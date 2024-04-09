Yoan Moncada leaves White Sox game with adductor strain

CLEVELAND — Just when it seemed like things couldn't get worse for the White Sox, third baseman Yoan Moncada went down in a heap running out a ground ball at Progressive Field Tuesday.

Moncada has a left adductor strain, the team said shortly after he was assisted off the field, and appears headed to the injury list with All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. and designated hitter Eloy Jimenez.

Moncada will be further evaluated Wednesday.

Moncada has been dealing with discomfort in the hip and adductor area in recent days, he and manager Pedro Grifol revealed before the game. He stole second base in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Guardians that dropped the Sox' record to 1-9.

"He’s had a little nagging hip, adductor type but he’s doing a really good job maintaining, and he’s doing OK with it," Grifol said. "He’s had it off and on a little bit.

"Nothing that can keep him out of the lineup. He stole a bag the other day. But it’s something you have to maintain and be careful."

"I'm good to go," Moncada said at his locker before the game.

Remarkably, Moncada, Robert Jr. (Grade 2 hip flexor strain) and Jimenez (adductor strain) were all hurt running out ground balls.

The Sox scored five runs in the first inning and led the Guardians 5-2 in the third.

