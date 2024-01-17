The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Editorials Commentary

VA officials must find answers after veteran’s suicide inside Chicago hospital

Roy Giddens, 75, wasn’t the first veteran to take his life on VA property, which mental health experts say could be a form of protest from desperate veterans who feel let down by the VA system.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE VA officials must find answers after veteran’s suicide inside Chicago hospital
The entrance sign for Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, with the red brick building in the background.

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, where a 75-year-old patient committed suicide on New Year’s Eve.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Hospital workers know all too well the prevalence of gun violence and the emotional and physical trauma it can cause when wounded victims are rushed into the emergency room.

Perhaps the last thing they expect is for a firearms-related tragedy to take place inside hospital walls.

But days ago, a patient at the Jesse Brown Veteran Affairs Medical Center shot and killed himself at the hospital on New Year’s Eve, leaving his family, understandably devastated and asking why, and how, it could happen.

How Roy Fred Giddens, a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran, was able to bring a weapon into the hospital is clearly the big question that must be answered as the matter is investigated. Part of finding the answer includes officials addressing what screening protocols or preventive measures, if any, were in place to try and keep a man like Giddens from harming himself. Was he, for example, asked if he had or owned a gun? 

Editorial

Editorial

Giddens, like many veterans, struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and had medical records that were “saturated with suicidal ideations,“ his brother Donald Giddens told Sun-Times reporter Sophie Sherry.

After Roy Giddens was taken to Jesse Brown for chest pains, he reportedly expressed to both his brother and hospital staff that he didn’t have the will to live. He shot himself in the chest days after he was admitted, a police report said. A nurse was in his room treating another patient when the shooting took place. 

Roy Giddens isn’t the first veteran to take his life on VA property. Nineteen people died by suicide on VA campuses ― seven of them in parking lots — between October 2017 to November 2018, according to a Washington Post analysis from five years ago.

Mental health experts told the Washington Post that such acts could be a form of protest from desperate veterans who feel let down by the VA system, which in fairness has helped hundreds of others from taking drastic steps.

But VA officials must examine if more can be done to assist those like Roy Giddens, who was less than satisfied with his previous treatments at the VA hospital and wanted to take legal action as a result, but didn’t.

VA hospitals, which are dealing with men and women more prone to die by suicide compared to the general population, might also consider installing entrance weapons detection systems that have been put in place in hospitals across the country, including the Mayo Clinic.

More importantly, health care workers should not shy away from discussing firearm-related risks with their patients, especially if they have a mental health condition or a history with substance abuse. 

When the number of gun-related suicides in the U.S. are at all-time high, every proactive initiative must be explored.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
The search for Chicago’s next tourism boss
Chicago’s Southeast Side needs a park, not a hill of toxic sediment
To honor Martin Luther King Jr., pick a cause in 2024 and run with it
Affordable Care Act enrollment deadline is Tuesday. Don’t miss out on health care coverage in 2024
Out-of-state abortions soared in Illinois, and the numbers are likely to keep rising
Someone’s got to clean up the foul-smelling, toxic waterway in Little Village
The Latest
Snowfall in Buffalo led to the Blackhawks-Sabres game’s postponement to Thursday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks-Sabres game postponed to Thursday due to weather in Buffalo
With heavy snowfall yet again forecasted for Buffalo on Wednesday, the game — originally slated to be a TNT national broadcast — was pushed back a day by the NHL.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_115009311.jpg
The Watchdogs
Brandon Johnson’s campaign returns contributions improperly accepted from city contractors
Johnson’s campaign fund held on to other questionable contributions. Sitting mayors are barred from accepting contributions from city contractors and city lobbyists.
By Robert Herguth and Tim Novak
 
UCLA v USC
Bears
Opportunity knocks for Bears — and Caleb Williams
The Bears’ history of offensive ineptitude and quarterback development is well-documented. The 2024 Bears don’t fit the profile of teams with the No. 1 overall pick. With the right coordinator ... the pieces might actually be in place.
By Mark Potash
 
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Archivos Sun-Times
Environment
Hilco to pay $12.25 million in class-action lawsuit over Crawford coal plant implosion
The 2020 demolition debacle covered Little Village in dust, threatening the health of residents, a court case alleged.
By Brett Chase
 
Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley looks on at the CNN Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Jan. 10, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Columnists
Donald Trump may be the GOP front-runner, but Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley hang on
Voters who want a alternative to Donåld Trump do exist, and Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are hoping to live another day — or primary — to win them over.
By S. E. Cupp
 