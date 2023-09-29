The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Chicago corruption trials News Politics

Ed Burke once bragged about his work for Trump — now he doesn’t want jurors to know

Lawyers for the former Chicago City Council member argue that the former president is under indictment himself and “despised by a significant percentage of the population.”

By  Jon Seidel
   
AP

Former Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke once touted his work for Donald Trump’s companies by handing out copies of a 2016 Chicago Sun-Times report that Burke’s firm had saved Trump and investors $11.7 million in property taxes on a luxury downtown hotel.

But now Burke wants any mention of his work on Trump International Hotel & Tower to be barred from Burke’s upcoming corruption trial, arguing the former president is under indictment himself and “despised by a significant percentage of the population.”

The request from Burke’s lawyers came in an 84-page set of motions filed Friday ahead of Burke’s Nov. 6 racketeering trial. His lawyers also sought to limit the use of recordings made by former Ald. Danny Solis and bar a slew of comments by Burke and others that paint Burke in a less-than-favorable light.

READ SUN-TIMES’ MAY 1, 2016, REPORT

Burke, who left office in May after a record 54 years in the Chicago City Council, faces trial in less than six weeks. He is accused of using his Council seat to steer business to his private property tax law firm through schemes that involved the Old Post Office, a Burger King at 41st Street and Pulaski Road and a Northwest Side development project.

He also is accused of threatening to block a fee increase at the Field Museum because museum officials didn’t respond when he recommended a friend’s daughter as an intern.

Also set to face trial with Burke are political aide Peter Andrews and developer Charles Cui. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall presides over the case.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times file

Burke’s legal team acknowledged in the filing that he once handed out reprints of the Sun-Times article headlined “The Donald & the Democrat; Burke Saved Trump $11.7M.” The article was published in May 2016 when Trump was a presidential candidate. However, the alleged schemes at issue in Burke’s case largely occurred after Trump became president.

The lawyers wrote that some examples of Burke’s boasting occurred in his discussions with a developer of the Old Post Office, as well as with principals in the Burger King. The discussions apparently were recorded.

Burke’s lawyers wrote it’s relevant that Burke sought business for his firm, “but there is nothing of relevance in his references to his work for Trump.”

They also want Kendall to bar from the trial comments by people who said they were afraid of, or intimidated by, Burke. For example, former water commissioner Tom Powers allegedly said Burke “is a very powerful person. In terms of power, I know in general that Ald. Burke could affect future projects for my company and my own reputation.”

Barrett Murphy, another former water commissioner, allegedly said, “I was kind of afraid of Ald. Burke. I did not interact with Ald. Burke unless I had to.”

During the alleged extortion of the Field Museum, one museum employee allegedly wrote to another that he was “uncomfortable” seeking the fee increase from the Chicago Park District before meeting with Burke. 

“While he is not the decision maker, Alderman Burke has chosen to be part of this process and the lack of his good favor can be infinitely more debilitating than waiting a bit longer for approval of a price increase,” the employee allegedly wrote. 

Burke’s lawyers also want to bar a recorded call between Burke and David Reifman, then commissioner of the city’s Department of Planning and Development. Someone apparently had lied to Reifman, so Burke allegedly said he would “make it my business to f--- with this guy in every way possible.”

