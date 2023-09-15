Big Game Hunting: Penn State is coming at you, Illini. Are you up to a challenge like this one?

Illinois was banking on wearing all orange Saturday — to match a planned orange-out in the stands at Memorial Stadium — but a “supply-chain issue popped in” and gummed up the whole operation, according to coach Bret Bielema.

As if No. 7 Penn State (-14½) at Illinois (11 a.m., FOX 32, 890-AM) wasn’t going to be a severe enough challenge for the Illini under even the orangest of circumstances, right? Instead, they’re stuck with blue jerseys to go with their orange pants and helmets.

What a calamitous crisis. What a soul-crushing setback. What a …

Oh, blue-hoo.

Look, the uniforms don’t matter. Penn State can take the field in sequined tutus and still will have scored at least 30 points in nine straight games, the longest streak in the nation. It has at least six tackles for loss in 10 straight games, also the longest streak in the nation. The offense is stacked. The defense is, too. Hopes for the Nittany Lions are College Football Playoff high.

Any chance the Illini are ready for a test like this? They have some real positives, starting with quarterback Luke Altmyer — heck of a get in the portal — and all-everything defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton, but nothing in the way of momentum. At 1-1, they’ve come back from 12 down to nip Toledo, gotten rolled for 539 yards in a lopsided loss at Kansas and yet to show any clear signs of being a good team.

So, no?

Let’s not write the Illini off yet. Last year’s team had more mojo, but this one has plenty of potential. It’s still early.

“I think our guys know and understand it’s about what we do, how we handle our moment,” Bielema said. “And to be in this situation, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Bielema was prickly with reporters during the week, a bit defensive about how his staff — particularly first-year defensive coordinator Aaron Henry — is performing. It’s a big game for Henry, who will have to dial up some things against a quarterback, Drew Allar, who’s already being listed among the Heisman Trophy betting favorites even though this will be his very first road start. Newton has to be disruptive, and he needs company.

PSU coach James Franklin has been prickly, too, in his case — totally warranted — about an egregiously unfair trend. The Nittany Lions have played their Big Ten openers on the road eight straight seasons, including this one, and 13 of the last 14. What did they do to conference schedule makers to deserve that?

But Franklin is over the moon about his team, which has NFL talent written all over it — perhaps nowhere more so than at running back, with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen each throwing 220-plus pounds of thunder at defenses. This could be the toughest test Henry’s crew faces in the run game and the most balanced offense it faces.

Last time these schools met, in 2021, Penn State was ranked No. 7 just as it is now. Bielema’s first Illini team sputtered into Happy Valley at 2-5 and — you’ve got to be kidding — won in nine overtimes in the longest college football game ever. So, you know: Anything. Can. Happen. Even this time around.

“It’s not a matter of dire straits,” Bielema said. “It’s a matter of getting us better.”

Wait, “sequined tutus”? Somebody should chuck an orange at my head for that one. Nits, 31-23.

OTHER WEEK 3 PICKS

Central Michigan (+34½) at No. 9 Notre Dame (1:30 p.m., Peacock, 780-AM): With a monster game against Ohio State up next, the Irish just want to get in, get going and get it over with. Expect a run-heavy day, not that there’s anything wrong with that. Irish, 38-7.

Duke’s defense met every challenge in an upset of Clemson. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Northwestern (+18½) at No. 21 Duke (2:30 p.m., ACC, 720-AM): The Wildcats destroyed UTEP 38-7 last week, an indication that they’re alive and, well, alive. But this is the same Duke that repeatedly bent without breaking in a 28-7 opening win against Clemson. Finishing drives will be a problem for the visitors. Blue Devils, 31-10.

Minnesota (+7½) at No. 20 North Carolina (2:30 p.m., ESPN): The Gophers have a defense that would shine in the ACC, but the Tar Heels have Drake Maye — a superstar QB — and he’s going to get his yards and points. Run that ball, Gophs, and then run it some more, but even that might not be enough. Heels, 34-21.

No. 8 Washington (-17) at Michigan State (4 p.m., Peacock): The Huskies, led by dazzling QB Michael Penix Jr., have the No. 1 passing attack in the country. The Spartans last stopped a pass when suspended coach Mel Tucker was still at Colorado. OK, fine, not literally. Huskies, 38-24.

Northern Illinois (+10½) at Nebraska (6 p.m., FS1): NIU won at Boston College, then lost at home to Southern Illinois. What to make of these guys? The Huskers are 0-2 after an embarrassing day at Colorado, but new coach Matt Rhule — a great hire — will have them ready to seize the day. Big Red, 38-17.

My favorite favorite: No. 18 Colorado (-23½) vs. Colorado State (9 p.m., ESPN): CSU coach Jay Norvell poked the buffalo this week, criticizing CU coach Deion Sanders for wearing sunglasses and a hat when meeting the press. How rude! The gentleman from Boulder will not hesitate to run up the scoreboard.

My favorite underdog: Florida (+6.5) vs. No. 11 Tennessee (6 p.m., ESPN): The Vols are the hotter program — yes, by a lot — but they’ve lost nine straight times at the Swamp. Rivalry magic makes it 10.

Last week: 5-2 straight-up, 3-3-1 against the spread.

Season to date: 9-5 straight-up, 7-6-1 against the spread.