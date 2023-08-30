The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Vintage Fine Arts Building elevators are worth saving

Some historic buildings embody intangible experiences that are as important as the buildings themselves, writes Tim Samuelson, the city’s cultural historian emeritus.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Vintage Fine Arts Building elevators are worth saving
Waclaw Kalata manually operates an elevator for a guest entering the Fine Arts Building on South Michigan Avenue.

Waclaw Kalata manually operates an elevator for a guest entering the Fine Arts Building on South Michigan Avenue.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Some historic buildings embody intangible experiences that are as important as the buildings themselves. Nothing demonstrates this statement more clearly than the Fine Arts Building elevators slated for removal, as recently reported by the Sun-Times .

Having live interactions with an operator is one part of the experience, and watching each floor leisurely pass by through plate glass windows is another. Add the sounds of mechanical parts meshing together and the experience of pushing the lobby call buttons enframed by highly ornamental medallions creates another layer.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

The development of efficient elevators was a key component in Chicago’s nurturing of the modern skyscraper. The Fine Arts Building elevators constitute the last surviving place where this emerging technology can be seen and actually experienced. Installing new elevators will trigger a chain reaction that will likely eliminate all the intangibles cited here.

This situation calls for a creative rethinking of what encompasses the practices and priorities of “historic preservation.” Can forces be organized by the preservation community to financially endow continued operation of these elevators as they are but with reliable and renewable tweaks of contemporary technology to make them efficient for the long haul?

These elevators run on the fundamental physics of machinery and electricity that will never irreparably go out of date like their computer-chip counterparts of today.

If the skills and devotion of classic car buffs can keep their ‘57 Chevys and vintage Thunderbirds running, so can the same skills and attitudes be devoted to the Fine Arts Building elevators.

Tim Samuelson, cultural historian emeritus, city of Chicago

Embrace asylum seekers

I commend Neil Steinberg for his straight and true column regarding Chicago’s history of embracing immigrants and our imperative to do this again — now.

Thanks to Steinberg for pointing out the misdirection of the Fraternal Order of Police leadership and the positive efforts Mayor Brandon Johnson has taken so far.

Howard Mandel, Portage Park

Related

Blame ‘bad guys,’ not automakers for car thefts

Let me get this straight: Mayor Brandon Johnson is suing Kia and Hyundai for making it easier for bad guys to be bad guys. Got it!

Paul Shaheen, Orland Park

Trump’s mug shot worth a thousand words

“A picture is worth a thousand words” is a phrase that certainly applies to Donald Trump’s revealing mug shot.

This handout image released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 24 shows the booking photo of former President Donald Trump.

This handout image released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Aug. 24 shows the booking photo of former President Donald Trump.

Getty

The viciousness and toxicity of his character and myriad faults, including demagoguery, malicious lying, racism, sexual assaults, incitement of violence, intimidation and allegedly fomenting a coup against the U.S. government, are all irrevocably captured in this picture that will forever describe him to this and future generations.

It should, one can only hope, steel the American people to the need to bring him to justice.

Samuel C. Small, Roseland

Related

Next Up In Commentary
Cubs manager David Ross opens up about a job he loves and doesn’t want to lose
Trump inability to shut up could keep him in hot water
Time to extinguish the claim that you can’t yell ‘fire in a crowded theater’
Would White Sox fans be upset if Jerry Reinsdorf moved the team out of town? Hmmmm.
A reckoning, we hope, at the National Association of Realtors
Banks should ensure wire transfer fraud isn’t easy money
The Latest
Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres
Cubs
Cubs manager David Ross opens up about a job he loves and doesn’t want to lose
“I know I’m not great,” Ross told the Sun-Times. “But I want to be great.”
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_115410512.jpg
Crime
What we know — and don’t — about the White Sox game shooting
Theories and rumors and unconfirmed reports have circulated on social media, but police and the Sox have released virtually nothing about the shooting that wounded two women last Friday night.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Singer Dianne Reeves had been scheduled to perform Friday at the Chicago Jazz Festival.
Music
Dianne Reeves cancels Chicago Jazz Festival set; Kurt Elling to fill in
‘Personal reasons’ blamed for Reeves’ withdrawal from Pritzker Pavilion set.
By Darel Jevens
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson looks on during a game against the Orioles, Wednesday. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox SS Tim Anderson taking low point of career in stride
“Sometimes bad things happen so better things can be pieced back together,” Anderson said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
FILE —Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va. A federal judge tossed out former President Donald Trump’s countersuit against columnist E. Jean Carroll who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, that Trump can’t claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) ORG XMIT: NYRD104
Columnists
Trump inability to shut up could keep him in hot water
Former President Donald Trump’s big mouth has undoubtedly helped him politically. But it’s inarguably hurt everyone around him, including the dozens of other defendants in his cases and convicted Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol.
By S. E. Cupp
 