Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Former Chicago Police Supt. Matt Rodriguez, ‘a pioneer’ who made history before he was forced into retirement, dies at 87

Rodriguez, who was the first Latino police superintendent, was forced to resign in 1997 after coming under scrutiny for his friendship with a convicted felon.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Chicago Police Superintendent Matt Rodriguez announces his retirement Friday, Nov. 14, 1997, in Chicago. Rodriguez, who has been the police chief since April 1992, made the abrupt announcement following months of department turmoil and the recent disclosure that he violated a department rule by maintaining a friendship with a convicted felon. (AP Photo/Peter Barreras) ORG XMIT: CX105

PETER BARRERAS, AP

Former Chicago Police Supt. Matt Rodriguez, who made history as the first Latino to lead the department but was forced out under an ethical cloud, died Wednesday at the age of 87, the department announced.

Rodriguez was lauded for his introduction of community policing — a policing strategy based emphasizing better interactions between police officers and residents — to the city in the 1990s.

But he was pushed into retirement after it was revealed that he had a close friendship with businessman Frank Milito, who had spent nine months in prison after being convicted of mail fraud. The friendship violated the department’s Rule 47, which prohibits officers from keeping company with criminals.

The police department announced Rodriguez’s death in a post on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, dubbing him a “respected leader.”

Rodriguez joined the department in 1959, and worked in several departments, including the youth division and those targeting gambling and organized crime, before being appointed superintendent by Mayor Richard M. Daley in April 1992.

Mayor Brandon Johnson sent his condolences to Rodriguez’s family in a statement Wednesday.

“Chicago has lost a history maker today with the passing of former Chicago Police Superintendent Matt Rodriguez, the first Latino superintendent in the history of the Chicago Police Department,” the statement reads.

“A pioneer in the field of community policing, he led the department during a critical period, earning the respect of the brave rank-and-file men and women serving in communities throughout the city.”

