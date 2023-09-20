Grand Crossing neighborhood woman, 30, strangled

A 30-year-old woman was found strangled in a South Side garage in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Sierra Jamison was dead on the scene Monday about 6:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue after relatives flagged down police officers, officials said.

Jamison, who lived in the same block, was lying face up and suffered a laceration to her cheek, police said. A broken earring and a fingernail were found on the floor near her body.

A Tuesday autopsy determined Jamison died by strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.

