Friday, August 4, 2023
Charges pending for shooter in Lincoln Square SWAT incident: police

The situation unfolded late Thursday in the 2200 block of West Carmen Avenue after a woman was shot in the jaw, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
A man who shot a woman in the jaw is in police custody Friday morning after barricading himself inside a Lincoln Square home, prompting an hours-long SWAT incident.

About 11:30 p.m., Chicago police were called to the 2200 block of West Carmen Avenue near Winnemac Park for a person shot and found a 32-year-old woman and two males exiting a home. The woman was shot in the jaw and the shooter, a person she knows, remained holed-up in the home, police said.

The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition.

Meanwhile, about three and a half hours later SWAT members got inside the home and arrested the man without further incident.

No charges have been announced, police said.

