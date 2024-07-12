The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 12, 2024
Crime

Woman charged with DUI in fatal wrong-way crash on Kennedy Expressway

Jakyla Hester, 21, of Chicago, is also charged with reckless homicide, Illinois state police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman charged with DUI in fatal wrong-way crash on Kennedy Expressway
ISP-022824-05.JPG

The 27-year-old driver of a Honda sedan died due to injuries suffered in the crash, according to the Illinois State Police.

Sun-Times file photo

A Chicago woman has been charged with driving under the influence after in connection with a wrong-way crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday in which one man died.

Jakyla Hester, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, reckless homicide and aggravated DUI without a valid driver’s license, the Illinois State Police said.

About 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state police, Hester was driving a Volkswagen sedan southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 when she struck a Honda sedan near Cumberland Avenue.

The driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Quinn Fraboni of Vernon Hills, died from injuries sustained in the crash, state police said.

Hester was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said. She was transported to the Cook County Jail in Maywood on Thursday pending a detention hearing.

Next Up In News
Johnson rejected by Board of Education on CPS loan, pension payment
Kim Foxx's staff tracked down driver who allegedly threw drink at her and were closely involved in probe
Kathy Salvi elected as next Illinois Republican Party chair
Uber driver shot while trying to stop Chinatown armed robbery: 'I was in shock, total shock'
Loretto Hospital's embattled ex-CFO charged in $15M embezzlement scheme
Transit advocates make final push to save Greyhound station, blame city for inaction
The Latest
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
Crime
Kim Foxx's staff tracked down driver who allegedly threw drink at her and were closely involved in probe
Newly released records provide the clearest picture of last month’s attack on the Cook County state’s attorney. They also show that her office was closely involved in the investigation and the decision to bring serious charges in the case.
By Tom Schuba
 
A piping plover chick at Montrose Beach on Wednesday. Four chicks hatched in the last two weeks, but one was reported missing.
Outdoors
Second piping plover chick at Montrose Beach dies
Monitors observed one of three surviving chicks in Imani and Sea Rocket’s nest appeared to be lethargic and struggling late Thursday, according to a statement from the Chicago Piping Plovers.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A group of people relax and lounge along layered stone walls on the lakefront.
Letters to the Editor
Youth organizations helping kids overcome trauma are part of the remedy for violent crime
A young leader reflects on an organization that gave her purpose, plus letters from readers who want Biden to stay and others who want him (and Trump) to go.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Kathy Salvi, pictured in 2022 at a downtown Chicago press conference.
Politics
Kathy Salvi elected as next Illinois Republican Party chair
The former U.S. House and Senate candidate takes over next week for a party grasping for unity against Democratic domination in Illinois.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Paul Bessette shows the bullet hole in his seat belt after he was shot while trying to stop an armed robbery in Chinatown.
Crime
Uber driver shot while trying to stop Chinatown armed robbery: 'I was in shock, total shock'
Paul Bessette was driving an Uber passenger when he noticed a group of men battering an older man.
By Mary Norkol
 