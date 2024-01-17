Hilco to pay $12.25 million in class-action lawsuit over Crawford coal plant implosion

Little Village residents who lived around the site of a botched implosion of a coal power plant in 2020 may be eligible for part of a $12.25 million settlement related to the incident.

The company responsible for the accident, Hilco Redevelopment, and its contractors agreed to pay the money as part of a proposed class-action lawsuit in federal court in Chicago.

The debacle coated the Southwest Side community in dust on Easter weekend April 11, 2020. Residents who own property in the area or were present at the time of the implosion may be eligible for payouts. Go to littlevillagesmokestack.com for more information and to file a claim.

As many as 80,000 people may be eligible for injury payments up to $500, according to a lawyer for the residents.

Residents who were affected must submit a claim by March 26. Those who want to object to the agreement or opt out of the settlement have until Feb. 26. Opting out is the only way a person can seek any other lawsuit against Hilco and its contractors.

The lawsuit was brought by three residents shortly after the implosion of an almost 400-foot chimney at the former Crawford coal-fired power plant caused the structure to crash to the ground and blanket the community with a massive dust cloud.

The “toxic plume caused the residents of Little Village difficulty breathing and it has had and will have a pronounced effect on their health in the future,” the residents said in their lawsuit. The dust plume also “coated dozens of properties and personal property throughout the neighborhood, reducing their value and requiring extensive remediation.”

Hilco demolished the plant to redevelop the area with a more than 1 million-square-foot warehouse that is now being leased to retailer Target. A Hilco executive declined to comment on the settlement.

Both the plans for the warehouse and the way the power plant was demolished have been contentious issues in the Little Village community. The warehouse brings in hundreds of diesel-fuel trucks to Little Village every day, activists say, replacing one source of pollution with another.

The government oversight of the Crawford implosion was investigated by Chicago’s inspector general who accused city officials of “negligence and incompetence.” The report recommended three city officials be disciplined, including the possible firing of one health department employee. No city officials involved with the oversight were fired.

Neither former Mayor Lori Lightfoot nor Mayor Brandon Johnson has authorized the release of the report, though it was obtained by the Sun-Times in February 2023. The Sun-Times made the full report public.

In 2022, the Sun-Times reported that city officials had plenty of warnings about the potential for an environmental catastrophe.

Shortly after the bungled operation at Crawford, Lightfoot blamed Hilco, which ultimately paid $19,500 in city fines. The developer also settled a lawsuit brought by the state for $250,000.

Community members were appalled by both the size of the penalties against Hilco and what they called a lack of accountability at the city.

“I don’t know if a lawsuit can ever give closure,” said Scott Rauscher, a lawyer for the Little Village residents, “but we hope it will go a long way.”

A final approval hearing for the class-action suit will be held April 22.