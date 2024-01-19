The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Chicago duo DRAMA brings the heat to Salt Shed

New single ‘Tighten It Up’ expands the pair’s electro and dance sound.

By  Contributor
   
Nudia Hernandez, Morgan Ciocca and Blake Hall | Vocalo
Producer Na’el Shehade (left) and vocalist Via Rosa have been performing as DRAMA for a decade.

Morgan Ciocca

From their onstage choreography to their captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics, DRAMA’s authenticity is reflected in every facet of their artistry. Before they joined forces, producer Na’el Shehade and vocalist Via Rosa were in the throes of their own solo endeavors, but for the past decade, they’ve been navigating the music scene together as the independent duo.

“It’s a best-friendship that has grown over the years, and doing business with your best friend can be hard at times,” Shehade expressed. “But nothing great comes easy, so if it’s great, it’s gotta be hard along the way. And that’s kind of how we’ve conditioned ourselves.”

Characterized as a dynamic blend of electro and dance infused with raw energy, DRAMA’s music is a testament to the creative mastery of both Shehade and Rosa. Shehade’s intricate production and instrumentals complement Rosa’s vocals, allowing them to take center stage as the duo’s primary instrument.

DRAMA Salt Shed

DRAMA

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston

Tickets: $35-$70

Info: www.saltshedchicago.com

When DRAMA performs in front of an audience, the music sounds a bit different than on recording. This is because Shehade re-produces all of the duo’s songs for the live sets to give fans a new experience.

“Everything’s a little more up-tempo, it’s more driven,” Shehade explained. “It still has the original vibes, but it’s a little bit faster and a little bit more produced for live. You have to produce things differently for live and for your albums.”

Rosa added, “The last thing you want to do when you go to a show is just stand there and stare at somebody performing. We’re trying to blow your mind.”

DRAMA’s performances cater to both intimate venues and high-energy festival crowds — and even virtual performances toward the onset of the pandemic. Though the friends made their Lollapalooza debut in 2021, they emerged strongest on the festival circuit in 2023 with performances at Coachella, Summerfest and Lightning in a Bottle, not to mention playing shows around the U.S. and Europe.

2023 was also a strong year for the duo musically. The November EP “Till We Die” stretched DRAMA’s creative boundaries and established sound, especially through lead single “Tighten It Up.” 

“[‘Tighten It Up’] was the perfect song to drop at the beginning of the year,” Rosa said. “I felt like it was a kick in everybody’s face, anybody who was doubting us over the pandemic or thought, ‘Oh, I don’t know about them.’ I was like, ‘No. Move out the way. We’re here.’ ”

“It was a scary record to put out, because it was different than all the other DRAMA records that we’ve put out in the past, but it made the most sense,” Shehade remarked. “As an artist, you have to push those boundaries, you know?”

DRAMA is kicking off the new year with a tour in support of the EP and will play a hometown show at The Salt Shed on Jan. 20. The event will blend old and new school as the duo shares the stage with several fellow Chicagoans: funk hip-hop artist Ric Wilson, DJ Terry Hunter, DJ and producer Derrick Carter and DJ Emmaculate.

“It’ll be a nice little homecoming, an official homecoming,” Rosa remarked.

