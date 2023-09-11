The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Ethics complaints involving city treasurer Conyears-Ervin demand a closer look

The inspector general’s office, if it hasn’t done so yet, must take up the matter and conduct a deep dive into Melissa Conyears-Ervin’s activities as boss of the treasurer’s office.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Ethics complaints involving city treasurer Conyears-Ervin demand a closer look
The city’s Board of Ethics began looking into allegations against City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, but then closed the case.

The city’s Board of Ethics began looking into allegations against City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin but then closed the case.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

There may not yet be an outright ethics fire in the office of City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, but her alleged activities are surrounded by enough smoke to warrant sounding an alarm.

On Monday, the city’s Board of Ethics is expected to take up the matter at its regular monthly meeting, according to the Chicago Tribune, which first reported on the ethics concerns arising from the complaint accusing Conyears-Ervin of making her staff plan her daughter’s birthday party and handle her grocery shopping.

Even more troubling, the complaint, filed by two former employees of the treasurers office, also accused Conyears-Ervin of attempting to arm-twist a bank that does business with the city to issue a mortgage on her husband’s aldermanic office.

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) is the treasurer’s husband.

Editorials bug

Editorials

The mortgage accusation and the city’s settlement of the employees’ complaint for $100,000 look like smoke to us. The city’s Inspector General should take up the matter, if the office has not yet done so, and do a deep dive on Conyears-Ervin’s activities as boss of the treasurer’s office, to make sure there’s not a larger fire.

The 2020 complaint filed by the former employees accused Conyears-Ervin of abusing her power by demanding her staff perform personal tasks for the treasurer. The complaint was finally released recently under Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration.

The Board of Ethics closed the case after the city’s law department privately settled the complaint. The terms of the agreement are confidential because the $100,000 settlement cost is below the legal threshold that would have required the City Council to take up the matter — and publicly disclose its details.

All the more reason for the IG’s office to get involved, to determine whether, and if so to what extent, the treasurer used her taxpayer-funded employees as personal servants.

And Chicagoans also need to know more about Conyears-Ervin allegedly trying to use her position — and the $9 billion investment purse she controls — to get a bank to grant a mortgage on the building that houses her husband’s aldermanic offices.

Related

Board of Ethics Executive Director Steve Berlin wouldn’t confirm if the case was referred to the inspector general. And Inspector General Deborah Witzburg wouldn’t say if her office is in the process of conducting an investigation.

But it all has the whiff of the kind of old school, wink-and-nod, totally improper stuff that Chicago can do without.

Taxpayers deserve a treasurer’s office that’s run fairly and properly. An inspector general’s probe would be a key step to ensure that’s the case.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines

Next Up In Editorial
Incoming top cop Snelling is right: ‘We can’t do this unless we do it together’
No, Mayor Johnson, tent cities won’t solve migrant crisis
Incoming top cop Larry Snelling should have the chance to pick his own leadership team
More PPP fraud, this time in Chicago Public Schools? Sadly, we’re not surprised
Time for Trump Organization to pay up for polluting Chicago River
Dying and disabled prisoners shouldn’t remain behind bars
The Latest
more_flashing_lights.jpeg
Crime
Man shot in the leg while walking in River North early Monday
The shooting happened about a block from the Medinah Temple, where Bally’s opened a temporary casino Saturday.
By Sun-Times staff
 
China is not engaging in “normal” trade practices, and that puts U.S. businesses and workers at a strong disadvantage as they attempt to compete.
Other Views
China’s unfair trade practices harm American companies, but we can level the playing field
We can counter China through tougher rules and enforcement, more investment and other strategies, write union leader Steve Kramer and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.
By Steve Kramer and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Duping me with lies is granddaughter’s idea of a funny joke
Grandma is unamused when the 14-year-old tells her an important revelation — about a family plan or an illness — to see if she’ll buy it.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Oswaldo Gomez, left, vice president with the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, shakes incoming Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling, before a CCPSA Town Hall at the Mexican Fine Arts Museum in Pilsen, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Editorials
Incoming top cop Snelling is right: ‘We can’t do this unless we do it together’
Chicagoans and the CPD must take a step forward and start working together to change the city for the better.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A rendering of IBT Group’s proposal for 1769 W. Pershing Road, which includes a rooftop park.
Chicago Enterprise
Winner picked for Pershing Road project; plans would reinvent an industrial colossus
City planning officials have agreed to work with IBT Group on redeveloping properties that are part of the Central Manufacturing District.
By David Roeder
 