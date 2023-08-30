Former Chicago Police Supt. Matt Rodriguez, ‘a pioneer’ who made history before he was forced into retirement, dies at 87

Former Chicago Police Supt. Matt Rodriguez, who made history as the first Latino to lead the department but was forced out under an ethical cloud, died Wednesday at the age of 87, the department announced.

Rodriguez was lauded for his introduction of community policing — a policing strategy based emphasizing better interactions between police officers and residents — to the city in the 1990s.

But he was pushed into retirement after it was revealed that he had a close friendship with businessman Frank Milito, who had spent nine months in prison after being convicted of mail fraud. The friendship violated the department’s Rule 47, which prohibits officers from keeping company with criminals.

The police department announced Rodriguez’s death in a post on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, dubbing him a “respected leader.”

We extend our deepest condolences to the family of former Chicago Police Superintendent Matt Rodriguez, who passed away this morning at the age of 87. He was a respected leader who cared deeply for the people of Chicago, and the brave men and women of CPD.

Rodriguez joined the department in 1959, and worked in several departments, including the youth division and those targeting gambling and organized crime, before being appointed superintendent by Mayor Richard M. Daley in April 1992.

Mayor Brandon Johnson sent his condolences to Rodriguez’s family in a statement Wednesday.

“Chicago has lost a history maker today with the passing of former Chicago Police Superintendent Matt Rodriguez, the first Latino superintendent in the history of the Chicago Police Department,” the statement reads.

“A pioneer in the field of community policing, he led the department during a critical period, earning the respect of the brave rank-and-file men and women serving in communities throughout the city.”

