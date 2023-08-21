The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Nation/World News Metro/State

Suspect who killed store owner had ripped down Pride flag and shouted homophobic slurs, sheriff says

Laura Ann Carleton was defending her Pride flags placed in front of her boutique when she was shot, an LGBTQ+ advocacy group said. A suspect was shot by police a short time after the incident Friday.

By  Saji Mathai
   
SHARE Suspect who killed store owner had ripped down Pride flag and shouted homophobic slurs, sheriff says
The message “We Love You Lauri “ is seen on a Pride flag at a makeshift memorial outside the Mag.Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, near Lake Arrowhead, California, on August 21, 2023. The owner of the store, Laura Ann Carleton, was fatally shot on August 18 by a man who “made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag” displayed outside her store, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department.

“We Love You Lauri,” reads a message outside a clothing store in Cedar Glen, California, where owner Laura Ann Carleton was shot to death Friday night. Police say a 27-year-old man ripped down an LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside the store and shouted homophobic slurs before shooting her to death.

Getty

CEDAR GLEN, Calif. — A 27-year-old man killed by California sheriff’s deputies over the weekend after he fatally shot a store owner had ripped down an LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside the business and shouted homophobic slurs at the woman, authorities said Monday.

When deputies confronted Travis Ikeguchi on foot about a mile from the store Friday night, he opened fire on them, striking multiple squad cars, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus told reporters. Deputies returned fire and shot Ikeguchi, who died at the scene, Dicus said. No deputies were hurt.

Laura_Ann_Carleton__1_.jpg

Getty

Laura Ann Carleton was pronounced dead at Mag.Pi, the store she owned and operated in Cedar Glen. The small community in the San Bernardino Mountains is roughly 60 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

“Investigators determined that prior to the shooting the suspect tore down a Pride, or rainbow, flag that was hanging in front of the store and yelled many homophobic slurs toward Carleton,” Dicus said during Monday’s media briefing.

Ikeguchi, who lived in Cedar Glen, frequently posted hate-filled content on social media, sheriff’s officials said.

The day before the shooting, Ikeguchi’s family had reported him missing to the sheriff’s department, officials said.

Several witnesses reported Carleton’s shooting and followed Ikeguchi as he ran away from the store, the sheriff said. The semiautomatic handgun used by Ikeguchi was not registered to him, and he did not have a license to carry a concealed weapon, according to officials.

Dicus said the investigation into Carleton’s killing was ongoing. The district attorney’s office will investigate the shooting of the suspect, as is standard practice with all lethal encounters involving law enforcement.

Carleton, who preferred to be called “Lauri,” is survived by her husband and nine children in a blended family.

An LGBTQ+ group in nearby Lake Arrowhead said Carleton didn’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. But she spent time helping and advocating for everyone, and she was defending her Pride flags placed in front of her shop on the night of the shooting, the group said.

There was an outpouring of support on social media over the weekend, with commenters expressing shock and sadness on the store’s accounts. Many included rainbow flag emojis.

The advocacy group Equality California said in a statement Monday that over the past year, it has recorded “a sharp increase in anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric being expressed by far right extremists and hate groups — rhetoric which has resulted in physical intimidation, harassment, and acts of violence.”

Law enforcement agencies in several states have investigated the destruction of rainbow Pride flags as potential hate crimes in recent years.

Next Up In News
Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case over efforts to overturn 2020 election
On CPS’ first day of school, ‘There’s excitement and hope,’ mayor says
Chicago woman charged with threatening to kill Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron
Judge rejects special prosecutor to look into alleged misconduct by police, prosecutors in 2011 cop murder
Prosecutors rest their case in perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan as jurors hear more secret recordings
How to stay safe from ‘oppressive’ heat expected in the Chicago area later this week
The Latest
AP22061791493516.jpg
Columnists
Should trans athletes be allowed to compete as they see fit? Issue needs yes-or-no answer
It’s a crazy gender world out there, folks. And, of course, the battlefield over transgender citizens’ societal and political rights has coalesced — where else? — in the so-called toy department known as sports.
By Rick Telander
 
Touki Toussaint had a rough outing against the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday. (Getty Images)
Toussaint routed, White Sox blown out by Mariners
Mariners win 14-2 for seventh straight victory; Sox fall to 27 games below .500
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Nick Madrigal #1 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 21, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Cubs
Cubs claim 7-6 ‘character win’ against Tigers
The Cubs kicked off a three-game series in Detroit with a victory.
By Maddie Lee
 
Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two run eight inning double in front of Yan Gomes #15 of the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park on August 21, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Cubs
‘A lot of emotions’: Javy Báez faces Cubs for first time since 2021 teardown
Báez hit a clutch two-run double Monday, but the Cubs beat the Tigers 7-6
By Maddie Lee
 
Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a New York courtroom in April. Trump’s bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Nation/World
Donald Trump’s bond is set at $200,000 in Georgia case over efforts to overturn 2020 election
The deal bars Donald Trump, who is again running for president, from intimidating witnesses or victims, including on social media.
By Alanna Durkin Richer | Associated Press and Jill Colvin | AP
 