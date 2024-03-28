The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 28, 2024
White Sox Opening Day 2024: A new season kicks off on the South Side

White Sox fans from all over will flock to Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday for the team’s home opener against the Tigers.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Empty parking lots with Guaranteed Rate Field in the background

The White Sox hit the field for Game 1 of 162 with the Tigers in town on Thursday afternoon.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The weather may not scream "baseball!" yet but that won't stop Opening Day as the White Sox host the Tigers to kick off the 2024 season at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The game begins at 3:10 p.m. CT with Garrett Crochet taking the mound for the Sox against Detroit's Tarik Skubal, a hard-throwing lefty. NBC Sports Chicago will be airing local TV coverage starting at 2 p.m.

Rosters for Opening Day were finalized Wednesday when the Sox announced a 26-man roster with only four starting pitchers on it. The team won't need a fifth starter until next Wednesday against the Braves, but Nick Nastrini is expected to get the call up from Triple-A Charlotte next week.

Weather forecast

The weather won't be warm but at least it won’t be rainy again. This afternoon at the park will be mostly sunny with a high around 53. No rain delays this time!

Starting lineups

White Sox

Starting pitcher: LHP Garrett Crochet

LF Andrew Benintendi
3B Yoan Moncada
CF Luis Robert Jr.
DH Eloy Jimenez
1B Andrew Vaughn
SS Paul DeJong
RF Kevin Pillar
C Martin Maldonado
2B Nicky Lopez

Tigers

Starting pitcher: LHP Tarik Skubal

3B Andy Ibáñez
1B Spencer Torkelson
LF Riley Greene
DH Mark Canha
RF Matt Vierling
2B Colt Keith
C Jake Rogers
SS Javier Báez
CF Parker Meadows

