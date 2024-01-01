The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Car strikes bus shelter in North Lawndale, 3 hurt

A car ran into another vehicle in the 3600 block of West Roosevelt Road about 12:20 p.m. before it went off the road and hit a bus stop, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_2.JPG

Sun-Times file

A car ran into a bus stop in North Lawndale on Monday, leaving three people injured, police said.

The car “disregarded a traffic signal” and struck another vehicle, then ran off the road onto the sidewalk, hitting a bus stop, Chicago police said.

Two people in the second vehicle were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. One person who was inside the first car was also treated for minor injuries.

No citations were issued, and no other injuries were reported.

