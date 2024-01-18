The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 18, 2024
More snow, cold headed our way — and maybe some rain (but you’ll have to wait until next week for that)

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday. Temps will dip into the teens, and the wind chill could fall below zero.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
Chicago-area residents can expect to see more snow and cold weather this weekend. Four inches of snow could fall in the city and 3 inches in the northwest sections. Temperatures Friday and Saturday could dip into the teens, the National Weather Service says.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

More snow and cold weather are on the way for the Chicago area as a wintry system is expected to move through the region Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until noon Friday.

Snow showers are expected to dump up to 4 inches of fluffy snow in the city, with similar amounts in the south and southwest suburbs, the weather service said. Areas to the northwest, near Rockford, and west, near DeKalb, can expect up to 3 inches.

Motorists on the roads after midnight Thursday and early Friday should take precautions as blowing and drifting snow can cause poor visibility, possibly impacting the morning commute, the weather service said.

A pedestrian bundles up against the cold on South Wentworth Avenue in Chinatown Tuesday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Temperatures are also expected to dip this weekend. High temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be in the teens, with subzero wind chills as low as minus 20 possible at O’Hare airport.

It should get warmer next week as temperatures tick toward the mid-30s starting Monday, the weather service said.

Another system early next week could bring rain through Wednesday, the weather service said.

Contributing: Cindy Hernandez

