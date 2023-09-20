The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Grand Crossing neighborhood woman, 30, strangled

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
A 30-year-old woman was found strangled in a South Side garage in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Sierra Jamison was dead on the scene Monday about 6:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Indiana Avenue after relatives flagged down police officers, officials said. 

Jamison, who lived in the same block, was lying face up and suffered a laceration to her cheek, police said. A broken earring and a fingernail were found on the floor near her body. 

A Tuesday autopsy determined Jamison died by strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

The Latest
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Four armed robberies reported within 15 minutes on Northwest Side
The attacks happened in Wicker Park, Logan Square and Humboldt Park between 9:25 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., according to Chicago police. No one was reported in custody.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Several armed robberies have been reported in Park Manor in October 2019.
Crime
Man killed in Grand Crossing shooting Tuesday morning
The man was in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue when three male suspects got out of a black Dodge Charger and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Person fatally shot in Englewood on Monday
The male, whose age wasn’t known, was standing on the front porch of a home in the 7000 block of South Yale Avenue when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Connor Bedard (right) with Rockford coach Anders Sorensen.
Blackhawks
Five key storylines to follow during Blackhawks training camp
Connor Bedard’s acclimation to Chicago, Kevin Korchinski’s attempt to prove his NHL readiness and Luke Richardson’s line combinations and mentality toward prospects will all be interesting to watch.
By Ben Pope
 
Christy George, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s first assistant deputy governor for budget and economy, will serve as the Chicago Democratic National Convention host committee’s permanent executive director.
DNC 2024
Christy George, top Pritzker aide, named executive director of Chicago DNC host committee
The host committee is tasked with raising between $80 and $100 million for the presidential convention, taking place Aug. 19-22. A spokesperson from the host committee described fundraising as “impressive” thus far, but would not disclose a number.
By Tina Sfondeles
 