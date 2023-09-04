The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 4, 2023
Nation/World Ukraine News

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, U.S. official says

The meeting could come within a month, a U.S. official said. Russia has been trying to acquire weapons from North Korea for its war in Ukraine.

By  Associated Press
   
Lou Kesten
SHARE North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, U.S. official says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center left, attend a banquet at the ruling Workers’ Party’s headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 27, 2023. U.S. officials expect Kim to meet this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center left, attend a banquet at the ruling Workers’ Party’s headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 27, 2023. U.S. officials expect Kim to meet this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A U.S. official said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may travel to Russia soon to meet with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin tries to acquire military equipment for use in its war in Ukraine.

The official, who was not authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. expects Kim will make the trip within the month. The official said the U.S. isn’t sure exactly where or when the meeting would take place, but the Pacific port city of Vladivostok would be a likely possibility given its relative proximity to North Korea.

Related

National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson noted Monday that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Pyongyang last month and tried to persuade North Korea to sell artillery ammunition to Russia.

Watson said, “We have information that Kim Jong Un expects these discussions to continue, to include leader-level diplomatic engagement in Russia.”

She added that the U.S. is urging North Korea “to cease its arms negotiations with Russia and abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia.”

Shoigu said Monday that the two countries may hold joint war games.

Related

The New York Times first reported that Kim planned to meet with Putin in Russia this month.

The White House said last week that it had intelligence indicating that Putin and Kim swapped letters following Shoigu’s visit. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the letters were “more at the surface level” but that Russian and North Korean talks on a weapons sale were advancing.

Next Up In News
Suspect shot in home invasion in Belmont Cragin
5 dead, 34 hurt in Labor Day weekend gun violence
15-year-old boy dies hours after shooting in East Garfield Park
Labor Day beachgoers enjoy humid final day of beach season that saw record-setting heat
African Festival of the Arts celebrates culture: ‘It’s like Africa in Chicago’
Police search for man who tried to lure kids into car in Bridgeport
The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Suspect shot in home invasion in Belmont Cragin
About 12:45 p.m., a 39-year-old man entered a home in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue. He was shot twice in the chest by a man inside the home, Chicago police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Two teens were wounded in a shooting Friday night after a football game at Mount Carmel High School in Woodlawn.
Crime
5 dead, 34 hurt in Labor Day weekend gun violence
Seven people under the age of 18 were shot over the weekend, including a 6-year-old boy who was wounded in a home in Washington Heights.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Colorado v TCU
Sports
College football no longer the game we once knew
This is what happens when the only thing schools care about is winning.
By Rick Telander
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
15-year-old boy dies hours after shooting in East Garfield Park
Tyler West-Moreland was shot multiple times in the body about 5:05 p.m. Sunday. He died from his injuries Monday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The heat and humidity drew beachgoers to North Avenue Beach on Labor Day. Temperatures are expected to cool down the rest of the week.
Weather
Labor Day beachgoers enjoy humid final day of beach season that saw record-setting heat
The high for Monday was 92, with the humidity making it feel 96, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will hover near the low- to mid-70s the rest of the week.
By Mohammad Samra
 