The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 29, 2023

Shattered Globe Theatre ensemble soars in emotionally charged ‘View from the Bridge’

In the end, there is no neat moral to be drawn from Arthur Miller’s splintering, messy tragedy. Moral or no, Shattered Globe gives it the immediacy of immigration issues that are playing out right here, right now.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Shattered Globe Theatre ensemble soars in emotionally charged ‘View from the Bridge’
Beatrice (Eileen Niccolai, left) tries to reason with Eddie (Scott Aiello) in Shattered Globe Theatre’s “A View From the Bridge.” Louis Contey directs Arthur Miller’s classic drama.

Beatrice (Eileen Niccolai, left) tries to reason with her husband Eddie (Scott Aiello) in Shattered Globe Theatre’s “A View From the Bridge.”

Liz Lauren

With its searing production of Arthur Miller’s “A View From the Bridge,” Shattered Globe Theatre delivers the kind of rich ensemble drama that has helped define the venerable company since the early 1990s.

In its fourth decade, Shattered Globe remains at the apex of its powers in terms of can’t-look-away storytelling in the service of productions that feel acutely, unnervingly timely, even when they’re period pieces. 

Director Louis Contey clearly establishes “A View From the Bridge” as a period piece in the fiery staging running through Oct. 21 in a Shattered Globe production at Theater Wit. The visual cues are immediate in in costume designer Jessica Gowens’ 1950s house dresses and workwear.

“A View from the Bridge”

View from the Bridge

Where: Shattered Globe Theatre at Theater Witt, 1229 W. Belmont

When: Through Oct. 21

Tickets: $15 - $52

Run time: 2 hours 5 minutes, including one 10-minute intermission

Info: sgtheatre.org

But the show also has a universal feel thanks in part to Shayna Patel’s set design, which indicates the neighborhood and docks of the then working-class Red Hook Brooklyn, partially through massive drapes of roping.

As the dialogue makes immediately clear, Red Hook is a neighborhood of recent immigrants, some legal, some not. Shattered Globe’s Red Hook captures a blistering, gut-punching tragedy of new Italian arrivals desperate for work and in constant peril of being discovered and deported. 

Contey’s “A View From the Bridge” also carries an ominous mantle of Greek tragedy about it. This is a story that’s at once highly specific to 1950s New York City and as ancient and archetypal as the fall of the house of Atreus. In John Judd’s world-weary, philosophical narration as the Red Hook lawyer Alfiere, “Bridge” has a Greek one-man chorus of immediate accessibility. 

The Carbone family is at the heart of “View From the Bridge”: Eddie Carbone (Scott Aiello) works the docks to support his wife Beatrice (Eileen Niccolai) and their niece Catherine (Isabelle Muthiah, heart-breaking as she morphs from childish joy to devastated defiance), who the Carbones have raised as their own daughter. Initially, the three seem like a solid, healthy family. 

Scott Aiello (from left) plays Eddie, Eileen Niccolai is Beatrice, Harrison Weger plays Rodolpho, Isabelle Muthiah is Catherine and Mike Cherry plays Marco in Shattered Globe Theatre’s “A View From the Bridge.” Louis Contey directs Arthur Miller’s classic drama.

Scott Aiello (from left) plays Eddie, Eileen Niccolai is Beatrice, Harrison Weger plays Rodolpho, Isabelle Muthiah is Catherine and Mike Cherry plays Marco in Shattered Globe Theatre’s “A View From the Bridge.” Louis Contey directs Arthur Miller’s classic drama.

Liz Lauren

But before the first few scenes are out, Eddie’s doting relationship with teenage Catherine starts to feel off. Eddie’s hyper-protective scrutiny of her “wavey” walk veers into creepy, possessive obsession. His eyes follow her too long as she leaves the room. He’s furious when she gets a terrific job opportunity, apoplectic at the notion of her dating. Aiello keeps Eddie’s confused, seething emotions barely contained, but he’s a coal-eyed powderkeg from the start. 

Watching with dawning horror and equal parts rage and despair, is Beatrice. Niccolai’s terse, end-of-her-rope performance is masterclass in filling even the smallest gesture with a firestorm of anguished subtext. 

It’s a tense atmosphere that only grows more tense when the Carbones take in a pair of “submarines,” aka illegal immigrants. Marco (Mike Cherry, who closes out the first act with a towering moment that will send chills down your spine) is a stoic family man, dutifully sending his wages home. His brother Rodolpho (a joyously charismatic Harrison Weger) sings at the dockyards and knows how to sew — both traits that have Eddie ominously growling “he ain’t right.” When Rudolpho starts romancing Catherine, Eddie’s fury turns rancid, irrational and dangerous. 

It falls to Judd’s compassionate, philosophical attorney to draw out any larger meetings from the tragedy that ultimately destroys some of the denizens of “A View From the Bridge.”

And in the end, there is no neat moral to be drawn from Miller’s splintering, messy tragedy. Moral or no, Shattered Globe gives it the immediacy of immigration issues that are playing out right here, right now. 

Next Up In News
Bullets hit Englewood homes, seriously injure 10-year-old girl and narrowly miss 14-year-old neighbor
Picture Chicago: 17 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Una ‘esposa del cártel’ da entrevista en podcast antes de ir a prisión
Dos policías entre 4 hombres asaltados afuera de un bar de Pilsen
Cierran investigación al no encontrar suficientes pruebas de que agentes de la Policía de Chicago abusaron sexualmente de migrantes
No evidence Chicago cops engaged in sexual misconduct with migrants, probe finds
The Latest
A tent put up across the street from the Ritz-Carlton hotel that caused a stir.
Columnists
Tent pitched across from posh Ritz-Carlton causes a stir
By Michael Sneed
 
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus facing 5 most important days of his career
They’ve lost 13-straight games, a franchise record. Eberflus has the lowest winning percentage of any coach in franchise history. Even acknowledging the Bears’ roster deficiencies last year, it’s fair to wonder if Eberflus, after only 20 games as a head coach, is in over his head.
By Patrick Finley
 
A bullet hole can be seen in the back window of a home in the 6400 block of South Racine Avenue on Friday, one day after a 10-year-old girl was shot in the thigh while standing inside her bedroom in the home in Englewood.
Crime
Bullets hit Englewood homes, seriously injure 10-year-old girl and narrowly miss 14-year-old neighbor
The 10-year-old was inside a bedroom in a home in the 6400 block of South Racine Avenue when she was shot, police said.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Nazareth Garcia, 18, and her 2-year-old daughter Aranza, asylum-seekers from Venezuela, chat in their space as they live at the Austin District police station at 5701 W. Madison St. on the West Side, Monday, Sept. 25.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 17 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling was sworn in as the city’s top cop, United Auto Workers members went on strike in Illinois, and a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee girl walked along Navy Pier.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Safety Jaquan Brisker (9) led the Bears with four sacks as a rookie last season.
Bears
Jaquan Brisker embraces leadership role with Bears
“He’s definitely someone guys look up to … because you know how much it means to him,” linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “You can see that when he talks and plays. It’s easy to follow guys like that.”
By Mark Potash
 