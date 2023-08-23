2 hospitalized after driver crashes into IDOT contractor’s vehicle, semi-truck on Bishop Ford

Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after a driver crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation contractor’s vehicle and a semi-truck on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

Just before 10:30 a.m., a sedan drove onto the right shoulder and struck a parked SUV that belonged to a contractor working with IDOT on Interstate 94 near 130th Street, Illinois State Police said.

The sedan also struck a semi-truck, according to state police.

Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.