Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Coral riffs? Trio of ‘rare and elusive’ bowmouth guitarfish pups take the stage at Shedd Aquarium

All the way from Taiwan, the guitar-shaped fish are thriving alongside several Indo-Pacific sharks and other fish, giving researchers a chance to learn more about the critically endangered species, the aquarium said.

By  Allison Novelo
   
Screenshot_2023_09_12_at_12.27.38_PM.png

Three critically endangered bowmouth guitarfish pups, all females, joined the the Shedd Aquarium’s Wild Reef Exhibit after their mother was accidentally caught in a fishing net last summer in Taiwan.

Shedd Aquarium

Swimming into the spotlight, three critically endangered bowmouth guitarfish pups have turned the Shedd Aquarium’s Wild Reef Exhibit into an underwater nursery, reminding the public that every young fin counts in the fight for ocean conservation.

“Apart from the wonder they inspire for guests, caring for this critically endangered species offers a unique opportunity to learn about their needs, experience their spectacular behaviors and better advocate for their protection in the wild,” said Noel Heinsohn, Wild Reef manager.

Born in Taiwan last summer after their mother was accidentally caught in a fishing net, the pups have found a safe haven at the aquarium and are living alongside several Indo-Pacific species of sharks and other fish, the aquarium said.

All three are females, and at around 11 months old, they currently range in length from 4.5 to 5 feet and weigh between 79 and 85 pounds. But the fish can grow up to 8 feet in their adult years.

Screenshot_2023_09_12_at_12.28.03_PM.png

Shedd aquarists have spent time observing their behaviors and monitoring their diets to ensure that they acclimate well and continue to grow.

Shedd Aquarium

Shaped like a guitar and resembling a wooden hand-drawn bow, these large fish sport spiky thorns above their eyes and along their back and shoulders to defend themselves.

Their coloring, grayish brown with white spots near their fins and darker spots near their head, helps to camouflage them in their sandy or muddy environments by the ocean floor at depths of around 65 feet.

Still, bowmouth guitarfish face numerous threats in the wild related to overfishing and bycatch, habitat degradation and pollution, according to the aquarium.

Shedd, in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), field researchers and other accredited aquariums, is forging a unified front to craft a strategy for the conservation and revival of this endangered fish species.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to provide sanctuary for these rare and elusive animals to thrive here at Shedd,” said Heinsohn.

