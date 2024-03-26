Refracted Theatre Company’s “Tambo & Bones” tops list of 2024 Non-Equity Jeff Award winners

Refracted Theatre Company's production of "Tambo & Bones" was the big winner at Monday night's Non-Equity Jeff Awards ceremony at the Park West.

"Tambo & Bones" received eight awards overall at the gala, which marked the 50th anniversary honoring excellence in Chicago's Non-Equity theater community. The play received honors for best production of a play, best director (Mikael Burke), best principal performers (Patrick Newson Jr. and William Anthony Sebastian Rose II) , best lighting design (Eric Watkins), best projection design (Eme Ospina-López), best sound design (Ethan Korvne), and best original music in a play (Ethan Korvne).

Kokandy Productions received six awards for musical productions including four for "American Psycho" including best production of a musical, best director (Derek Van Barham), best principal performer in a musical (Kyle Patrick) and best choreography (Breon Arzell); and two for “The SpongeBob Musical” including best supporting performer (Parker Guidry) and best artistic specialization for foley design (Ele Matelan). Rory Schrobilgen from Blank Theatre Company's production of "Promises, Promises" was also honored for best principal performer in a musical.

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre was honored with three awards for its production of “Assassins” including best ensemble-musical, best performer in a supporting role (Jon Parker Jackson) and best musical direction (Heidi Joosten).

Shawna Franks was awarded best performer in a supporting role in a play for "Right Now" at Facility Theatre, as was Sarah Wsiterman for "Indoor Cats" at Red Theater.

This year's Non-Equity Awards nominations recognized 144 theater artists across 24 categories and 32 companies.

Here is the full list of awards presented Monday night:

Kokandy Production’s “The SpongeBob Musical” (starring Frankie Leo Bennett, center) received three Non-Equity Jeff Awards on Monday night during a ceremony at the Park West.

Evan Hanover

2024 Non-Equity Jeff Awards Recipients:

PRODUCTION – PLAY

"Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL



"American Psycho" – Kokandy Productions



DIRECTOR – PLAY



Mikael Burke – "Tambo & Bones" – Refracted Theatre Company



DIRECTOR – MUSICAL

Derek Van Barham – "American Psycho" – Kokandy Productions



Kyle Patrick stars as finance bro and serial killer Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.” Evan Hanover

NEW WORK



Mora V. Harris – “Indoor Cats” – Red Theater

John Hildreth – “Cat’s Cradle” – Lifeline Theatre

Shannon O’Neill – “The Kelly Girls” – The Factory Theater



PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY



Patrick Newson Jr. (Bones) – "Tambo & Bones" – Refracted Theatre Company

William Anthony Sebastian Rose II (Tambo) – "Tambo & Bones" – Refracted Theatre Company

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL



Kyle Patrick (Patrick Bateman) – "American Psycho" – Kokandy Productions

Rory Schrobilgen (Chuck Baxter) – "Promises, Promises" – Blank Theatre Company

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY



Shawna Franks (Juliette) – "Right Now" – Facility Theatre

Sarah Wisterman (Panda) – "Indoor Cats" – Red Theater

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL



Parker Guidry (Sheldon J. Plankton) – "The SpongeBob Musical" – Kokandy Productions

Jon Parker Jackson (Samuel Byck) – "Assassins" – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

ENSEMBLE – PLAY



"Right Now" – Facility Theatre

ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL

"Assassins" – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

PRODUCTION – SHORT RUN



"That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven” – Visión Latino Theatre Company



ENSEMBLE – SHORT RUN



"Once on This Island” – PULSE Theatre Company



DIRECTOR – SHORT RUN



Xavier M. Custodio – "That Must Be the Entrance to Heaven" – Visión Latino Theatre Company



PERFORMER – SHORT RUN



Jack Hradecky (Mr. Peel) – "The Minutes" – Edge of the Wood Theatre

Kris Tori (Alfonsina Storni) – "North & Sur" – Water People Theater

SCENIC DESIGN



Kevin Hagan – “Dying For It” – The Artistic Home

COSTUME DESIGN



Beth Laske-Miller & Rachel Sypniewski – “I Promised Myself to Live Faster” – Hell in a Handbag Productions



SOUND DESIGN



Ethan Korvne – “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

LIGHTING DESIGN



Eric Watkins – “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

PROJECTION DESIGN



Eme Ospina-López – “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company



CHOREOGRAPHY



Breon Arzell – “American Psycho” – Kokandy Productions



MUSIC DIRECTION



Heidi Joosten – “Assassins” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY



Ethan Korvne – “Tambo & Bones” – Refracted Theatre Company

