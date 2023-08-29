Chicago fishing: Lakefront kings and options for Labor Day weekend

The smattering of lakefront Chinook from shore and prospects for fishing the Labor Day weekend lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Vincent Rocco messaged the photo at the top and this:

Hey Dale. I cought me a 2 for 1 catch off o Lily Bug Acres shoreline. Somone told me i should send you this. Best catch of my life.

I agree with that someone.

He followed up with this:

Ill probably never be able to do that agian.

I agree with that, too.

Vincent Rocco with the smallmouth bass of his double catch at Lily Bug Acres on the Chain O’Lakes. Provided

May there may more catches of a lifetime during the heat of the coming Labor Day weekend, which looks to be one last blast of stable summer weather.

WISCONSIN STURGEON

Hook and line sturgeon season opens Saturday, Sept. 2, in Wisconsin. Here is the word from the Wisconsin DNR:

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that the inland hook and line season for lake sturgeon will take place Sept. 2 - Sept. 30 on certain waters. Lake sturgeon in these waterbodies remain strong thanks to continued science-based management practices and habitat work. Anglers interested in harvesting a lake sturgeon must have their general 2023 fishing license and a valid hook and line lake sturgeon tag. Licenses and tags may be purchased online through Go Wild or from one of our license vendors. All licenses and regulations apply. The DNR reminds anglers that only one fish may be harvested per season and must have a minimum length measurement of 60 inches. Anglers who harvest a lake sturgeon must validate their tag immediately upon harvesting the sturgeon before moving it and register the harvested sturgeon at a designated registration station. Please note that a hook and line sturgeon tag is not required if an angler plans to release the sturgeon they catch. Anglers should continue to practice responsible catch-and-release when releasing any fish they do not wish to keep. Review best practices on the DNR’s responsible release webpage. Anglers should be aware that some sturgeon may have a tag near their dorsal fin. These tags contain information that is used to monitor the movement and growth of lake sturgeon and will aid the DNR in future management practices. If anglers catch a tagged sturgeon, they should submit the following information to the county’s fisheries biologist: Where the fish was caught The date of the catch Tag number, color and material composition of the tag (i.e., metal or plastic) Overall fish length

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) and the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday), but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there.

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

ILLINOIS FROG SEASON

Illinois’ bullfrog (only) season runs through Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken only by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limit is eight, possession limit is 16.

AREA LAKES

Pete Lamar with a bluegill from a pond in the western suburbs. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, . . . I got out to a pond on Friday afternoon, after the extreme heat had been predicted to moderate. I was too early: still hot, sunny and dead calm-not a trace of a breeze. That was one time when it paid to be out midafternoon instead of closer to sunset; mosquitoes, gnats and deerflies would’ve been awful with no wind. All species were eating; I caught bluegills, largemouths and some green sunfish (see attached image).

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermyin Crystal Lake and of the WeFishASA.com podcast and his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

Now that the kids have gone back to school, the tackle/bait shops are a little slower. The customers coming in are catching some big crappies in 10-15 feet of water on the chain. The only problem is they keep moving, following the bait. So if they are not biting move around. Use bigger fathead minnows on a slip float.

Brennan Critzer at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said catfish are good on cut bait; white bass are good, especially on Channel and Marie; perch have been caught on small fatheads.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is open 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30.

CHICAGO RIVER

A good day on the Chicago River with largemouth bass, white bass and crappie. Provided by Jeffrey Williams

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and this:

Can u say Busy Day Chicago River 20+ Bass caught

That is the promise and joy of the Chicago River.

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 8/28/23 through 9/4/23 Northern Pike can either be caught trolling crank baits in the weeds or by fishing suckers just off the weed line. I’ve been using large bass crank baits such as the Fat Free Shad or the Wally Diver in the fire tiger pattern. I use 12 lb. Test so my lure can reach optimum depth. The best depth I’ve been fishing is 20-25 ft of water. My larger fish have come suspended 5-6 ft off bottom. The best location has been by the Village Supper Club or by Browns Channel. Walleye fishing still remains on the slow side. I have been catching one here or there, but the pattern is still hard to determine. The water is too warm for the walleyes to be in their typical fall pattern. Hopefully if we get some cool weather soon the fish will turn on. The fish I’ve been catching have all been on nightcrawlers fished on a split shot right on the weed line. Largemouth bass remains the best bite on the lake. They can either be caught around the boat docks or off the main lake weed points. Senkos or nightcrawlers have been producing all of my fish. You can catch an occasional bass on the northern suckers as well. The best location has been by Willow Point and by the Village Supper Club. I am still catching some nice bluegills in the 18-20 ft range. I’m catching a lot in the 9-10 inch range. Small red worms or nightcrawler pieces are producing most of the action. I’ve been straight lining right beneath my anchored boat. The best location has been by the gray condos, Yacht Club point or in front of the launch by Lake Lawn Lodge. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

