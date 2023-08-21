The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023

Toussaint routed, White Sox blown out by Mariners

Mariners win 14-2 for seventh straight victory; Sox fall to 27 games below .500

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Touki Toussaint had a rough outing against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday. (Getty Images)

The White Sox’ most recent auditions for starting spots in the 2024 rotation in the last three games were a difficult watch.

In Monday’s 14-2 loss to the Mariners Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, right-hander Touki Toussaint got drilled for five runs in the first inning, then exited in the fifth trailing 7-1 after allowing back to back homers to Cal Raleigh and Teoscar Hernandez.

Claimed by the Sox off waivers from the Guardians on June 20 to patch up the thin starting pitching lot in their system, Toussaint has walked 18 batters in his last four starts covering 18 13 innings. He owns a 5.30 ERA in 13 appearances including nine starts.

Toussaint’s performance comes two days after righty Jesse Scholtens (3.79 ERA) walked a season-high five batters, allowed five hits and needed 86 pitches to complete three innings of five-run ball in an 11-5 loss at Colorado.

The rotation for next season is up in the air aside from Dylan Cease. Michael Kopech is struggling and Mike Clevinger, arguably the team’s best starter this season, has a mutual option for 2024. Hence the opportunities afforded Toussaint and Scholtens, a 29-year-old lifetime minor leaguer before this season.

Waiver claim Brent Honeywell gave up two homers, including Raleigh’s second, as the Sox lost for the seventh time in nine games while the Mariners won their seventh in a row.

Benintendi’s No. 1

Andrew Benintendi is the White Sox’ best base runner, third base coach Eddie Rodriguez. It has more to do with Benintendi’s economical 13 stolen bases in 14 attempts.

“He anticipates. He really has a feel for that,” Rodriguez said “He is a baserunner. Knows how to lead, when to lead, how much to lead. When to take the extra base because the situation dictates it or not. He has that feel for that.”

Speed wise, Benintendi is just average, but he knows how to anticipate, has a feel for where balls hit to the outfield will land and knows outfielders’ arms.

Rodriguez also cited Luis Robert Jr.

“He has speed, which makes up for some things but he has the aggressiveness above and beyond the speed,” Rodriguez said, “for when he wants to take the extra base, to force the defense to execute. He’s looking for a bobbled ball and things like that.”

Robert has 16 stolen bases in 18 attempts.

More time for Sosa

Second baseman Lenyn Sosa got his third start and played in his fourth straight game since getting recalled from Triple-A. Manager Pedro Grifol said Sosa, who played in his 37th game between last season and this one, should continue to get reps.

“No doubt about it. Him, [and rookie Oscar] Colas,” Grifol said. “We gotta make sure. We can’t go into spring training with questions. We have to make sure this offseason we are closer to knowing when these guys are going to be completely ready to be major leaguers.”

Eloy returns

Eloy Jimenez returned from Paternity Leave, and reliever Declan Cronin was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte to make room on the roster. Jimenez lined a double off the wall in his first at-bat.

Stone back Tuesday

Steve Stone, who left the broadcast booth Sunday in Colorado with an upset stomach, expects to return Tuesday. Mike Huff took Stone’s place alongside play-by-play voice Jason Benetti Monday.

