The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 1, 2023
Things To Do Entertainment and Culture News

Riders gear up for Sunday’s Bike the Drive: ‘Super-cool Chicago thing to do’

The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Riders gear up for Sunday’s Bike the Drive: ‘Super-cool Chicago thing to do’
Bicyclists take over Lake Shore Drive at the 2006 Bike the Drive. The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue.&nbsp;Starting points are at the museum, Grant Park, Bryn Mawr Avenue, Fullerton Avenue and Oakwood Boulevard.

The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue. Starting points are at the museum, Grant Park, Bryn Mawr Avenue, Fullerton Avenue and Oakwood Boulevard.

Tom Cruze / Sun-Times file

On Sunday, thousands of bicyclists will take over DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, paying for a chance to experience the city in a way that’s possible only once a year.

This will be the sixth Bike the Drive for Daniel Guico, who lives in the South Loop. This time, it will be with his 2-year-old son riding on the handle seat.

“Last year, he could only handle going around one block because we were getting rained on, but I’m excited to see how much he’ll be able to handle,” Guico said. “We did a test run the other day, and he just kept yelling ‘fun, Dada’ so I’m optimistic.”

The event is the only day of the year motorized vehicles aren’t allowed on the Drive.

The 30-mile loop runs from the Museum of Science and Industry to West Bryn Mawr Avenue. Starting points are at the museum, Grant Park, Bryn Mawr Avenue, Fullerton Avenue and Oakwood Boulevard.

Related

The event benefits the Active Transportation Alliance, a nonprofit that works to improve conditions for walking, biking and public transit in the Chicago area. Registration is $64 for Active Transportation Alliance members and $74 for nonmembers. Admission on Sunday is $84 for nonmembers. Youth admission is $18. To register, go online to bikethedrive.org.

Related

Bike the Drive isn’t a race.

“You go at your pace, and you go as far you want to go,” said Amy Rynell, executive director at Active Transportation Alliance.

More than 16,500 people took part last year.

“I’ve been riding most of my life, and [Bike the Drive] is so different from other events because you see anyone from triathletes who want to see how fast they can ride Lake Shore to just kids in their tricycles,” Guico said.

Riders are allowed onto the road starting at 6:30 a.m. and are encouraged to arrive no later than 7:30 a.m.

“Something I hear all the time is that people are shocked by how quiet Lake Shore Drive is without cars,” Rynell said. “It’s a really unique to experience the lake and skyline without any cars in sight. It’s just a super-cool Chicago thing to do.”

The Outer Drive is set to reopen to vehicular traffic between 11:30 a.m. and noon.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
How to score $10 lottery tickets to ‘Hamilton’ shows in Chicago
Dear Abby: People think I’m girl’s grandma, but I’m her mom
In ‘The Equalizer 3,’ Denzel Washington stomps Italian bad guys like so many grapes
Horoscope for Friday, September 1, 2023
Marriott brings something new to ‘Gypsy’: a Mama Rose we can relate to
Tempel Lipizzans’ extremely rare, highly trained horses expected to be sold in wake of Illinois show’s closure
The Latest
Sliman Bensmaia.
Obituaries
Sliman Bensmaia, rocker, University of Chicago researcher whose work helped restore touch to people with prosthetic limbs, dead at 49
He helped develop the first robotic prosthetic arm that gave realistic touch feedback, enabling a man, paralyzed from the chest down, to distinguish between touches on individual fingers and the palm of a robotic hand.
By Mitch Dudek
 
The Chicago company of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton,” opening Oct. 19 at the PrivateBank Theatre. Pictured:Miguel Cervantes, center, as Alexander Hamilton. (Joan Marcus photo)
Theater
How to score $10 lottery tickets to ‘Hamilton’ shows in Chicago
The system offers a limited number of tickets so Chicagoans can have a chance to see the musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton without breaking the bank. Here’s how to not throw away your shot at the coveted tickets.
By Samantha Callender | WBEZ
 
TRIATHALON_082823_16_01.JPG
Photography
Picture Chicago: 21 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Two women were struck by bullets inside Guaranteed Rate Field during a White Sox game, first lady Jill Biden visited Chicago in an event aimed to highlight the Biden administration’s support of organized labor, and athletes competed in the 2023 Chicago Triathlon.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A sign that reads, “Welcome to Chicago” greets travelers at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Transportation
What to expect on the road and in the sky while traveling this Labor Day weekend
Get to the airport early. TSA expects to screen about 14 million passengers from Friday to Wednesday.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Bernard Williams (center) walks out of Cook County Jail in 2019 on $10,000 bond after a Illinois Appellate Court overturned his conviction.
Crime
Man acquitted in nearly 30-year-old West Side murder case tied to ex-detective accused of misconduct
Jurors found Bernard Williams, 44, not guilty after only a few hours of deliberations in his retrial on murder and aggravated battery charges Thursday evening.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 