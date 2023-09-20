Things to do in Chicago Sept. 21-27: The Mix

Theater

Sarah Price in “Eurydice.” Saverio Truglia

Sarah Ruhl’s take on the ancient myth in which newly dead Eurydice (Sarah Price) arrives in the underworld, where she struggles to recover her humanity. Will she stay or will she go when her husband Orpheus (Kenneth La’Ron Hamilton) comes to rescue her? Braden Abraham directs. From Sept. 21-Oct. 22 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe. Tickets: $35-$90. Visit writerstheatre.org. Adam Randelovic’s new adaptation of Stanislaw Witkiewicz’s dark drama “The Pragmatists” follows two former friends as they struggle with an existential conflict. Zeljko Djukic directs. From Sept. 21-Oct. 28 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland. Tickets: $30, two-for-one on Thursdays. Visit trapdoortheatre.com.

“The Flying Dutchman.” Canadian Opera Company

Considered composer Richard Wagner’s first masterpiece, “The Flying Dutchman” has an eerie plotline, complex themes and soaring melodies in a story about a sailor doomed to roam the seas forever. The Canadian Opera Company production runs from Sept. 23-Oct. 7 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $41+. Visit lyricopera.org.

Shawn Pfautsch plays Ben Franklin in “Mesmerized.” Charles Osgood

is Suzanne Maynard Miller’s play based on a real-life, scientific standoff between Ben Franklin and Dr. Franz Mesmer, whose magic cure-all is under suspicion. Tommy Rapley directs. From Sept. 23-Oct. 15 at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine. Tickets: $30-$40, recommended for ages 7 and up. Visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org. Watch out! “Splatter Theatre” is back with its buckets of blood and creative methods of murder. It’s Mick Napier’s campy take on classic slasher movies with a lot of laughs for the Halloween season. Ari Levin directs. From Sept. 23-Oct. 31 at The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont. Tickets: $25. Visit theannoyance.com.

Dance

José Pablo Castro Cuevas and Natali Taht of The Joffrey Ballet dance Gerald Arpino’s “Suite Saint-Saëns.” Cheryl Mann

The Gerald Arpino Foundation presents “Arpino Chicago Centennial Celebration,” a salute to the choreographer and co-founder/director of The Joffrey Ballet. Dance companies performing include American Ballet Theatre, San Francisco Ballet, Ballet West, Oklahoma City Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Eugene Ballet and The Joffrey. From Sept. 23-24 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $52+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.

Music

offers dozens of performances by an array of jazz artists including Dee Alexander’s Ancestors Reign, Luke Stewart’s Exposure Quintet, Louis Hayes Quintet, Instigation Orchestra with Aurora Nealand, Chicago Freeman Quintet and more. From Sept. 23-24 at locations around Hyde Park. Admission is free but a $10 donation is appreciated. For a complete list of performances, visit hydeparkjazzfestival.org. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra season opens (Sept. 21-26) with Riccardo Muti and the orchestra performing the 1919 Suite form Stravinsky’s ballet score for “The Firebird” on a program that also includes Liadov’s “The Enchanted Lake” and Brahms’ Symphony No. 2. A second program (Sept. 28-30) opens with the world premiere of Philip Glass’ “The Triumph of the Octagon” followed by Mendelssohn’s “Italian Symphony” and Richard Strauss’ “Aus Italien.” At Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $49+. Visit cso.org.

Mavis Staples (pictured in New York in 2022) will perform at the Chicago Live! Festival. Getty Images

Ray LaMontagne performs in 2014 in New York City. He headlines the Chicago Theatre next week. Getty Images, File

bring their melody-laden blend of electropop and post-punk to The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27. Red Rum Club opens. Tickets: $30-$50. Visit jamusa.com. Up-and-coming soul/R&B artist Jalen Ngonda blends classic and contemporary for a sound all his own. At 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $20. Visit evanstonspace.com.

Fuerza Regida. Getty Images

The California-based band Fuerza Regida, part of a new wave of artists reinventing traditional Mexican corridos, performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets: $75+. Visit livenation.com.

