Thursday, April 18, 2024
La Voz Chicago

Apollo's 2000 de La Villita es declarado monumento histórico

Sus propietarios, Javier y Lidia Galindo, llevan más de 35 años al frente del Apollo’s 2000. Ahora, están listos para que el local entre en su próxima era como monumento histórico de la ciudad.

By  Abby Miller
   
El Apollo’s 2000, ubicado en el 2875 W. Cermak Rd., fue declarado monumento histórico el miércoles. | Paul Beaty/Para el Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Después de más de 35 años como propietarios y administradores del Apollo’s 2000, sus dueños, Javier y Lidia Galindo, pueden celebrar oficialmente la designación del local como monumento histórico. El Concejo Municipal la aprobó el miércoles.

La familia Galindo, de la que son parte sus hijas Isis, Naomi y Evelyn Stell, no pensó seriamente en solicitar la declaración de monumento hasta hace unos años.

Cuando la familia comenzó las conversaciones con la Municipalidad sobre el proceso, se dieron cuenta de que su misión para el Apollo’s 2000 coincidía con la de la Municipalidad.

“La meta es, y mis padres lo han hecho desde el principio, es cuidar el edificio y su integridad”, dijo Stell. “Y eso es exactamente lo que hace la designación de monumento histórico, ¿verdad? Ayuda a preservar edificios históricos como el Apollo’s 2000”.

Anteriormente conocido como Marshall Square Theatre, el edificio está ubicado en el 2875 W. Cermak Rd. Se construyó en 1917.

Fue diseñado por el arquitecto Alexander L. Levy, quien estudió arquitectura en la Universidad de Illinois y era “un maestro del diseño de salas de cine”, según un informe presentado a la Comisión de Monumentos Históricos de Chicago.

Levy también diseñó varios edificios en Chicago, como el Orfanato Judío Marks Nathan, en North Lawndale, y al menos dos sinagogas que siguen en pie.

El edificio está principalmente influenciado por el estilo arquitectónico Beaux-Arts, que se ve con frecuencia en edificios como estaciones de tren, clubes y hoteles. En el interior y el exterior del Apollo hay detalles de estilo Beaux-Arts, como las águilas escultóricas sobre la marquesina y los techos ornamentados del interior.

“Estoy enamorada del interior y el exterior”, dijo Lidia Galindo.

View of the ornate ceiling inside Apollo's 2000 in Little Village.

El Apollo’s 2000 fue construido en 1917 y diseñado por el arquitecto Alexander L. Levy. | Paul Beaty/Para el Sun-Times

Tomando el control de Marshall Square

Cuando Javier Galindo recibió la propuesta del entonces propietario del Marshall Square Theatre para encargarse de la administración del local, no tenía motivos para creer que era en serio.

“Me fui a casa y le dije a mi esposa: ‘Hoy he visto un sitio que me encantaría administrar’, contó. “Me quedé boquiabierto... era demasiado bonito para ser verdad”.

Pero en 1987, la pareja, que manejaba un salón de baile, vio cómo su suerte empeoraba.

Cuando aún no llevaban ni dos años casados, el techo del salón de baile se derrumbó después de una fuerte tormenta. No hubo heridos, pero la sala, que la pareja alquilaba para eventos y actuaciones, quedó prácticamente inservible.

“Nuestro mundo se derrumbó”, contó Javier Galindo. “Nos iba muy bien allí”.

Después de eso, Javier Galindo se encontró sumido en la confusión. Entonces se acordó de Frank De la Torre, propietario de Marshall Square Theatre, y de su oferta. Javier Galindo se puso en contacto con De la Torre y ambos entablaron conversaciones que finalmente llevaron a los Galindo a comprar el teatro.

Los Galindo volvieron a abrir el teatro en 1989 como sala de espectáculos y eventos con un nuevo nombre: Apollo’s 2000. La inspiración para el nombre vino de varios sitios, contó la pareja, entre ellos el abuelo de Javier Galindo.

Javier Galindo llama a su abuelo, Apolinar Esparza, su modelo a seguir y su héroe, y quien lo apoyó en momentos de necesidad.

“Fue una forma de homenajearlo porque estuvo conmigo de muchas maneras”, dijo Javier Galindo.

Del rock español a las fiestas electorales

El Apollo’s 2000 ha acogido una gran variedad de eventos, como espectáculos de rock y pop en español, un ciclo de jazz latino, teatro infantil, actos políticos para recaudar fondos y fiestas para ver las elecciones. El ex vicepresidente Al Gore, el ex gobernador Pat Quinn, el congresista Jesús “Chuy” García y el senador Bernie Sanders han pasado por el Apollo’s 2000.

A 2018 image of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaking at a podium with now-U.S. Rep Jesús "Chuy" Garcia, his family and supporters behind him holding "Bernie" and "Garcia" campaign signs.

En 2018, el senador estadounidense Bernie Sanders encabezó un mitin de campaña del ahora congresista Jesús “Chuy” García en el Apollo’s 2000. | Ashlee Rezin/Archivos Sun-Times

El Apollo’s 2000 es el segundo edificio emblemático de La Villita, pero el primero en conseguirlo. Los Galindo esperan que esto estimule el orgullo cultural y atraiga más inversiones al corredor comercial de La Villita.

“Con la distinción de monumento, sería estupendo que se reconocieran las diferentes culturas”, dijo Naomi Galindo. “Para los pequeños negocios de la zona, también sería muy beneficioso porque después del COVID, todo el mundo está luchando. Con suerte, será una forma de atraer a la gente para que venga a La Villita”.

La familia ve el local como un centro creativo y de colaboración, dijo Stell. Han trabajado estrechamente con otras organizaciones locales sin fines lucrativos para apoyarse mutuamente, estableciendo al Apollo’s como un “ancla en la comunidad para eventos”.

Javier Galindo también espera que el local pueda recuperar algunos de sus eventos históricos, como una serie de conciertos de jazz latino que atrajeron a un público considerable a finales y mediados de los 90, una época en la que la música latina en Chicago era ignorada por los promotores.

Javier Galindo dice que aún recuerda uno de sus primeros días en Chicago cuando era niño. Sus padres lo llevaron a él y a sus hermanos a ver “El Gato” (1961), película mexicana del género western filmada en blanco y negro, en el local del que ahora es propietario.

“¿Quién iba a pensar que, recién llegados de México, con el paso de los años... seríamos los dueños del lugar?”, destacó. “Es una historia increíble”.

El propietario del Apollo’s 2000, Javier Galindo, muestra la sala de proyección del local en La Villita, que ha sido declarado monumento histórico. | Paul Beaty/Para el Sun-Times

Traducido por Gisela Orozco

