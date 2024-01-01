The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 1, 2024
College Sports Sports

Michigan beats Alabama in overtime of Rose Bowl to reach national title game

Blake Corum rushed for a 17-yard touchdown on the second snap of overtime, and top-seeded Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game.

By  Greg Beacham | Associated Press
   
SHARE Michigan beats Alabama in overtime of Rose Bowl to reach national title game
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

Blake Corum avoids a tackle to score in overtime Monday in the Rose Bowl.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

PASADENA, Calif. — Blake Corum rushed for a 17-yard touchdown on the second snap of overtime, and top-seeded Michigan advanced to its first College Football Playoff championship game with a 27-20 victory over fourth-seeded Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Michigan’s defense ended only the second overtime game in the 110 editions of the Rose Bowl when Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was emphatically stopped for no gain when he attempted to sneak up the middle on fourth down from the Michigan 3.

Coach Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines (14-0) will play for their school’s first national title since 1997 against Washington or Texas on Jan. 8 in Houston, but only after a late comeback and a hair-raising finish to the Granddaddy of Them All.

Roman Wilson made a 4-yard TD catch with 1:34 left in regulation for the Wolverines, who hadn’t scored in the second half until that gritty 75-yard drive led by J.J. McCarthy.

Corum then needed only two snaps to score in the first overtime period, breaking tackles and spinning wildly on his second carry into the end zone.

Milroe connected with Jermaine Burton at the Michigan 3 on third-and-goal in overtime, and Alabama leaned on its quarterback’s athleticism on the final play call — but Milroe ran straight into a Michigan defense that was waiting for him.

Next Up In College Sports
Alabama-Texas rematch still in the forecast, but these playoff picks are wonderfully difficult
Polling Place: Does Hall finalist Devin Hester deserve to be enshrined in Canton?
Joey Meyer, former DePaul basketball coach, dies at 74
Justin Fields? Zach LaVine? Cody Bellinger? We’ve got the answers to all your 2024 questions
Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. charged with rape in Kansas
No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 21 Oregon State filling holes for Sun Bowl as players sit out
The Latest
The Cubs haven’t made any major-league player acquisitions this offseason, but they have made several front office moves. File photo.
Cubs
Baseball ops taking shape as Cubs name new directors of player development, pitching
Sources confirmed the Cubs are hiring Jason Kanzler as director of player development and promoting Ryan Otero to director of pitching.
By Maddie Lee
 
Shooting victim Jaquita Sims and her boyfriend, William Thomas Jr. Sims and a co-worker were on their way to work at O’Hare Airport early Wednesday when three people got out of an SUV and demanded the co-worker’s car. Sims and her co-worker were wounded.
Crime
Woman shot during attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park reflects on the attack: ‘I thought I was dead already’
Jaquita Sims remains in shock. She told the Sun-Times she has flashbacks, and her family is caring for her. Her co-worker, who was driving, is recovering from his wounds.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A photo of Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy talking. before a game.
Bears
If Bears coach Matt Eberflus stays, he must get it right in crucial decisions on Justin Fields, Luke Getsy
He deferred his assessment on those two to the offseason, which starts next week.
By Jason Lieser
 
The view from high in the headhouse of the former Pillsbury Mills plant in Springfield.
Money
Decaying Pillsbury mill that once churned flour into opportunity is now getting new life
The nonprofit Moving Pillsbury Forward has $6 million in commitments and plans for obtaining the balance of the $10 million needed to raze the Springfield plant and redevelop the site.
By John O’Connor | AP
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man wounded in East Garfield Park shooting dies
Lamar Baker, 34, was found Saturday in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died Sunday at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 