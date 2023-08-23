2 hospitalized after driver crashes into IDOT contractor’s vehicle, semi-truck on Bishop Ford
A sedan drove onto the right shoulder and struck a parked SUV that belonged to a contractor working with IDOT
Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after a driver crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation contractor’s vehicle and a semi-truck on the Bishop Ford Expressway.
Just before 10:30 a.m., a sedan drove onto the right shoulder and struck a parked SUV that belonged to a contractor working with IDOT on Interstate 94 near 130th Street, Illinois State Police said.
The sedan also struck a semi-truck, according to state police.
Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
Closing arguments begin in perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan, jury could get case later in the day
The Latest
The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. as the two were traveling in the 5200 block of South Loomis Boulevard when they struck a parked vehicle, causing their minivan to flip, Chicago police said.
Chicago has laws for landlords to keep all apartments warm during the winter but does not have a similar blanket rule to keep them cool during the summer.
The next step is a final vote by the full panel of voters for induction, but a recommendation from the senior committee makes that a near-certainty.
“I’m not going to get into any specifics,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “I think the important thing is Jimmy is going to be OK and hopefully be back out here practicing quickly.”
Veteran P.J. Walker has posted a 14.6 passer rating in two preseason games. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, who was the next quarterback off the bench Saturday against the Colts, has a 98.