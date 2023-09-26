Chicago fishing: Early shoreline coho reports and other seasonal signs

Early shoreline coho and other seasonal signs, including snagging at the usual four select locations on the Illinois lakefront opening Sunday, Oct. 1, lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Quinn Wunar, who sent the photo at the top, also reported coho being in the lakefront catch now along with Chinook. He tweeted:

Been floating skein lakeside for the most part this week. Higher in the water column has been most productive for kings, coho and apparently channel catfish.

There’s more in the Shoreline Salmon/Trout report, immediately below.

SHORELINE SALMON/TROUT

CHICAGO: BoRabb Wlliams texted the photo below and this on Monday:

#7.... 4pm TODAY... 21lbs 63rd Street Harbor

BoRabb Williams with another Chinook caught at Jackson Park. Provided

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Hi Dale So far so good.Chinook (king) Salmon still been being caught in and around the harbors still hitting spoon and crankbaits. Lots of Coho showed up last week hitting spawn sacs (skein) also on smaller crankbaits and spoons. A few trout mostly Steelhead in the mix.

A sign that bigger salmon are being caught on the Chicago lakefront. Provided by Jason “Special One” Le

Jason “Special One” Le texted the photo above and this:

Hi Dale The Chicago chinooks getting bigger!

That certainly seems to be the trend.

Quinn Wunar with a Chinook on the Chicago lakefront. Provided

Quinn Wunar, who sent the photo at the very top, also sent the catches above and below of salmon.

Early coho salmon on the Chicago lakefront. Provided by Quinn Wunar

Anthony “Tony” Johnson with one of the salmon he caught at Great Lakes Naval. Provided

WAUKEGAN: Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan texted the photo below and this:

This is one of our costumers Anthony (Tony) Johnson.He got these on the base(wife is fulltime navy stationed there).He used a moonshine wonder bread and spawn sacks early this morning

Leslie added:

This guy walked in the shop on day told his story with a navy wife and how he loves to fish. Set him up for salmon and bass during the summer and he fish’s and catch.They leave for Hawaii next year and he is super excited to wet some lines out there next.Love good people like him that just love the ourdoors

On Tuesday, he said catching salmon the pier, not hot and heavy but some are being caughtt.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Some king action in streams still on the slow side but lots of groups out.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said a few Chinook and coho are at Berrien Springs.

SNAGGING

Snagging season on Lake Michigan in Illinois begins on Sunday, Oct. 1, for Chinook and coho salmon at the usual four specific spots. Here are the details from the IDNR:

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) and the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday), but call (312) 745-2910 first to make sure someone is there.

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

ILLINOIS FROG SEASON

Illinois’ bullfrog (only) season runs through Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken only by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limit is eight, possession limit is 16.

AREA LAKES

Rico Cantu with a nice largemouth bass from the southwest suburbs. Provided

Rico Cantu emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale caught a nice bass on a crank bait, hope you had a great weekend,Rico CantuNew Lenox Il.

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

The good amounts of rain are bringing water levels up and pushing both bait and fish to the bank. Cast parallel to the bank where you can. Lots of leaves in the water now so baits with single hooks rather than treble hooks remain affective longer. Spinner baits, buzz baits, chatter baits and swim jugs will work for smallmouth and largemouth. High water will also push panfish into Fox River and Chain O Lakes channels.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a bluegill from local waters. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Fall is officially here and that means fish will be putting on the feed bag. Area lake temps are in the upper 60’s and water levels are coming back down from all the rain we recently had. Bass have been decent on spinnerbaits and senkos work along shoreline cover. A few can be taken on top water baits during early morning hours. Bluegill have been very good working plastics under a slip float worked along the outside weed lines. Here is the nature pic of the week. A hummingbird ready to call it a day. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, . . . A brief outing on a small lake around sunset on Sunday. Lots of active fish with the increase in water levels. I actually caught more largemouths than bluegills. They were feeding aggressively in close to shore. There is still plenty of vegetation both in the water and along the shoreline. I’d guess it’s holding plenty of insects, tadpoles and minnows, which is why the bass and bluegills are there too.

Juan Macias with a northern pike from Busse Woods. Provided

Juan Macias messaged the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, today on the rain was amazing at busse lake, few large mouth, catfish, crappies and bonus pike two of them with 28 inches the large one with beautiful colors hope to catch them again on the future wen grow biggers.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

Final fishing day is Oct. 17.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

Dan at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said crappie starting to bite better, some are in the channels; white bass still going.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is open 8 a.m. to midnight through Saturday, Sept. 30. In October, Stratton Lock and Dam is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

CHICAGO RIVER

Jesse Gonzalez with a big common carp from the Chicago River. Provided by Jeffrey Williams

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above of his brothere Jesse Gonzalez witth a bg common carp and this:

He was using his 7ft medium heavy lews cat daddy rod paired up with my 4000 series kastking sharky baitfeeder with 80lb kastking superpower Braid using specially made packbait with a tutti fruitti tiger nut tipped with corn on a hair rig 43 inches long Girth was 38

COOLING LAKES/MAZONIA

Final fishing days: Heidecke, Oct. 10; LaSalle, Oct. 15, Braidwood, Oct. 17, and Mazonia, Oct. 17 (except Monster Lake is open all year).

