Tempel Lipizzans is ending after 65-year run

The Tempel Lipizzans program, a passion of classical horsemanship for the Esther and Tempel Smith family, is ending after 65 years and three generations.

Program Director Esther Buonanno announced the closing Friday afternoon “with pride and great sorrow.”

“For a variety of reasons, our ownership family is moving in different directions,” she wrote in a statement announcing the closing. “For 65 years and three generations, promoting and preserving the Lipizzan breed and classical horsemanship has been a passion for our family, those who have worked closely with the horses and community members near and far.”

Breeding and training Lipizzans in the classic style of dressage has been the mission of Tempel Farms, founded by Buonanno’s grandparents in 1958 at 17000 Wadsworth Road in northwest suburban Old Mill Creek. Public performances began in 1983.

There are three performances left, and tickets are sold out. Public programming, including performances and tours, educational programs and boarding operations for horses outside TLC ownership will end.

