Vintage Fine Arts Building elevators are worth saving

Some historic buildings embody intangible experiences that are as important as the buildings themselves. Nothing demonstrates this statement more clearly than the Fine Arts Building elevators slated for removal, as recently reported by the Sun-Times .

Having live interactions with an operator is one part of the experience, and watching each floor leisurely pass by through plate glass windows is another. Add the sounds of mechanical parts meshing together and the experience of pushing the lobby call buttons enframed by highly ornamental medallions creates another layer.

The development of efficient elevators was a key component in Chicago’s nurturing of the modern skyscraper. The Fine Arts Building elevators constitute the last surviving place where this emerging technology can be seen and actually experienced. Installing new elevators will trigger a chain reaction that will likely eliminate all the intangibles cited here.

This situation calls for a creative rethinking of what encompasses the practices and priorities of “historic preservation.” Can forces be organized by the preservation community to financially endow continued operation of these elevators as they are but with reliable and renewable tweaks of contemporary technology to make them efficient for the long haul?

These elevators run on the fundamental physics of machinery and electricity that will never irreparably go out of date like their computer-chip counterparts of today.

If the skills and devotion of classic car buffs can keep their ‘57 Chevys and vintage Thunderbirds running, so can the same skills and attitudes be devoted to the Fine Arts Building elevators.

Tim Samuelson, cultural historian emeritus, city of Chicago

Embrace asylum seekers

I commend Neil Steinberg for his straight and true column regarding Chicago’s history of embracing immigrants and our imperative to do this again — now.

Thanks to Steinberg for pointing out the misdirection of the Fraternal Order of Police leadership and the positive efforts Mayor Brandon Johnson has taken so far.

Howard Mandel, Portage Park

Blame ‘bad guys,’ not automakers for car thefts

Let me get this straight: Mayor Brandon Johnson is suing Kia and Hyundai for making it easier for bad guys to be bad guys. Got it!

Paul Shaheen, Orland Park

Trump’s mug shot worth a thousand words

“A picture is worth a thousand words” is a phrase that certainly applies to Donald Trump’s revealing mug shot.

This handout image released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Aug. 24 shows the booking photo of former President Donald Trump. Getty

The viciousness and toxicity of his character and myriad faults, including demagoguery, malicious lying, racism, sexual assaults, incitement of violence, intimidation and allegedly fomenting a coup against the U.S. government, are all irrevocably captured in this picture that will forever describe him to this and future generations.

It should, one can only hope, steel the American people to the need to bring him to justice.

Samuel C. Small, Roseland