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 9/25/23 through 10/1/23 Because Delavan Lake is a substantially shallower body of water than Lake Geneva, frontal patterns effect Delavan quite a bit more and cold fronts really make the fishing tough. Largemouth bass are in small pockets. This past Saturday I fished multiple areas where they have been active recently with limited success. But once I found an area with biting fish, I ended up catching some nice fish. The bass are being caught on black and blue jigs or on fat head minnows. Look for the fish in 15-16 ft of water right on the weeds. Walleye fishing has started to improve. They are being caught best in the evening right at sun down. You want to cast chrome and blue and perch colored Rattle Traps or Rapala Husky Jerks. Look for the fish around the main lake points. The best depth right now is 20 ft of water. The fish are suspended in the water column. Northern Pike action has still been spotty. Like Lake Geneva, I’m catching one here and there but there doesn’t seem to be an active pattern. The best approach is slip bobbering medium suckers or lindy rigging them. The best location has been just west of Willow Point or down by the island. Bluegill action has been very slow for me. They have moved out of the medium depth range, 15-16 ft of water and are either shallower or suspended out in the main lake basin. The late fall pattern is usually suspended in 35-40 ft of water. I haven’t had time to go look for them, but I will as fall goes on. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Summer hours—6 a.m.-8 p.m.—run through Sept. 30. On Oct. 1, winter hours—8 a.m.-4 p.m.—begin.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Fishing is sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the year.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Len Cajic with his first flathead catfish, caught from the Fox River in St. Charles. Provided by Vince Oppedisano

Vince Oppedisano emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Thispast weekend was the toughest few days of fishing I’ve had on the Fox River all year. Water levels have been up a few inches from last week, but the fish seem to have shut down. Really had to work for every fish regardless of lure choice. I’m sure there are a few different reasons for that, but I would think things should improve once there is a week or two of consistently cooler temps. I still found some smallmouth each day, but not a lot of size. My friend Len Cajic was able to hook into his first flathead in St. Charles last week. Best fish of the week for sure!

Dan Smykowski with a big smallmouth bass from the Fox River. Provided

Dan Smykowski emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, I got out and fished the Fox River yesterday and ended up with my personal best Smallmouth. It measured in at 20 inches on the dot, and I’m guessing it weighed between 4-5 pounds. Caught it on a jerk bait in the late afternoon. They’re definitely in their Fall feeding pattern... Take care, Dan Smykowski

Pete Lamar emailed:

Hi Dale, I fished the Fox in Aurora over the weekend. Levels came up with the recent rains. There was much more current and despite the rise in levels, clarity was barely affected: not muddy at all, just a moderate stain. Minnows were close to shore to escape the strong current. However, no gamefish were stalking them there. The current was actually helpful: it made the undersized smallmouths I caught feel much bigger when they got downstream of me and made me fight the fish and the current.

On Monday, he added:

Hi Dale, I fished a tiny Fox tributary just upstream from the Fox before sunset tonight. In spite of the rain that fell today, the stream was low and clear (and cold too). In fact it looked more like a central Wisconsin brook trout stream than a local smallmouth stream. Which was appropriate because the smallmouths I caught were about the size of central Wisconsin brookies. The crash was taking place again: when minnows got backed up against a barrier, a smallmouth or smallmouths would make a slashing attack through them. It’s always a sight to behold.

Capt. A.J. Cwiok with some walleye from the Fox River last week. Provided

Capt. A.J. Cwiok messaged the photo above and this last week:

Couple hours on the fox last night after work. Body baits worked best last night

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said that catching big pumpkinseeds near Blackfoot Beach n 18-20 feet with bluegill and small perch on a drop-shot rig with white and chartruese Jigabite tails from panfishpro.com; smallmouth bass at night in 20-25 feet on drop-shots with Berkley Flat Worm.

