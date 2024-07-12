Woman charged with DUI in fatal wrong-way crash on Kennedy Expressway

A Chicago woman has been charged with driving under the influence after in connection with a wrong-way crash on the Kennedy Expressway Wednesday in which one man died.

Jakyla Hester, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, reckless homicide and aggravated DUI without a valid driver’s license, the Illinois State Police said.

About 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state police, Hester was driving a Volkswagen sedan southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 when she struck a Honda sedan near Cumberland Avenue.

The driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Quinn Fraboni of Vernon Hills, died from injuries sustained in the crash, state police said.

Hester was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said. She was transported to the Cook County Jail in Maywood on Thursday pending a detention hearing.