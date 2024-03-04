The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 4, 2024

In Englewood’s Illinois House 6th District, its incumbent Sonya Harper vs. Joseph Williams

Harper touts her efforts to expand community gardening and urban agriculture in a district desperately lacking groceries and healthy food options. Williams was elected last year to the 7th District Police Council.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE In Englewood’s Illinois House 6th District, its incumbent Sonya Harper vs. Joseph Williams
Sonya Harper and Joseph Williams.

In the 6th Illinois house district, incumbent Sonya Harper faces Joseph Williams.

Ashlee Garcia/Sun-Times (Harper) and provided photo

Englewood state Rep. Sonya Harper faces a challenge from nonprofit director Joseph G. Williams in the 6th House district that stretches north into the Loop.

On the cusp of a fifth full term, Harper, 42, touted her longstanding efforts to expand community gardening and urban agriculture in a district desperately lacking groceries and healthy food options, co-founding the nonprofit Grow Greater Englewood.

Williams was elected last year to the 7th District Police Council as part of the new community oversight system for the Chicago Police Department. The 34-year-old previously founded Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club providing mentors to students in schools across the South Side.

Harper reported raising about $15,000 for her campaign in the last quarter of 2023, with a third of that coming from the CTU PAC. Williams has raised about $7,300.

The winner faces Republican Sean Dwyer in November.

Next Up In News
Suspect, 14, released without charges in South Loop ‘teen trend’ shooting that left 17-year-old dead
Supreme Court ruling keeps Trump on Illinois ballot
JetBlue, Spirit ending $3.8B deal to combine after court ruling blocked their merger
Chris Mortensen, ESPN’s award-winning NFL reporter, dies at 72
Armed robberies prompt increased police presence on North Side
Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
The Latest
Obit Mortensen
Obituaries
Chris Mortensen, ESPN’s award-winning NFL reporter, dies at 72
Mortensen announced in 2016 that he he had been diagnosed with throat cancer.
By Associated Press
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
1 dead in shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Chinatown
One person was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, Illinois State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
News
Armed robberies prompt increased police presence on North Side
The 40th and 48th Wards and surrounding neighborhoods may notice more officers, police helicopter.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
trump_e1536184172355.jpg
Politics
Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack
The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states, without action from Congress first, cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots.
By Associated Press
 
fotw03-06-24largemouthskisdad.jpg
Outdoors
Fish of the Week goes beyond big bass at Braidwood opener
Joe Kwiecinski’s big largemouth bass, caught on opening day at Braidwood Lake, earns Fish of the Week and also gives a chance to get the feel of the opener at the cooling lake.
By Dale Bowman
 