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva 9/25/23 through 10-1-23 With the rather stable weather, the fishing remains excellent. The best bite on the lake continues to be the deep water smallmouth bass. The smallmouth bass are in schools on the main lake points. The best depth is 21-31 ft of water. They can be caught by lindy rigging nightcrawlers or drop shotting small plastic worms. The plastic worm doesn’t matter as much as the color. Green pumpkin seems to be the best. There are quite a few small fish being caught, however in a 4 hour trip, you should catch between 6 and 12 legal fish. My biggest fish last week was 19 ½ inches. I’ve been either anchoring or slowly backtrolling into the wind to keep on the active school. Perch are all over in the 10-12 ft depth range. The only problem that continues is the size. The average size is a consistent 5-6 inches. You need to move around and sort a lot of fish to catch a meals worth. The best spots are by Rainbow Point or by Knollwood. Use small leaf worms or minnows fished on slip bobbers. Bluegills are still in the deep water. The best approach is straight lining small worms beneath the boat. Look for the fish by Maytag Point or in Geneva Bay. Most of the fish are coming out of 15-17 ft of water. Sunfish remain the bigger of the two between bluegills and sunfish. The average size sunfish I’ve been keeping are 8 ½ - 9 inches. Rock Bass are still readily being caught comingled with the smallmouth bass. Some of the rock bass I caught last week were 12 inches. They put up a good fight for the first 2 ft off bottom, then they come in like an old shoe. Look for the rock bass by the Military Academy or by Abbey Springs. Nightcrawlers are the best bait. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Mike Zindrick, of Marco Island, Fla. with a 5-pound, 5-ounce smallmouth bass from Big Green Lake in Wisconsin he caught during a recent outing with guide Mike Norris. Provided

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 9/24/2023 Mike Norris Big Green Lake: With water temps dipping into the upper 60s, smallmouth bass are still cruising 8 to 12-foot flats in search of perch to eat. Their choice of food changes to bluegills when fishing around cribs in 20 – 30 feet of water. My clients and I are casting crankbaits or working drop shot rigs when fishing the flats for smallmouth bass. Big Green has a bumper crop of perch, and I am harvesting a handful of 10 to 12-inch perch each outing. Largemouth bass are roaming along weed edges in search of bluegills. Northern Pike are right behind them. Umbrella rigs attract the larger bass. I am still targeting bigger bluegills and rock bass with drop-shot rigs around sunken cribs. Lake Trout season closes at the end of the day on September 30 and doesn’t reopen until the first day of January 2024. Fox Lake: Largemouth bass are shallow on Fox Lake for the second week. Try buzz baits over and around submerged vegetation. Northern pike are active. It’s advisable to run steel leaders when fishing for bass. Crappies are active out in deep water. Drift with a split shot rigged crappie minnow. It is reported that a few muskies were caught in the past week.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Bob Johnson with a late-season walleye from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this about the late-season walleye (and smallmouth):

Hi Dale - Caught this 26 Walleye early Saturday morning while fishing for Smallmouth. Released back to lake after pic. Lake in good shape for last few weeks with water temps in 60’s

On Sunday, he added:

Bob Johnson holds the biggest smallmouth bass he caught from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Last week he emailed the photo above and this;

Hi Dale - snuck out this evening for just a couple hours and caught my biggest smallmouth to date out of Heidecke lake. Water was 70 degrees and calm. I fished a stretch of break wall that I haven’t fished since early spring. This trophy weighed over 4 lbs (fat) and measured 191/4. What a fight and she still is swimming free to get bigger. Jig with craw trailer.

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

Final fishing day is Oct. 10.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Aaron Funke with a smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

Aaron Funke emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, Got out on the Kankakee on Saturday. An absolutely beautiful day. Caught this one on topwater but also had a good amount of success with swimbaits. Got bit off by what felt like a very large walleye. I wish I could have at least got a visual. Catch and release!

George Peters with a smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

George Peters emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, river fishing still good if you can pull one out of the weeds. This one took a weed less jig and twister in the main current. Cooler temps mean weeds will soon be dying off.G. Peters

The seasons are changing.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Capt. A.J. Cwiok of Storm Warning Charters messaged the photo above and this:

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Hi Dale . . . A few guys trying for Smallmouth but no reports. No Perch reports. Have a great week!

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said out of Chicago is still good on lakers, but slower than a week ago, “they are marching toward the reefs;” out of North Point, South Reef is the spot for lakers; occasional steelhead and king being caught, too.

