The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 23, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Drew King steps up to lead Joliet West over Rich

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Drew King steps up to lead Joliet West over Rich
Joliet West's Drew King, center, bellows after a late dunk punctuated the Tigers victory over Rich.

Joliet West’s Drew King, center, bellows after a late dunk punctuated the Tigers victory over Rich.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

When Joliet West and Rich met on Friday, Drew King knew what to expect.

Rich controlled the first meeting in January, relying on a strong presence inside and winning by 17.

King helped flip the script this time. The 6-8 senior center scored 12 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a 65-57 win over the Raptors in the Class 4A Lincoln-Way West Regional final.

Valparaiso recruit Justus McNair scored 24 points for Joliet West before fouling out with 3:35 left in the game. And Zion Gross added 16 points for the Tigers (22-9), who play Homewood-Flossmoor Tuesday in the Rich Sectional semifinals.

Jayden Williams scored 14 to lead Rich (23-8), and 6-6 junior Matthew Lesure had nine points and 13 rebounds off the bench. Sophomore Jamson Coulter and Avery Hearn Jr. also scored nine points each. 

"We knew it was going to be a physical game," King said. "I just knew I had to do my part ... because their bigs are really physical, big and strong."

Mission accomplished for King, who blocked three shots, altered others and had two dunks after missing his first four shots.

The Tigers never trailed and led for all of the last three quarters. In fact, they were up 13 early in the fourth after junior guard Brilan Townsend came off the bench to hit two three-pointers and make some big defensive plays.

But Joliet West went scoreless for more than four minutes while Rich cut the deficit to 59-55.

With McNair on the bench, though, the Tigers recovered and King's dunk with a minute left all but clinched their second straight regional title.

"Drew played amazing," McNair said. "I fouled out and you always worry, being the best player on the team. [But] my guys stepped up. That's why I didn't want to hold the [regional] plaque at the end of the game because they won it for us."

Last year's title was expected for a senior-dominated team that featured Big Ten recruit Jeremy Fears Jr.

With those players gone along with Fears' younger brother Jeremiah, who left for a prep school, expectations were different this season.

"It means a lot for me to see it from these guys because all they've heard all year is doubters," Tigers coach Jeremy Kreiger said. "You graduate seven seniors, Jeremy leaves for Michigan State, Jeremiah leaves for AZ Compass -- but the belief they had in one another and the way we wanted to coach allows moments like this to happen."

McNair heard the chirping, making this title that much more meaningful.

"It means everything," he said. "You look at the scouts and the critics, they didn't even believe in us."

But the Tigers believed in each other, even with McNair on the bench late.

"We play all our guys in crunch time for moments like this," Kreiger said. "You get a Brilan Townsend to sub in, cause two turnovers and hit two corner threes -- the crowd might be surprised. 'Who's No. 4? Brilan Townsend?'

"We know who he is, we see him every day in these moments."

The Tigers had a comfort level with Nobles and Gross taking over ball-handling duties. 

And, Kreiger said, "we had confidence that we could bring it home because at the end of the day, our defense was going to stand true." 

Next Up In High School Basketball
Short-handed Kenwood beats Oak Lawn to win Class 4A regional championship
2024 Chicago Sun-Times All-City boys basketball team
Friday’s IHSA regional final high school basketball scores
Previewing and predicting the top regional final high school basketball games
Patient approach pays off for Hinsdale South as it captures first sectional championship since 1977
IHSA rules multiple Kenwood players and coaches ineligible but allows team to play in the state tournament
The Latest
Powell, Paul
Columnists
After more than half a century, Illinois’ notorious ‘Shoebox Scandal” might be on its last legs
It began in 1970 with the death of Illinois Secretary of State Paul Powell, a colorful old school downstate pol known for cutting deals that benefited southern Illinois — and himself. And the long tawdry saga could soon see its final chapter with the expected sale of a country home in Vienna, Ill.
By Michael Sneed
 
Adan Casarrubias Salgado. The Mexican government blacked out his eyes in the photo.
The Watchdogs
Drug cartel leader ‘El Tomate’ admits smuggling drugs to Chicago, faces decades in prison
Adan Casarrubias Salgado led the Guerreros Unidos cartel, which has been blamed for the presumed massacre of 43 college students in Mexico in 2014.
By Jon Seidel
 
Tax-Changes.jpg
Taxes
IRS is rolling out changes that taxpayers should consider
From inflation-adjusted figures to digital documents, taxpayers should check last year’s tax return for guidance.
By Sandra Guy | For the Sun-Times
 
PRITZKER-072821-20.JPG
Columnists
Take note of Black, Latino state legislators’ criticisms of Pritzker’s budget plan
The messages were distinct: Even after years of Democratic control, not nearly enough is still being done to help people in Black and Latino communities. Unlike the Republicans, the Black and Latino Legislative caucuses actually have considerable sway over the state’s lawmaking process.
By Rich Miller
 
75B.4977_37144605_956x999.jpg
Bears
Polling Place: Who was the 1985 Bears’ best D-lineman?
The most votes went to Richard Dent, though Dan Hampton “won” the comments section.
By Steve Greenberg
 