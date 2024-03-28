White Sox Opening Day 2024: A new season kicks off on the South Side

The weather may not scream "baseball!" yet but that won't stop Opening Day as the White Sox host the Tigers to kick off the 2024 season at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The game begins at 3:10 p.m. CT with Garrett Crochet taking the mound for the Sox against Detroit's Tarik Skubal, a hard-throwing lefty. NBC Sports Chicago will be airing local TV coverage starting at 2 p.m.

Rosters for Opening Day were finalized Wednesday when the Sox announced a 26-man roster with only four starting pitchers on it. The team won't need a fifth starter until next Wednesday against the Braves, but Nick Nastrini is expected to get the call up from Triple-A Charlotte next week.

Weather forecast

The weather won't be warm but at least it won’t be rainy again. This afternoon at the park will be mostly sunny with a high around 53. No rain delays this time!

Starting lineups

White Sox

Starting pitcher: LHP Garrett Crochet

LF Andrew Benintendi

3B Yoan Moncada

CF Luis Robert Jr.

DH Eloy Jimenez

1B Andrew Vaughn

SS Paul DeJong

RF Kevin Pillar

C Martin Maldonado

2B Nicky Lopez

Tigers

Starting pitcher: LHP Tarik Skubal

3B Andy Ibáñez

1B Spencer Torkelson

LF Riley Greene

DH Mark Canha

RF Matt Vierling

2B Colt Keith

C Jake Rogers

SS Javier Báez

CF Parker Meadows