Charges pending for shooter in Lincoln Square SWAT incident: police
The situation unfolded late Thursday in the 2200 block of West Carmen Avenue after a woman was shot in the jaw, police said.
A man who shot a woman in the jaw is in police custody Friday morning after barricading himself inside a Lincoln Square home, prompting an hours-long SWAT incident.
About 11:30 p.m., Chicago police were called to the 2200 block of West Carmen Avenue near Winnemac Park for a person shot and found a 32-year-old woman and two males exiting a home. The woman was shot in the jaw and the shooter, a person she knows, remained holed-up in the home, police said.
The woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition.
Meanwhile, about three and a half hours later SWAT members got inside the home and arrested the man without further incident.
No charges have been announced, police said.