LaSALLE LAKE

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

Final fishing day is Oct. 15.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Final fishing day is Oct. 17, except Monster Lake is open all year.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Good fishing or poor, this is the time to be here in the Northwoods. The colors are getting prettier (never used that word in this report before) every day. Forecast for lows in mid-50’s to highs in mid-70’s will make for a great week to be outdoors. Largemouth Bass: Good – Nice green Bass hitting spinnerbaits and chatterbaits for anglers targeting Pike. Cabbage flats holding best action. Typical plastic tactics using creatures and Wackys picking up fish along edges of weeds. Smallmouth Bass: Good – Nice fish off gravel humps in 14-26’. Ned rigs, drop-shots and tubes. Still some BIG Smallies relating to inside weed edges taking top-water (Whopper Ploppers, etc.). Musky: Good – With water temps in mid-60’s and forecast as stated above, bucktails and top-water relatively shallow (4-10’) best. This bite will remain until water cools to mid-50’s (turn-over) so keep those blades a turnin’ for now! Walleye: Good – Action very dependent on daily conditions (Thursdays high skies – Ouch!). But overall fish being caught jigging large fats or 1/2 crawlers on 1/8 – 1/4 oz jigs or #2.5 - #3 Shiver Minnows over gravel humps. Some days, when gravel not producing, scale back to 1/16 oz weedless and hit outside weed edges to find eater Walleyes and Perch mixed. Northern Pike: Good – Chasing down spinnerbaits, Mepps Aglias #4 or #5’s and chatterbaits over cabbage flats. Clear days pick through the weeds with jig and chub on wire leader. Yellow Perch: Good – Very nice Perch relating to wood and weed pockets in 5-8’. 1/2 crawler 1st choice, but medium – large fats picking up Perch to 12 this past week. Bluegill: Good – Nice Gills continue to show up, with measured 8-10 not uncommon. Can’t beat a crawler/bobber combo in 6-10’ where good green cabbage or drowned wood available. Crappie: Good - Fair – This one really depends on who you talk to. Some decent catches reported, but not to the typical fall standard. The bobber/minnow crowd picking up some success, but other anglers fan casting small spinners, beetle spins finding fish suspended 5-8’ down over 20-25’ outside weed edges. Start up (where fish are typically active) and work down until you find biters! Except for some early week rain, looks like a great week of consistent weather. Great time to enjoy the Northwoods. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Some king action in streams still on the slow side but lots of groups out. Crappie at lake George in Hobart around the bridges and log jams using minnows

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

A hybrid striped bass caugh at Shabbona Lake. Provided by Boondocks

John Honiotes at Boondocks reported it was like the switch turned on Wednesday and Thursday, including a 5-pound largemouth, on topwater, and a hybrid striper came on a Spook; catfish continue decent and a few big bluegill are being caught.

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Boondocks’ bait shop is open daily, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; restaurant hours are 11-8, Friday through Sunday.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said perch were being caught in 40 feet south of St. Joseph; boaters catching lakers and occasonal kings in 120-160; a few Chinook and coho at Berrien Springs.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Hook-and-line sturgeon season runs through Saturday, Sept. 30.

Hook-and-line sturgeon season in Wisconsin runs through Sept. 30 “on certain waters.” Click here for the details. Click here for the harvest areas.

River’s Edge (https://www.riversedgeresort.com/) said no legals (60 inches) have been registered yet, but a 73-incher was caught and released; otherwise lots of sturgeon in the 40s and 50s are being caught.

The Wisconsin DNR noted:

Please note that a hook and line sturgeon tag is not required if an angler plans to release the sturgeon they catch. Anglers should continue to practice responsible catch-and-release when releasing any fish they do not wish to keep. Review best practices on the DNR’s responsible release webpage.

And the DNR also advised:

Anglers should be aware that some sturgeon may have a tag near their dorsal fin. These tags contain information that is used to monitor the movement and growth of lake sturgeon and will aid the DNR in future management practices. If anglers catch a tagged sturgeon, they should submit the following information to the county’s fisheries biologist: Where the fish was caught The date of the catch Tag number, color and material composition of the tag (i.e., metal or plastic) Overall fish length

WISCONSIN RIVER

Rob Abouchar messaged:

I headed up to my place in Merrill to retrieve the drums and do a little fall fishing on the wisconsin River. The rain was pretty much non-stop but I was still getting a good number of bites on a variety of baits. Smallmouth were hitting strike King squarebill crankbait in Sexy Shad, A 5 inch wakcy rigged senko in green pumpkin was getting some big bites; several of which i missed and one big fish that broke the line right near the boat. I will again tell myself it was a big bass and not the muskie i have been after on the senko. Also the berkeley slobberknocker was getting some bites and landing a small pike. The water was still 65 degrees and the late summer pattern seemed to be holding with the fish still in 1-6 feet of water near rocks and eel grass. I’ll be headed back up in a couple more weeks to see if the fall feedbag bite is on or not. On the music front the Zappafest shows with Gozortenplat and Ike willis are confirmed. One on December 2nd at Reggies in Chicago and one in Milwaukee December 3rd at the Pabst Brewery. The set list is chock full of zappa classics. Some of these songs are so difficult to play they may be beyond my capabilities but thankfully there are two keyboard players. Back to rehearsal!

Fall colors showing along the Wisconsin River. Provided by Rob Abouchar

And my day is made, fall photos and Abouchar’s music report.