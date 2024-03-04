In Englewood’s Illinois House 6th District, its incumbent Sonya Harper vs. Joseph Williams

Englewood state Rep. Sonya Harper faces a challenge from nonprofit director Joseph G. Williams in the 6th House district that stretches north into the Loop.

On the cusp of a fifth full term, Harper, 42, touted her longstanding efforts to expand community gardening and urban agriculture in a district desperately lacking groceries and healthy food options, co-founding the nonprofit Grow Greater Englewood.

Williams was elected last year to the 7th District Police Council as part of the new community oversight system for the Chicago Police Department. The 34-year-old previously founded Mr. Dad’s Father’s Club providing mentors to students in schools across the South Side.

Harper reported raising about $15,000 for her campaign in the last quarter of 2023, with a third of that coming from the CTU PAC. Williams has raised about $7,300.

The winner faces Republican Sean Dwyer in November.

