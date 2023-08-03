The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 3, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture

After all the ordeals of Paramount’s rich ‘Next to Normal,’ the ultimate takeaway is hope

Cast is up to the demands of electrifying musical about the torment of mental illness and the often cruelly fickle nature of recovery.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE After all the ordeals of Paramount’s rich ‘Next to Normal,’ the ultimate takeaway is hope
PT_NORMAL_2532_credit_Liz_Lauren.jpg

As Diana (Donna Louden) has episodes of manic depression, it falls to her husband, Dan (Barry DeBois), to keep the family intact in “Next to Normal.”

Liz Lauren

With its stark, unflinching depiction of intractable mental illness and the vast uncertainties that accompany any attempt to treat it, “Next to Normal” is hardly a feel-good kind of musical. 

Still, it’s impossible to leave the Paramount Theatre’s staging of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical without a buoyant sense of hope, not just for the afflicted family at the center of Tom Kitt (score) and Brian Yorkey’s (book and lyrics) Tony Award winner, but for anyone who has found themselves or a loved one sucked into the morass of treatment-resistant mood disorders. 

‘Next to Normal’

Next to Normal review

When: Through Sept. 3

Where: Copley Theatre, 8 Galena Blvd., Aurora

Run-time: 2 hours and 20 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission

Tickets: $40 - $55

Info: paramountaurora.com

The price of love is loss, according to Yorkey’s story-telling lyrics. So it is for Diana (Donna Louden), whose battle with manic depression punctuated by delusional episodes drives the plot of “Next to Normal.”

In staging the production in the intimate 165-seat Copley Theatre, director Jim Corti has shaped an emotionally rich, electrifying and ultimately uplifting meditation on love, loss and the often cruelly fickle nature of recovery. With sound design by Kory Danielson and a live chamber orchestra conducted by Celia Villacres, every note of Kitt’s soaring rock score resounds with power and clarity. 

It’s clear the cast is up to the intensity of both score and story from the opening number “Just Another Day.” What starts as a fairly normal morning rush in a typical suburban home grows more and more frenzied as the refrains pile up until it’s clear everyone in this house seems to be treading water, barely staying afloat.

As the mania builds and Diana spins out of control, it falls to husband Dan (Barry DeBois) — as it always does — to get her help and keep the family intact. At the office of Diana’s therapist (she has two over the course of the show, both played by Devin DeSantis), we learn she’s been trying different drug cocktails and talk therapies for the past 16 years. None has worked. Diana is an indifferent mother at best to her teenage daughter Natalie (Angel Alzeidan), and obsessed with her first-born, son Gabe (Jake Ziman). 

The story is propelled forward by Diana’s exhausting, usually futile attempts to heal via a dizzying array of pharmaceuticals, and then when the drugs fail, two full weeks of electric shock treatment. 

As the broken family dynamic unfolds on stage, it becomes clear that there’s not a weak link in the ensemble. Corti makes sure that while Diana is the white-hot center of the story, the devastating impact her illnesses have on her family is depicted with heartbreaking acuity.

Louden’s Diana finds the clear, bell-like yearning of “I Miss the Mountains” — a song about being medicated to pure, personality-erasing numbness. She also brings the script’s pitch-black humor to the fore, never more so as when she starts rattling off the potential side effects — headaches to death — packed into most antidepressants in the bleakly hilarious “Who’s Crazy/My Psychopharmacologist and I.”

But “Next to Normal” is also Dan’s story. The anger and the frustration that come when Dan chimes in on “I Am the One” feels palpable as he gives voice to the utter loneliness of watching his spouse disappear into her illness, his stoic support starting to crack because there’s nothing he can really do to help her. 

Alzeidan brings grit and fire to Diana’s daughter Natalie, a brilliant young pianist who has dreams of getting into Yale and nightmares of ending up like her mother. The pressure of her overachieving academic life and fractured home life fades — almost — in “Everything Else.” Alzeidan attacks the number’s Bach-like opening with defiant ferocity, her vocals soaring as the lyrics bluntly address Mozart’s own struggles of the mind with blunt matter-of-factness and one of the most well-deployed f-bombs ever to grace a lyric. 

Ziman’s Gabe walks a narrow line between boyishly charming and increasingly sinister. Both traits are highlighted in the kinetic showstopper “I’m Alive,” which Ziman fills with joy and a shadow of unshakable menace. 

As Natalie’s stoner love interest Henry, Jake DiMaggio Lopez is sweet and slightly goofy as a high schooler whose laidback attitude belies an ardent heart. And the double-cast DeSantis makes for a scintillating rockstar in Diana’s delusions and a weary, caring practitioner in real life. 

Michelle Lilly’s minimalist set design has the action playing out on a series of tiered platforms. Its spareness puts the focus on the cast members and their luminous, uncompromising dive into the torment of mental illness and the difficult joys of recovery from it. 


Next Up In Theater
Things to do in Chicago Aug. 3-9: The Mix
Immersive ‘Port of Entry’ opens our eyes and hearts to immigrant family experiences in Chicago
Things to do in Chicago July 27-Aug. 2: The Mix
‘No Man’s Land’ as mystifying as ever in Steppenwolf staging
‘Rock of Ages’ remains a rollicking music temple to the gods of 1980s tunes, fashion, mores
Things to do in Chicago July 20-26: The Mix
The Latest
Chicago police officer Clifton Lewis
Crime
Clifton Lewis slaying: No new judge for gunman awaiting sentencing in cop’s murder
Judge Timothy Joyce denied a motion to replace the trial judge in gunman Alexander Villa’s case before sentencing.
By Andy Grimm
 
Scaffolding hangs around the closed St. Adalbert Catholic Church located at 1650 W. 17th St. in the Pilsen neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
News
Century-old church in Pilsen to get hearing on landmark status: ‘A treasure for the community’
Preservationists say the designation would save St. Adalbert Church from being demolished by the Archdiocese of Chicago, which closed the church in 2019. The hearing is on Monday.
By Michael Loria
 
merlin_115026077.jpg
Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza Day 1: NewJeans draws a massive crowd, Joy Oladokun brings the emotion
Highly anticipated Day 1 acts to come include Carly Rae Jepsen and Portugal. The Man along with headliners Billie Eilish and Karol G.
By Sun-Times staff
 
unnamed.png
Crime
23-year-old mother of 3 killed in Auburn Gresham shooting, 2-year-old son awaiting surgery
‘Now what are her babies to do, without their mom,’ the boy’s godparent, Barbara Love, wrote on a GoFundMe page. ‘There was not a day that went by, that I didn’t receive a call, text, video or picture of her babies, my GOD children.’
By Sophie Sherry
 
A Chicago police SUV.
Crime
Homicides, shootings in July down compared with last year; 60% of carjacking arrests are juveniles, police say
According to CPD, 59 people were killed across Chicago in July, nearly 12% lower than last year. The number of people shot in July compared to last year fell from 441 to 352.
By Mohammad Samra
 