea is embraced by enough people over a long enough period of time, it must no longer be a stupid idea.

Take, for example, the idea that flying jet planes at hundreds of miles an hour within close proximity of a million people and numerous residential high-rise buildings filled with more people is a good idea. 

Tom Shannon, Lincoln Park 

Don’t snooze on Mapes trial

I have just finished reading another of the almost-daily Sun-Times articles reporting on the federal trial of Tim Mapes (“Jurors hear additional recordings in Mapes’ case” — Aug. 19).

As we know, Mapes is the former chief of staff to Michael Madigan, the now-retired Illinois Speaker of the House, who also will be up for trial himself next year. And what are the offenses for which Mapes is being tried? Perjury and attempted obstruction of justice. These charges sound important, and the prosecutors have spent a great deal of time, effort, taxpayer money and jury time in trying to prove them.

Let’s hope the jury (and the reporter covering this case) stay awake long enough to hear the defense case and come to a correct verdict.

Jeanine Tobin, Galewood

