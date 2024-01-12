The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 12, 2024
City will open warming centers this weekend as Chicagoans brace for brutal winter temperatures

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications said it would work with city departments to help residents, the unhoused and new arrivals stay warm over the coming days.

By  Mary Norkol
   
A person removes snow from the windows of a car on North Magnolia Street in the Edgewater neighborhood during a major snowstorm, Friday morning, Jan. 12, 2024. Six to 12 inches of snow is expected, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning lasting until Saturday at noon was issued for the Chicago area.

A cold snap is expected to overtake Chicago area this weekend.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago will open its warming centers this weekend as temperatures are expected to plunge after the snow moves out of the area.

The city’s warming shelters, which are usually available on weekdays, will be open through the weekend, and anyone in need of overnight shelter can speak with staff at the public shelters or call 311, officials said Friday during a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

“OEMC is committed to working with city departments and our partners to assist residents, the unhoused and new arrivals to stay safe during the severe cold,” said Jose Tirado, acting executive director of OEMC. “OEMC will continue to monitor conditions with the National Weather Service throughout the coming days and will coordinate the city’s response with our public safety partners and city departments.” 

The Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., is open around the clock to help families and residents find emergency shelter. The Department of Family and Support Services said the Garfield center will be open all weekend and drop-in centers will have expanded hours.

The city’s other warming centers:

Englewood Community Service Center
1140 W. 79th St
312-747-0200

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center
4314 S. Cottage Grove
312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center
845 W. Wilson Ave.
312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center
8650 S. Commercial Ave.
312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center
4312 W. North Ave.
312-744-2014

ComEd CEO Gil Quinones said the utility was prepared for more power outages as the second wave of the storm sweeps across the Chicago area. The company restored power for more than 141,000 residents earlier Friday.

“When there’s wind gusts coupled with wet snow, it takes wires down, branches down that hit our lines,” Quinones said. “We obviously want to restore power as quickly as possible before the cold weather comes on Sunday.”

The Chicago Buildings Department said extreme cold weather can burden heating systems and plumbing. It recommended residents intermittently run water from all faucets to ensure pipes don’t freeze. If pipes freeze, a hair dryer or heating pad can be used to warm them up, but avoid using candles or any open flames.

If a heating system does go down, officials stressed not to use a stove or oven to try to compensate for losing heat.

Space heaters aren’t recommended. If used, keep space heaters away from anything that might catch fire, Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

It’s also important to make sure smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning during the cold, Nance-Holt said.

Tips for health and safety during the snow and cold

  • Check on neighbors, friends and family, especially the elderly and people with disabilities.
  • Keep children inside most of the time to prevent sickness.
  • Exercise caution when shoveling wet, heavy snow, especially if you have a heart condition.
  • Leave extra travel time when commuting, drive carefully and give snowplows extra room.
  • Keep cellphones charged in case of a power outage.
  • Stock up on canned foods and other supplies to avoid going out in inclement weather.
  • Follow city departments online for the latest updates and resources.

