The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
The Watchdogs Money News

Car insurance rates went up again for Illinois drivers last year, analysis shows

Premium increases for new and renewing customers during 2023 totaled $1.25 billion, a consumer group found, with State Farm and Allstate raising rates by the largest amount.

By  Stephanie Zimmermann
   
SHARE Car insurance rates went up again for Illinois drivers last year, analysis shows
Vehicles drive into the foreground as the Chicago skyline rises in the background. Traffic moves northbound on the Kennedy Expressway near North Ogden Avenue on Wednesday.

Traffic moves northbound on the Kennedy Expressway near North Ogden Avenue on Wednesday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The price of car insurance for Illinois drivers surged by more than $1.25 billion last year — following a $1.1 billion increase in 2022, according to a consumer group’s analysis of rate filings.

The report only looked at the 10 largest auto insurers, who represent 81% of Illinois’ auto insurance market, and suggested that rates could have risen even more last year.

Bloomington-based State Farm and Allstate, headquartered in Northbrook, raised rates by the largest amounts at $364 million and $210 million. The companies make up about 40% of the state’s auto insurance market.

Related

Allstate said in a written statement: “Our payments to help customers recover from accidents have increased significantly in recent years with more cars on the road, more severe accidents, and higher repair costs from inflation.”

State Farm said in a written statement: “Auto claim costs are being compounded by inflation and supply chain disruptions. All of this has increased the cost of labor and materials, which translates to higher auto repair costs. We continue to adjust to these trends to make sure we are matching price to risk.”

The nonprofit Illinois PIRG Education Fund examined more than 300 rate filings in Illinois for the 10 largest auto insurers and their subsidiaries. It found the premium increases for new and renewing customers during 2023 totaled $1.25 billion, affecting more than 5 million Illinois policyholders.

“Illinois car insurance customers deserve the same basic consumer protections most Americans take for granted,” said Abe Scarr, Illinois PIRG’s education fund director.

The consumer group is pushing for regulators to have more of a say in how much insurers can charge.

Related

Unlike some states, where auto insurance companies must get prior approval for rate increases, Illinois allows insurers to set whatever rate they choose, then inform the Illinois Department of Insurance.

State Rep. Will Guzzardi and state Sen. Javier Cervantes, both Chicago Democrats, introduced legislation last year that would give the department authority to reject or modify “excessive” rate increases and ban the use of certain “non-driving” factors in setting premiums.

Robert Passmore, vice president of the Chicago-based American Property Casualty Insurance Association, said that, though the rate of inflation is coming down, insurers are still dealing with higher costs to repair cars and pay medical bills after accidents.

Increasingly complicated technology in newer cars is also driving higher repair costs, he said.

“All of those things are continuing to go up,” Passmore said, adding that it’s an issue across the country. “Nothing is happening here that isn’t happening everywhere else.”

High claims-handling costs inevitably lead to higher premiums, Passmore said.

U.S. auto insurers cumulatively paid out $1.12 in claims and expenses for every $1 of premiums written in 2022, according to a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, citing S&P Global figures.

The insurance industry is fighting attempts at more regulation in Illinois, whether it’s greater oversight on prices or proposals to eliminate factors such as gender, marital status, age, occupation, schooling, homeownership, wealth or credit scores from car insurance rates.

It is already illegal to use race, ethnicity or religion in insurance rates.

Related

The insurance industry argues that Illinois’ light regulations preserve competition and that consumers are free to shop around.

Eliminating non-driving factors from pricing would result in less accurate risk predictions and it would mean some customers who now get lower rates would end up paying more, industry representatives say.

TIPS TO PAY LESS FOR CAR INSURANCE

TIPS TO PAY LESS FOR CAR INSURANCE

Even with higher prices, there are ways to try to trim your car insurance bill, experts say:

  • Use online quote tools to compare prices.
  • Don’t be too loyal. Some companies use data to predict whether you’re likely to stay a customer, even after a price increase.
  • Never let your car insurance lapse, and avoid nonstandard insurance if you can.
  • Consider bundling car insurance with your home, rental or life insurance to get discounts.
  • Look for safe driver discounts or membership discounts offered to unions, fraternal organizations and other groups.
  • Ask about additional discounts for safety features on your car or for taking a safe-driver course.
  • Consider using your insurer’s telematics program, which tracks individual driving habits through a device or mobile app, offering lower rates to the safest drivers. Consumers have been slow to adopt this technology — only about 17% of drivers are participating in it, according to consumer analytics firm J.D. Power — but it’s the most individualized pricing system on the market, supporters say.
  • If you’ve never made a claim, consider a higher deductible on your collision insurance.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
White Sox in ‘serious’ talks to build new stadium in South Loop’s ‘The 78’
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s campaign returns contributions improperly accepted from city contractors
Hilco to pay $12.25 million in class-action lawsuit over dust cloud debacle in Little Village
PPP fraud investigation finds Cook County workers ripped off $1.2 million from pandemic relief program
Former Citi VP in Chicago charged with elder fraud
UIC campus cop with extremist ties is banned from testifying in Cook County court cases
The Latest
Police_Tape_1.jpg
Chicago
Driver ejected, dies following DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash along Gold Coast
The driver, a 31-year-old man, crashed shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A simple household task like sweeping the floor can help improve hand grip strength.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Grip strength’s an important tool for assessing health
It measures the power generated by the muscles of the hand and the forearm. And that’s something you can improve.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
New Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga shakes hands with fans as he is introduced at a team convention.
Cubs
Philosophy of change: How Cubs’ Shota Imanaga is tackling MLB transition
Imanaga said his nickname — “The Throwing Philosopher” — came from his commitment to improvement and studying his craft.
By Maddie Lee
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Crime
Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves man, 25, dead on Near West Side
The shooting happened about 3:30 a.m. near Paulina Street, officials said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
The main entrance of the proposed design for the new Jackie Robinson Park fieldhouse as seen in a rendering.
News
Construction of new Jackie Robinson Park field house to begin later this year: city officials
The 18,000-square-foot building will be built in Washington Heights with help from a $15 million grant from the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
By Cindy Hernandez
 