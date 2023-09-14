At least 26 hospitalized after tent collapses in Bedford Park

At least 26 people were hospitalized Thursday morning after a tent collapsed in a parking lot in suburban Bedford Park.

About 10:45 a.m. emergency crews responded to reports of a tent collapse in a parking lot in the 5600 West block of 73rd Street, according to Bedford Park police.

The Bedford Park Fire Department, along with fire departments from surrounding suburbs, took 26 people to area hospitals. Five of those people were listed in serious condition, police said.

The cause of the tent collapse was not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