DES PLAINES RIVER

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a largemouth bass from the Des Plaines River. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. DesPlaines River- There was a very small bite window today and temps were 25 degrees cooler than a couple days ago. All the analytics said it was going to be a grind. I had to get on them right away at first light, so the decision to go with a Razor Custom Tackle prop knocker turned out to be the right choice. The bass were all over that buzz bait for the first three hours before the cold front and NE winds started to take its hold. Back water areas that had current and bait fish held the aggressive biters. Water temps had risen to the mid 80’s from the record temps we received during the week. . . . TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Nature photo of the week of a barred owl. Hailey O’Malley

DOWNSTATE

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Last day fishing is Monday, Sept. 4. Check regulations at http://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

Gene Jarka with a muskie from Hennepin-Hopper lakes at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge. Provided

Gene Jarka emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hello Dale, This past Sunday evening I spent two hours at Hennepin Hopper after exploring some other bodies of water in the region. The bite was on! In the short time that I had on the water I managed to boat three nice fish. I landed a Muskie that was over 30, and two very healthy Largemouth. The Muskie hammered a swim jig with a white fluke trailer, and I got the bass on a Senko and a buzz bait. The water was alive with large wakes from Muskie and Largemouth as I moved through the weeds. This coming weekend is the end of the season, time to get those last casts in before sunset on 9/4! Tight lines, Gene Jarka Princeton, IL

Gene Jarka with a largemouth bass from Hennepin-Hopper lakes at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge. Provided photo

POWERTON: Summer hours—6 a.m.-8 p.m.—run through Sept. 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Fishing is sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Mike Cronsell at Dicky’s Bait Shop in Montgomery reported most using crawlers for basic fishing; reports of a big flathead downstream. A carp derby last weekend at Montgomery had both adult and kid carp winners in a derby topped 13 pounds.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermyin Crystal Lake and of the WeFishASA.com podcast and his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

Now that the kids have gone back to school, the tackle/bait shops are a little slower. . . . Smallmouth bass continue to be caught below the Algonquin and Carpentersville dams. I like a # 3 Mepps with a gold blade/any tail color.As it cools down In temperature so will the catfish bite. Use more live minnows- the biggest you can find to increase your odds.

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale,Drought conditions most everywhere. I fished the Fox over the weekend and the low water levels changed behavior. Where the smallmouths had been holding in fast water, they had now moved to the deepest water available (I couldn’t see bottom where I caught fish in spite of very clear water). Shallows were full of crayfish and minnows, but herons were stalking-I did not see any ospreys or eagles but I’m sure they’re around; smallmouths opted for the safety of not being seen by predators instead of plentiful food.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said Kyle Tepper caught 19 bass (largemouth and smallmouth) to Katz’s three, both using Berkley Flatworms in 18-22 feet on the points and flats. The only difference was Tepper was using Gulp! crawfish spray.

