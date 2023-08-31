The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Ask the Doctors Well

Ask the Doctors: Skin tags shouldn’t be removed at home

They’re typically harmless, though thA doctor or dermatologist can safely and easily remove skin tags with minimal pain and scarring.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Skin tags shouldn’t be removed at home
Skin tags, which look like fleshy tubes or bumps on the surface of the skin.

Skin tags look like fleshy tubes or bumps on the surface of the skin.

stock.adobe.com

Dear doctors: I turned 46 last winter, and all of a sudden I started getting skin tags. I worried it might be a sign of skin cancer, but my sister insists they’re harmless. Is that true? There are a few on my neck that keep getting irritated by my clothes and jewelry. Is there any way to get rid of them? 

Dear reader: Skin tags, which are also known as acrochordons, are not a sign of cancer.

Other than looking a bit odd and potentially getting in the way of clothing or jewelry, they are typically harmless. 

Skin tags look like fleshy tubes or bumps on the surface of the skin. They’re often around two millimeters long — about the size of a grain of rice — but can grow a bit larger. 

Skin tags have a springy texture. They move around quite easily, and touching them doesn’t cause pain or discomfort. They are often the same color as the surrounding skin but in certain cases can appear slightly darker.

Older skin tags can take on a brown or russet hue. Some can be lumpy and uneven, with a rough, warty texture. In those cases, it’s a good idea to have a doctor make sure it’s a skin tag, not a precancerous growth.

Up to two-thirds of all adults develop skin tags. The condition affects women and men equally and becomes more common with age.

The cause is unknown. Genetics is believed to play a role.

Skin tags are seen more often in people who are overweight. They often arise in areas where there’s rubbing or chafing, such as the creases of the armpits, beneath the breasts, on the eyelids, along the neck and around the groin. 

Research suggests a possible link between skin tags and metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure and insulin resistance. So it’s worth talking with a doctor about a sudden or marked increase in the number of skin tags. 

It isn’t necessary to have skin tags removed. But some people do so for cosmetic reasons or their location makes them a nuisance.

It’s never a good idea to remove them yourself. Skin tags are vascular, which means they have a blood source. They sometimes also have nerves. Cutting them off with scissors is not only painful but can lead to uncontrolled bleeding, and there’s a risk of infection. 

A doctor can remove skin tags with minimal pain and scarring by snipping them with a sharp, sterile blade, freezing them ith liquid nitrogen or burning them off.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are UCLA Health internists.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Low blood pressure can have negative impact on health
Ask the Doctors: Some tips on ‘good’ vs. ‘bad’ carbs
Ask the Doctors: Location of cervical bone spurs determines pain treatment options
Ask the Doctors: Post-infectious cough usually treated with home remedies
Ask the Doctors: Peripheral neuropathy develops with other conditions
Ask the Doctors: Anxiety can contribute to high blood pressure
The Latest
Aide Robbin Taylor helps Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell answer media questions Wednesday at an event in Covington, Kentucky. McConnell appeared to freeze up and remain silent for about 30 seconds, nearly a month after a similar incident in Washington.
Nation/World
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says
The Kentucky Republican’s health issues have fueled concern among senators about his ability to lead the party after he twice froze up while speaking in recent weeks.
By Associated Press
 
Jerry Reinsdorf speaks at press conference announcing hiring of Chris Getz as general manager Thursday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)
White Sox
Breaking news: White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf speaks
2023 season has been “a nightmare,” Reinsdorf said. “It’s still a nightmare. It’s embarrassing. It’s disgusting.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_115522746.jpg
Crime
Boy, 4, man wounded in Woodlawn shooting
The shooting happened in the 1500 block of East 65th Street. The boy is being treated for gunshots to the groin, and a 22-year-old man is in serious condition.
By Sophie SherryEmmanuel Camarillo, and 1 more
 
Brother Rice’s Ryan Hartz (17) passes against Maine South.
High School Football
High school football scores from Week 2
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton (21) hits a shot from beyond the arc in the playoffs last season.
High School Basketball
Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton commits to Princeton
Stanton is the latest Illinois high school basketball star headed to Princeton, which has built an undeniable pipeline in the state.
By Joe Henricksen
 