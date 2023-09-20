Chicago’s annual Christmas tree contest announced

Think that big old tree towering over your yard would look even better in Millennium Park?

You’re in luck. The city of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affaris and Special Events is heralding the holiday season with the announcement Wednesday of the city’s 110th annual Christmas tree contest.

Nominations from across the Chicago area are now being accepted to select the city’s official Christmas tree that will be on display in Millennium Park (at Michigan and Washington) throughout the upcoming holiday season. Submissions must be received through Oct. 12 via email to dcase@cityofchicago.org.

Consideration will be given only to trees that meet all of the following criteria:

must be at least 45 feet or taller;

must be located less than 50 miles from Chicago’s Loop;

preferably be a Norway Spruce or Fir tree (pine trees are ineligible because they are not sturdy enough.)

Your nomination must include:

owner’s name, address, phone and email

brief description of why the tree should be selected (include any history of the tree that makes it special)

two photographs (close-up and from afar)

The tree will be set up in the park and fully decorated, with the official lighting ceremony set for Nov. 17.

Details on the ceremony along with a full lineup of holiday events taking place at Millennium Park and across the city will be announced in the coming weeks.

