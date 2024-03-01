The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Kloe Froebe takes control as Lincoln returns to Class 3A state championship game

After Friday’s 58-41 Class 3A semifinals win over Montini, the Railsplitters (37-0) get another chance at perfection. No 3A team has run the table since the 2012-13 Peoria Notre Dame team.

By  Kyle Williams
   
KW-CST-030224-3203.jpg

Lincoln’s Kloe Froebe (5) controls the ball as the Railsplitters play Montini, March 1, 2024, Normal, Illinois | Allen Cunningham / for Sun-Times

Allen Cunningham/For the Chicago Sun-Times

Early in the fourth quarter, with Montini making a surge, Lincoln guard Kloe Frobe attacked the basket with focused aggression. She dribbled hard with her right hand before using a pass-fake to score an and-one to quell any chance of a Broncos comeback.

That heart-turning loss in last year's state championship game to Nazareth is still at the forefront of the Railsplitters' minds.

"Ever since we saw Nazareth rush the court, that just set a fire underneath us," said Froebe, who scored 27 points. "Even before this game, we have a little video that we watch, and it's about Nazareth rushing the floor and winning. That's just that's just been a driving force all season long."

The Railsplitters won each quarter, showing their experience on this stage. Despite shooting 43.6% from the field, they got to the free-throw line and manufactured points. Lincoln shot 23 more free throws than Montini (29-8).

Froebe — a Colorado State commit — is the head of the attack She averages 28.6 points, one of the absolute lethal scorers in the state.

"They're very difficult to defend because they have those weapons," Montini coach Shannon Spanos said. "When she's [Froebe] getting in the lane and we're collapsing, trying to take that away, and then to kick it out for threes that we are too far away to close out correctly. Those are daggers."

Froebe powers the offensive attack, but today, she received help from senior guard Jenna Bowman, who scored 15 points and shot 5-for-7 from the three-point line.

"I definitely feel more comfortable," Bowman said of the difference she feels this year. "Last year, I was definitely behind the college three-point line, and we made sure this year to say, 'Get on the high school three-point line because that's what you're used to.'"

Lincoln played some of the toughest teams in the state, facing off against Kenwood, Peoria Notre Dame, O'Fallon and Alton. The Railsplitters have one more test remaining in the Class 3A state title game against Glenwood at 5:30 p.m on Saturday.

Lincoln demolished the Titans 54-20 on Jan.6. The rematch doesn't figure to be as easy for the Railsplitters.

"They're doing a really great job of pressuring ball handlers," coach Taylor Rohrer said. "That's something that we're going to have to prepare for.

Glenwood played an agressive defense all game, stifling the Hornets' offense. But the Titans have to find a solution to slow down Froebe, which is a tall task.

"They play a tight defense," Froebe said of the Broncos' effort to slow her down. "I don't think I got an outside shot up, but I don't need to when I have the shooters that I have on my team."

Rohrer said she was pleased with the Railsplitters' preparation and focus entering Friday's game, but knows they still haven't accomplished their goal.

"We've been waiting to make it back to the state title game," Rohrer said. "Going undefeated was never the goal. The goal was to win a state title."