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva 8/24/23 through 9/4/23 Smallmouth bass are starting to come off their sporadic summer pattern and starting to position themselves on the break lines in 15-20 ft. of water. The best presentation I have found is Carolina Rigging, watermelon or root beer colored Arkie crawling grubs or split shotting live night crawlers. Most of the fish being caught are by Coleman’s Point or by Linn Pier. As the water cools the small mouth bass will move shallower and concentrate on the main lake points, like Conference Point, Black Point and Rainbow Point. Largemouth bass fishing has been all right. Most of the bass are being caught in 12-13 ft. of water. The best bait is night crawlers fished on the split shot rig. A secondary pattern was the split shot rig with 5 inch zoom lizards, green pumkin/chartreuse seemed to produce the most. Many of the fish being caught were on the Geneva Bay break line or by Coleman’s Point. Walleye fishing has been slowing due to the cooler weather in the evenings. Some are still being caught at night in about 13 ft. of water. They are still associating with the weed flats. Crank baits or crawler harnesses remain the best approach. Look for them in Fontana Beach or Trinkes. Remember wind is still the key to success. Panfish continue to be a constant bite. The key to catching them is a live night crawler fished on the split shot rig. The depth has been 10-13 ft. of water for the most action. I’ve caught good fish pretty much in every spot I’ve been fishing for bass. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – August 27, 2023 Mike Norris Big Green Lake: During last week’s heat wave, the water cleared, and the smallmouth bass moved to deeper drop-offs. Anglers who succeeded in shallower water went out at daybreak and were off the water by 10 a.m. Look for smallmouth bass hanging around isolated boulders along steep drop-offs if fishing later than 10 a.m. Try threading half of a night crawler on a drop shot rig and fishing 25 - 35 feet down. A walleye or two can be a bonus fish. Northern pike are also active. Look for them in 28 to 35 feet of water along steep drop-offs. Try live bait rigging for them with a sucker minnow. Bluegills are in and around cribs in 15 to 20 feet of water. Drop-shotting a red worm is an excellent way to catch them. A handful of anglers are trolling spoons for lake trout in 120 to 190 feet of water. Fox Lake: The largemouth bass bite improved. Try working swim jigs in and around submerged vegetation in the Government area and also under piers along the north shore of Kuno Point. A few anglers are catching crappies drifting across the lake basin with a split shot and minnow. Walleye fishing was slow last week.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

If you haven’t been at the former cooling lake in a while, be aware that water levels are very low (within a foot of pumping water), so, as warned by signage, use caution around humps and the launch area.

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a smallmouth bass caught wading the Kankakee River. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. . . . Kankakee River- Had the pleasure of field staffer Dave joining me to wade the Kankakee River for smallies. The river did not disappoint as we had perfect wading conditions with a slight stain and water temps at 81. We started off throwing top waters at first light with very little interest. Next up was jerk baits and swim baits. That took a few willing biters. It wasn’t until we started pounding the bottom that the numbers took off. Tubes, bandit 100 cranks, Erie darters, and twister tails all took fish. I pulled out the secret weapon with the husker bug taking some quality fish. Nothing more gratifying than catching fish on baits you make. PP&Y was the hot color as it seemed to match the craws we were seeing. It was a beautiful day on the river today with plenty of wildlife to peek our interest. . . . TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Bob Johnson caught this “chunky” largemouth bass, along with a bunch of smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - River water temps back down below 80 sitting at 78 degrees when I launched early Sunday morning. Water clarity has improved as well.The first hour was an exciting surface bite catching 5 smallmouth all falling for a Berkley prop bait. Had some more success using jigs with crawfish trailers and crainkbaits resembling crawfish fishing in 3 to 7 feet off rocks and current breaks. Caught this chunky little largemouth towards end of morning on the jig. Fun river day!!

George Peters with a smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

George Peters emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, river in good shape. Went out tonight, Monday, and fished with surface baits exclusively. Got some small bass but just before dark got this monster 20 G. Peters

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Jason “Special One” Le texted the YouTube video above, which combines two of my favorite lakefront people: Le and Tim “Spike” Davis.

Jesse Granato (left) with a new friend, Jack (holding a Chinook he caught). Provided

Jesse Granato, former alderman, messaged the photos above and below, and this, on Sunday:

My new Friend Jack and I had a Good Day on Saturday morning! Smallmouth caught on Drop Shot with Natural Nightcrawler. King caught on Crankbait. Had a lot of fun.

Jesse Granato with a smallmouth bass from the Chicago lakefront. (Note in the incoming Canada geese in the background.) Provided

