For our nation’s veterans: Don’t wait. Reach out.

September unfurls its colors not just to herald the changing seasons, but as a reminder that it’s Suicide Prevention Month. Behind the serenity of autumn’s hues lies an issue we cannot afford to ignore — veteran suicide.

The statistics are dire: The veteran suicide rate in 2020 stood at an unsettling 57% higher than non-veteran adults. Our veterans, who’ve gallantly served, continue to face challenges in the silence of their civilian lives.

There’s an age-old sentiment that runs through the veins of our veterans — they were trained to put missions, comrades and country before themselves. This nobility, while commendable, has a downside. The deeply ingrained ethos of service sometimes makes it exceedingly hard for veterans to prioritize their own well-being. So, to every veteran out there, I pose this question: “When was the last time you asked for help?”

Opinion bug Opinion

Our new “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” campaign, a synergy between the Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, emphasizes the urgency of seeking assistance before challenges transform into crises. A central message rings clear: Veterans, it’s absolutely OK to ask for help.

Through the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020 (COMPACT), any veteran in a suicidal crisis can access emergency health care at any facility, whether VA or community-based. This includes free transportation and extends to inpatient care for up to 30 days, with outpatient care for 90 days thereafter.

This monumental move could extend a lifeline to approximately 9 million veterans who were previously unenrolled, potentially reducing the heartbreaking numbers of veteran suicides.

Eligibility for COMPACT is inclusive, catering to:



Individuals released from active duty after over 24 months of service under honorable circumstances.

Former armed forces members, including reservists, with significant service in combat zones or support of contingency operations.

Veterans who faced traumatic experiences, such as physical or sexual assault during their service.

Many reasons for reaching out

The reasons for reaching out are diverse. Veterans, conditioned to weather storms, can sometimes forget vulnerability is not a weakness. Mental health matters, and the barriers surrounding its discussion need dismantling.

And while life can thrust us into turbulent waters — whether through divorce, job loss or personal strife — these challenges can be navigated. Our campaign stands as a beacon for those moments, a reminder to tap into the vast resources at VA.gov/REACH.

It’s not just veterans who shoulder this responsibility. We all do. Checking in with the veterans in our lives, especially the young, the elderly, our women veterans, those in rural areas or those fresh to civilian life, can make a world of difference. Each one of us plays a pivotal role in preventing veteran suicide.

Opinion Newsletter

The “Don’t Wait. Reach Out.” campaign aligns with VA’s decadal strategy to eradicate veteran suicide via a comprehensive public health approach. The path ahead may be long, but with collective efforts, we inch closer to a reality where every veteran recognizes that hope exists and seeking help is not only permissible but a sign of strength.

To those veterans in crisis or to anyone concerned about one, remember that immediate, confidential support is available 24/7. Dial 988, press 1, or connect through VeteransCrisisLine.net or text 838255.

This September, and every month thereafter, let’s champion the message of hope, resilience and community for our veterans. After all they’ve done for us, we must remain steadfast beside them, echoing the clarion call: Don’t wait. Reach out.

James Doelling is director of Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, Illinois’ largest VA medical center serving more than 46,000 veterans.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.



