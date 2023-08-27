The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Tempel Lipizzans is ending after 65-year run

There are only three classical dressage performances left with the Lipizzan breed at the Old Mill Creek horse farm.

By  Mick Zawislak | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Tempel Lipizzans is ending after 65-year run
Trainers Raul Roa, left, and Nadalyn Firenz work with Favory VI Bellanna V at Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek.

Trainers Raul Roa, left, and Nadalyn Firenz work with Favory VI Bellanna V at Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek.

Rick West/Daily Herald

The Tempel Lipizzans program, a passion of classical horsemanship for the Esther and Tempel Smith family, is ending after 65 years and three generations.

Program Director Esther Buonanno announced the closing Friday afternoon “with pride and great sorrow.”

Related

“For a variety of reasons, our ownership family is moving in different directions,” she wrote in a statement announcing the closing. “For 65 years and three generations, promoting and preserving the Lipizzan breed and classical horsemanship has been a passion for our family, those who have worked closely with the horses and community members near and far.”

Breeding and training Lipizzans in the classic style of dressage has been the mission of Tempel Farms, founded by Buonanno’s grandparents in 1958 at 17000 Wadsworth Road in northwest suburban Old Mill Creek. Public performances began in 1983.

There are three performances left, and tickets are sold out. Public programming, including performances and tours, educational programs and boarding operations for horses outside TLC ownership will end.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Boy, 14, wounded in car-to-car shooting in Brighton Park
Chicago man charged with road-rage shooting in Elmhurst
After backlash, and muscle from the mayor, Logan Square Farmers Market reopens
Starbucks workers at Michigan Avenue roastery reject union membership
Fur-st week back: Chicago college campuses welcome students, emotional support animals for new school year
Three people wounded in Little Village shooting
The Latest
BEARS_082723_56.jpg
Bears
Bears releasing QB P.J. Walker
Unless the Bears make an addition, rookie Tyson Bagent is in line to be Fields’ backup.
By Patrick Finley
 
A 36-year-old man was killed in a South Shore shooting Saturday afternoon, police said.
Crime
Boy, 14, wounded in car-to-car shooting in Brighton Park
The boy was shot in the chest and was listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Athletics_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
Yoan Moncada’s four-hit day evidence that he’s feeling good again
He’s hitting .339/.369/.565 over his last 17 games, and he said this is the best he has felt physically since before the World Baseball Classic in spring.
By James Fegan
 
Chicaco Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a fielder’s choice hit by Jeimer Candelario against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Cubs
‘Playing free’: Seiya Suzuki’s reset helping to power Cubs offense
Suzuki hit two doubles and drew two walks in the Cubs’ 10-1 win Sunday against the Pirates.
By Maddie Lee
 
A man is headed to prison for sexually assaulting a child.
Crime
Chicago man charged with road-rage shooting in Elmhurst
Gregory Johnson, 42, of Austin, who prosecutors say has multiple felony convictions, was denied bail on Sunday. He allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle. No one was hurt.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 