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

MONDAY AUGUST 28th, SMALLMOUTH HAVE BEEN ON FIRE IN AND AROUND THE HARBORS. WORMS , ESPECIALLY THE NITRO WORMS, LEECHES, LARGER GOLDEN ROACHES (shiners) AND ARTIFICIALS BAITS. SALMON AND TROUT ARE IN AND AROUND THE LAKEFRONT. THROWING SPOONS AND CRANKBAITS OF ALL VARIETIES. STOP IN AND GRAB A FEW WE HAVE MOST IN STOCK! MOST ACTION IN THE DARK WITH GLO LURES BUT THERE HAS BEEN SOME DAYTIME ACTIVITY ALSO. ITS EARLY SO ITS NOT HOT AND HEAVY YET BUT I KEEP HEARING OF AT LEAST 2 OR MORE PER DAY. THATS ACTUALLY NOT BAD CONSIDERING ITS STILL A LITTLE EARLY AND MOST OF ALL THAT WATER TEMP BEING IN THE 70’s. NO PERCH TO REPORT. LOTS OF SHEEPHEAD ON SOFTSHELLS WHEN THE WINDS ARE NORTH\EAST WHICH SEEMS TO BE MOST DAYS. THEN THERE HAVE BEEN ROCK BASS AND A COUPLE NORTHERNS. AS I HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS YEAR JUST GET OUT AND FISH. YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT YOU WILL CATCH! I EVEN HEARD OF 3 WALLEYE CAUGHT HERE ON THE LAKEFRONT AROUND DUSABLE HARBOR. BUTTERWORMS , LEECHES AND SKIPJACK ARE COMING TO A SEASON END GET EM WHILE YOU CAN! WE WILL BE OPEN OUR NORMAL HOURS 5AM TO 8PM ON LABOR DAY. STARTING TUESDAY AFTER LABOR DAY LOOK FOR NEW SHOP HOURS. AS ALWAYS CALL FOR YOUR UP TO THE MINUTE REPORT WE TELL IT AS WE HEAR IT! HAVE A GREAT AND SAFE WEEK AND HOLIDAY WEEKEND!

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said lakers remain very good at both North Point and Chicago, with North Point also having more salmon caught. Bottom is the program for the lakers, speeds are difficult with the varying currents from the winds. Out North Point, mostly working 130-200, early mornings a brief king bite in 80-120. Out of Chicago, 120-180 feet for the lakers; though some fish inside the R4 were caught in the past week.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said seeing some kings and a few being caught, mostly night. “Season is right at the tip and starting.” Boaters are working in 140 feet with spoons and J-plugs have been good on a variety of presentations.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Hi Dale A week of mostly high winds limited the fishing opportunities. Then the waves have allowed it, the fighting was excellent. Warm water in the shallows have caused us to run all trips form 140 to 180 feet. Great mixed bag catches with good sized lakers, 4 year old kings and steelhead have been taken. There are a lot of immature 3 year old kings around. Unfortunately the kings are on the small side with few mature kings over 20# and few immature kings over 10#. For targeting kings, Musselhead meat rigs in Bullfrog and Frankenstein on wire divers and deep downriggers have been best. Lake trout are mostly coming on Jimmy Fly Mo rigs on the bottom with mixed species on Standard and Magnum Warrior spoons in Blue/Green combos like Hey Babe, Blue and Green Dolphins on 200 to 450 coppers. Thankfully it looks like very, very good weather for the Labor Day weekend. Capt. Scott Wolfe 312-933-0552

