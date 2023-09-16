Horoscope for Saturday, September 16, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is wonderful day for relationships including marriages, close friendships and meaningful partnerships. New love will begin for some of you. Existing relationships will be renewed in a joyful way. Most definitely, love is in the air!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today relations with coworkers are mutually supportive. In fact, they are so supportive, in some cases, a work-related romance might begin. You might also get a raise or at least, praise for your efforts on the job. Your health feels vigorous and strong. Your pet might be a source of joy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is wonderful day to socialize and schmooze! All kinds of flirtatious opportunities will make this an exciting day. Get out and enjoy sports events, fun activities with kids, the arts, musical performances, movies, the theater, plus outdoor activities. It’s time to play!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Although you might like to cocoon at home and focus on your private world of family matters, it’s still a lovely day to entertain friends, which is an option. You might see ways to boost your income, and some of you might also buy beautiful things for your home.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a wonderful, feel-good day! For starters, you’re eager to talk to others because you’re in the mood to socialize. Short trips, conversations with siblings, neighbors and relatives will be excellent choices. It’s also a strong day for those of you who write, sell, market, teach or act. You’re in the zone!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good money day for you. You might attract money. You might be successful in financial wheeling and dealing. Possibly, you will be very pleased with a purchase? It looks like something going on behind the scenes will benefit you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a wonderful day because the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with Venus; while Venus is dancing beautifully with lucky Jupiter. (The gang’s all here!) It’s the perfect day for group settings and interacting with others, especially artistic people or someone who will give you some practical help. “More porridge, sir?”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A behind-the-scenes flirtation with a boss or someone in authority might take place for many today. It could be an innocent little moment that lifts your spirits. (The best.) We all love to feel admired. Meanwhile, this is an excellent day to deal with partners plus members of the general public.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a popular day for you. You might be involved with teams and competitive groups for some reason. You will also enjoy hanging out with someone who is “different” or from another culture. Travel plans sound appealing. You might begin a romance with someone who is unusual.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

People notice you today, and, in fact, they seem to know personal details about your private life. Fortunately, whatever they know will probably be positive. You will be admired. Whatever happens might also attract money and resources to you. Fingers crossed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you want to run away and join the circus! You want adventure and stimulation. Ideally, you want to have fun with someone you love and admire. Relations with partners and close friends are particularly warm and cozy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People are supportive at work today. Likewise, your health feels strong and vigorous. You feel good about yourself. Relations with others are friendly and smooth, and you’re more prepared than usual to think big and hope the best for yourself. This is wise because everything in the world begins with an idea.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Alexis Bledel (1981) shares your birthday. You are lively, passionate and enthusiastic. You like to learn and you have the patience to do this. You stand up for your beliefs. This year promises exciting changes and increased personal freedom. Let go of whatever impedes progress. Seek out new opportunities. Don’t hesitate to make changes.

