Afternoon Edition: ‘Shockingly low turnout’ so far in Chicago for primary

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

It's Election Day! And Lollapalooza lineup reveal day. And March Madness takes over on Thursday. So it's a busy week.

In today’s newsletter, we're following along with our live updates on the Illinois primary election here in Chicago. Early voting and mail ballot numbers suggest significantly lower turnout than the past two presidential primaries. Polls close at 7 p.m.

Plus we've got reporting on the anticipated Lollapalooza lineup, Arlington Heights' new tax deal proposal for the Bears' suburban property, and more. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Katelyn Haas, audience engagement specialist (@khaas96)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

Reporting by WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times staff

'Shockingly low turnout' so far: While polls in Chicago will remain open until 7 p.m., turnout for the 2024 primary elections appears to be "shockingly low," a city election official said in a midday update.

“I sure wish I had some better news looking at the numbers, but we are looking at a shockingly low turnout,” Max Bever, director of public information for the Chicago Board of Elections, told reporters.

As of noon, turnout at the polls was around 12% and about 9,000 to 10,000 votes were coming in each hour. By comparison, during the last two presidential primaries in 2016 and 2020, 16,000 to 28,000 ballots were cast per hour.

Bring Chicago Home brings out voters: West Town resident Helda Diaz has been telling everyone she knows to vote yes on Bring Chicago Home. It was one of the main reasons why she came out to vote Tuesday morning at Talcott Fine Arts and Museum Academy. “If you can afford a million dollar home, you can manage a one-time tax,” Diaz said. “You should also be doing your part to help the less fortunate.”

Alleged foul play with doughnuts and cash: U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia‘s campaign claimed Tuesday that Ald. Raymond Lopez's team members were spotted giving away doughnuts and "envelopes of cash" to election judges in the alderman's own ward.

Lopez, who is also the Democratic committee person for the 15th Ward, said his team did provide the election judges with doughnuts, coffee and $50 for lunch. But he added that providing for the poll workers and judges is nothing out of the ordinary, and Rep. Garcia’s team has a “lack of respect for election judges.”

Bever, the elections board spokesperson, said that bringing food and lunch to election judges is “a longstanding tradition.”

“The board unfortunately is not budgeted to provide lunch or even coffee to election judges," Bever said.

Get more election updates here.

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

SZA performs onstage during the Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in February. The singer is among this year’s headliners at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

BRIGHT ONE ✨

It’s a record “I think I would’ve always made … despite the hectic last seven years or so,” Mitch Rowland says of his debut album, “Come June.” Luke Atkinson

Reporting by Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times

Mitch Rowland is becoming the man who needs no introduction.

For the past seven years, he’s largely been regaled as the “Mr. Mysterious” guitar player in Harry Styles’ solo career, contributing largely to the superstar's three solo albums and various tours, including helping to write uber hits like “Watermelon Sugar.”

Yet, since stepping out in late 2023 with his own debut solo album, “Come June,” Rowland has found that people increasingly want to get to know him and his own music, even if it’s a pop about-face. In fact, his stunning collection of pensive indie folk compositions harkens to the gilded Laurel Canyon tribe and the 1960s British folk explosion, with one of his biggest influences being Bert Jansch.

On his first headline tour (arriving at Thalia Hall on March 21), Rowland says he’s seeing the shift each night as he talks to fans at his shows.

“Around the time the album came out, a lot of people just kind of leaned into Harry Styles questions, and I think now meeting these people face to face, day in and day out, that doesn’t come up as much. Instead, it’s people confessing [my] music has helped them in a tough time. I’m making real connections,” he says during a recent Zoom chat from his Brooklyn hotel room.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

Did you vote early, in-person today, or not at all? Tell us why.

Email us (please include your first and last name). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Ellery Jones

Newsletter reporter: Katelyn Haas