LaSALLE LAKE

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099. Final day of fishing is Oct. 15.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Another typically nice week of late August weather. Cool(ish) nights and comfortably warm days. Patterns stayed fairly consistent as surface temps still range in the low to mid 70-degree mark. Bluegill: Very Good – The flying ant hatch that I thought I missed happened last week. Gills (and other fish) were up at the surface gorging on ants. Good news to anglers that like to fish flies for Gills. But Gills being Gills, worms, waxies, tiny tubes, Mini-Mites, and 1 twister tails also worked well…and still are. Largemouth Bass: Very Good – Drop shotting 3 Wackys, Gulp Alive minnows and small craw imitations along outside weed edges of 8-14’. Early and late work top-water lures on inside weed lines or over 4-6’ cabbage flats. Square lipped cranks over these flats also effective. Still good Wacky Worm action in heavy cover also. Smallmouth Bass: Very Good – Gravel/rock humps (18-26’) and outside coontail edges of 14-18’ using drop shot methods, tube jigs, and football jigs tipped with 3 plastic craws. Some very healthy fish in the 17-21 class being caught. Check rock humps where Sculpin are gathering. Yellow Perch: Good – Relating to heavy cabbage and drowned wood where they seem to be dining mostly on insects. Without leeches to be had, 1/2 crawlers or beavertails are the next best bet. Northern Pike: Good – Action improving. Watch for signs of young of year Perch in shallows and use shallow running stickbaits (Thundersticks, Floating #5 Rapalas) or square lipped cranks for some fast, fun action. Action over cabbage flats has improved using chatterbaits and spinnerbaits. Musky: Good – Top-water action best using Pacemakers, Whopper Ploppers, Fat Bastards and following up with the more subtle Flaptail. Bucktails and large spinnerbaits also producing. Suckers will work, but heat by Monday (90 degrees?) could be an issue. Walleye: Fair-Good – Some transitioning to gravel/mud, but not much. Still finding Eyes relating to weeds (outside edges) taking redtails and crawlers. Watch for some early AM action in shallows chasing young of the year Perch. With temps going to 80’s/90’s by Mon/Tue doubt we’ll see the mud/gravel bite pick up too fast. (Except on the larger lakes!) Crappie: Fair – Not a lot of reports, fish the deeper coontail edges of 14-18’. Look for suspended fish 6-8’ off bottom. Cast Kalin Crappie Scrubs over narrow leaf cabbage in 10-14’ to locate active fish high in the weed tops. Go back with the basic float and minnows if you find pods of fish. Looks like a great weekend weather wise, almost too good (hot, sunny). Get out early or fish late and enjoy the Northwoods this weekend! Have a wonderful Labor Day holiday. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Everybody is waiting on the salmon run. It hasn’t started yet but it will be in full swing soon. The hot hot weather late last week slowed groups from going out. Lakers mainly for trollers fishing in depths of 110 and deeper and fishing on the bottom. Most of the laker action is towards Michigan city and new Buffalo. Catfish and a flathead here and there still going fishing burns ditch and deep river.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

John Honiotes at Boondocks reported some more effort when the heat lifted; otherwise catfish are hitting good and some walleye continueing to be caught on the bottom; water holding around 75.

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Boondocks’ bait shop is open daily, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; restaurant hours are 11-8.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said during the tournament on Saturday most were working 120-140 with catches including a 19-pound king and lots of lakers; smallmouth doing well in the St. Joseph River; weather hampered perch fishing.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Hook-and-line sturgeon season in Wisconsin opens Saturday, Sept. 2, and runs through Sept. 30 “on certain waters.” Click here for the details. Click here for the harvest areas.

Check with River’s Edge (https://www.riversedgeresort.com/):

The Wisconsin DNR noted:

Please note that a hook and line sturgeon tag is not required if an angler plans to release the sturgeon they catch. Anglers should continue to practice responsible catch-and-release when releasing any fish they do not wish to keep. Review best practices on the DNR’s responsible release webpage.

And the DNR also advised:

Anglers should be aware that some sturgeon may have a tag near their dorsal fin. These tags contain information that is used to monitor the movement and growth of lake sturgeon and will aid the DNR in future management practices. If anglers catch a tagged sturgeon, they should submit the following information to the county’s fisheries biologist: Where the fish was caught The date of the catch Tag number, color and material composition of the tag (i.e., metal or plastic) Overall fish length

WISCONSIN RIVER

Music photo of the week for Midwest Fishing Report, which I believe includes the first Belize reference (at least visually). Provided

Rob Abouchar messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale I did a little fishing in Merrill Wisconsin on the Wisconsin river Alexander flowage with my band mate drummer Bootsy. Bootsy had some bites on a nightcrawler on google eye jig bu missed the fish. He never used a rod and reel to fish. He said he used to hand line red snapper and barracuda in Belize. I got a couple of smallmouth on a strike king bitsy bug in black tipped with black and blue senko. Bites were in 4 feet of water near eelgrass edge. The water temp was 75 but should be dropping with temperatures in the 40s coming this week. On island lake the bite was good for yellow bass on crawlers and red trout worms on a plain hook or ice fishing jig. The gig in Merrill with the conscious rockers was a smashing success. Danny taylor was dancing up a storm to guess whos coming to dinner. Next up it a possible guest appearance with Indika at brauerhaus in Lombard sunday. They will be backing up my friend from Jamaica Anthony Cruz. Then next sat September 9 midnite mile hits Merrill for a ahow at rock island. And if that’s not enough Gozortenplat is cranking up for zappafest in December. Tight lines and good health Rob

As usual, my Tuesday morning was made when his message arrived.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Bill Stoeger in Fremont texted: