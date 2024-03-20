Watch: Check out videos of QB Caleb Williams’ pro day at USC as Bears watch

LOS ANGELES — After skipping the NFL Combine, projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams put his arm on display Wednesday at USC.

During the pro-day event, Williams threw several passes and concluded his workout by throwing a deep pass, then punting a ball about 45 yards.

Check out the videos here.

Among the Bears bigwigs in attendance for the pro day are general manager Ryan Poles, assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and pass game coordinator Thomas Brown.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and former USC quarterbacks Mark Sanchez and Matt Leinart are among the other attendees.

