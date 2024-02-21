The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox infielders coach likes new ‘sure-handed’ middle IF tandem

As Tim Anderson eyes new team, White Sox should be less flashy, more steady with Paul DeJong, Nicky Lopez up middle

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Paul DeJong.

San Francisco Giants shortstop Paul DeJong throws Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner out at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Chicago. (AP)

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tim Anderson was still without a team as of Wednesday morning, but five weeks remain till until Opening Day, and he reportedly has an offer from the Marlins to be their shortstop. So there is time to catch on.

The White Sox declined their $14 million option on Anderson after the worst season of his career. And as they cut payroll and cut ties with Anderson, they look to Paul DeJong at shortstop and Nicky Lopez at second base to stabilize the middle of the infield.

Anderson, 30, never got untracked last season after a good start which was derailed by a knee injury, and he finished with a .245/.286/.296 batting line with one home run in 545 plate appearances. Anderson's fielding metrics didn’t line up with first-year general manager Chris Getz’ designs on being tighter defensively, so the decision to decline the option did not surprise.

Enter the suburban Chicago tandem of DeJong (Antioch) and Lopez (Naperville Central), who will be paid less than half combined what Anderson would have.

“I like the surehandedness [of DeJong and Lopez],” said Sox third base coach Eddie Rodriguez, who works with infielders. “It isn’t flashy. It’s very blue collar. Catch the ball, secure the baseball, make an accurate throw. That’s all you can ask of an infielder.

“The balls in the five or six hole, the ball behind the bag up the middle, those are bonus plays. The routine play has to be made. I firmly believe in my heart that those guys can do that because of the simplicity of how they go about it.”

Anderson, meanwhile, might be close to catching on elsewhere after an uncertain winter on the free-agent market. He was known to have interest in the Angels, but the Marlins need a shortstop and might be a landing spot.

“I talk to him every day. He’s doing pretty good,” said Sox right-hander Touki Toussaint, who became a close friend during his first season with the Sox in 2023. “We’ll see what happens. He’s going to bounce back, too, so.”

Anderson has said he is willing to move around the infield, if needed, and he showed he could play second base in the World Baseball Classic a year ago.

“I think he would do very well there,” Rodriguez said. “You look at the position and things are very similar [to shortstop]. But the comfort level would be a lot greater on that side for him. There are players who are that way. His athleticism … I think Timmy could do it.”

Rodriguez and former infielders coach Joe McEwing before him never faulted Anderson’s work ethic.

“I wish him the best,” Rodriguez said. “We had a good relationship. He worked hard. I asked him to do things, he did those things. I really think he’ll wind up somewhere and do well.”