Museums

An untitled wall piece from the 1970s by Ruth Duckworth. Courtesy of the Estate of Ruth Duckworth and Salon 94. © Estate of Ruth Duckworth.

“Ruth Duckworth: Life as a Unity,” the first exhibit devoted to the artist in 20 years, showcases her evocative sculptural work made in Chicago between 1966-2005. The exhibit includes a diverse array of objects including earthy vessels, large-scale clay-tile murals, bird-like stoneware figures and porcelain sculptures, all examples of her modernist style. Duckworth, who came to Chicago in 1964 to teach at the University of Chicago, remained here until her death in 2009. Her massive murals are scattered around Illinois, including two at the university: “Earth, Water, Sky” at the Henry Hinds Laboratory for Geophysical Sciences and “Clouds Over Lake Michigan,” newly installed at the Regenstein Library. Both are accessible during the exhibit. From Sept. 21-Feb. 4 at The Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood. Admission is free. Visit smartmuseum.uchicago.edu.

Rafael Tufiño’s “Mujer Embarazada / Pregnant Woman.” Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña

“Celebrating 100 Years of Rafael Tufiño” is an exhibit of 39 paintings, drawings and prints by the Puerto Rican artist. Tufiño’s crowning achievement lay in his devotion to highlighting Puerto Rico’s cultural heritage, particularly its African roots. This commitment earned him the name “Painter of the People,” as his art became a conduit for voicing the experiences and aspirations of everyday individuals. To Aug. 31, 2024, at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture, 3015 W. Division. Admission is free. Visit nmprac.org.

Movies

Reeling will open with “The Mattachine Family.” Courtesy Reeling

is a one-night-only chance to see the film performed with its score — a fusion of orchestra, turntables, scratch DJ and electronic — performed live by an orchestra (The Broadway Sinfonietta), a band and turntables with a scratch DJ. At 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $35-$85. Visit broadwayinchicago.com. Chicago South Asian Film Festival shines a light on South Asian culture through film screenings and panel discussions with performers and directors. The opening night film, Avinash Arun Dhaware’s “Three of Us,” is the story of a woman in the early stages of dementia who takes a trip to revisit her childhood. From Sept. 21-24 at ShowPlace Icon Theatre, 1011 S. Delano Ct. East. Tickets: $10, $15. Visit csaff.org.

shines a light on South Asian culture through film screenings and panel discussions with performers and directors. The opening night film, Avinash Arun Dhaware’s “Three of Us,” is the story of a woman in the early stages of dementia who takes a trip to revisit her childhood. From Sept. 21-24 at ShowPlace Icon Theatre, 1011 S. Delano Ct. East. Tickets: $10, $15. Visit csaff.org. Haven Chicago presents Festival Au Cinema, its platform for visionary and innovative filmmakers in digital storytelling. Their work embraces the unorthodox and defies traditional forms of genre, style and form. From Sept. 22-24 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $11-$55. Visit havenchi.org.

Family Fun

“Dinos Downtown Wheaton” Imagine Exhibitions

a free outdoor exhibit allowing visitors old and young alike to get a close-up look at these prehistoric creatures. From Sept. 25-Oct. 8 in downtown Wheaton. For a map of dinosaur sightings, visit downtownwheaton.com. “Walking Plays: Anne of Green Gables” is an outdoor performance, adapted from L.M. Montgomery’s beloved novel, which comes to life from Sept. 23-Oct. 22 in the autumn scenery of the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Ill. Rt. 53, Lisle. Admission: $9-$17. Visit mortonarb.org.

Fall Fun

An annual North Side event, St. Al’s Oktoberfest, offers beer, brats, a stein-hoisting competition, live music and a Kinderfest area for children. From 5-10 p.m. Sept. 22, noon-10 p.m. Sept. 23 and noon-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at St. Alphonsus Church, 1429 W. Wellington. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit stalsoktoberfest.org.

Festivalgoers take part in a pie-eating contest at Long Grove’s Apple Fest. Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association/File