The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 3, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

23-year-old mother of 3 killed in Auburn Gresham shooting, 2-year-old son awaiting surgery

“Now what are her babies to do, without their mom,” the boy’s godparent Barbara Love wrote on the GoFundMe page. “There was not a day that went by, that I didn’t receive a call, text, video or picture of her babies, my GOD children.”

By  Sophie Sherry
 Updated  
SHARE 23-year-old mother of 3 killed in Auburn Gresham shooting, 2-year-old son awaiting surgery
unnamed.png

Anna Foster, 23, was killed in shooting August 2, 2023 in Auburn Gresham, according to a GoFundMe page started by her child’s godparent.

GoFundMe

A woman fatally shot in Auburn Gresham Wednesday was a young mother of three and her 2-year-old son who was wounded in the same attack now awaits surgery, according to a GoFundMe started by the child’s godparent.

The woman, 23, was with her son, the boy’s father and another man standing on the sidewalk about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 81st Street when a black vehicle approached and multiple assailants stepped out and fired toward the group, Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott told reporters.

The woman, identified in the GoFundMe as Anna Foster, had just picked up the boy from daycare.

She was struck multiple times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she later died, authorities said.

The boy was shot in the foot and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, officials said.

One man, 62, was shot in the back, officials said. His condition was stabilized. A second man, 29, was shot in the foot and was listed in good condition.

Foster has two other young children, including a 5-month-old, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Now what are her babies to do, without their mom,” godparent Barbara Love wrote on the page. “There was not a day that went by, that I didn’t receive a call, text, video or picture of her babies, my GOD children.”

Detectives recovered the vehicle used and believe the shooting was targeted, McDermott said.

Love launched a GoFundMe to help pay for a memorial and a fund to support the children. As of Thursday afternoon, the page had only raised $10.

There was no one in custody.  

Next Up In News
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election
Damen Silos demolition to get public meeting
School districts required to detail childhood trauma — and better address it — under new state law
After troubled youth, Ald. Jesse Fuentes turns her ‘pain into propane’
Black Northwestern players forced into watermelon-eating contests, new hazing lawsuit alleges
Man fatally shot in Little Village fought gang members in front of his house; alderman calls it ‘incredibly tragic’
The Latest
Trump_Indictment_Capitol_Riot.jpg
Nation/World
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he plotted to overturn the 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump is arraigned in Washington on charges that he conspired to remain in office despite being defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
By Michael Kunzelman | Associated PressEric Tucker | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
The Twins’ Edouard Julien scores before a tag by White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal on July 21.
White Sox
White Sox addressing need behind the plate
Trades for catching prospects Edgar Quero and Korey Lee shore up premium position in need of upgrade.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The owner of the Damen Silos, located along the Chicago River, wants to tear them down.
Environment
Damen Silos demolition to get public meeting
Michael Tadin Jr. and his family bought the silos from the state for $6.5 million in December.
By Brett Chase
 
Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, at the signing of a bill that will expand the Whole Child Task Force and require Illinois school districts to develop an index to determine childhood trauma exposure.
Education
School districts required to detail childhood trauma — and better address it — under new state law
The legislation also expands the Whole Child Task Force, which was created in 2021 to help define and improve trauma-responsive practices in Illinois schools — and to battle systemic racism. The goal is to give Illinois schools the training to identify warning signs of mental illness, trauma and suicidal behavior.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson answers question from the press at City Hall on Aug. 2.
Letters to the Editor
Mayor Johnson, teens taking over South Loop was a ‘trend’ — toward mob action
Most people can easily spot an inappropriate use of language for what it is and what it isn’t.
By Letters to the Editor
 