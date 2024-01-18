More snow, cold headed our way — and maybe some rain (but you’ll have to wait until next week for that)

More snow and cold weather are on the way for the Chicago area as a wintry system is expected to move through the region Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday.

Snow showers are expected to dump up to 4 inches of fluffy snow in the city, with similar amounts in the south and southwest suburbs, the weather service said. Areas to the northwest, near Rockford, and west, near DeKalb, can expect up to 3 inches.

Related Chicago sees longest stretch of extreme cold weather in nearly 30 years

Motorists on the roads after midnight Thursday and early Friday should take precautions as blowing and drifting snow can cause poor visibility, possibly impacting the morning commute, the weather service said.

A pedestrian bundles up against the cold on South Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown Tuesday. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Temperatures are also expected to dip this weekend. High temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be in the teens, with subzero wind chills as low as minus 20 possible at O’Hare airport.

It should get warmer next week as temperatures tick toward the mid-30s starting Monday, the weather service said.

Another system early next week could bring rain through Wednesday, the weather service said.

Contributing: Cindy Hernandez

