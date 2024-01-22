Take a chance, and reach out to migrants in Chicago

There is no “one” solution for the migrant crisis. Many solutions need to be implemented to help migrants achieve self-sufficiency. The migrants are here, and it is unlikely they will return to their country.

They must be allowed to work and legally drive. They must learn basic English and somehow connect with organizations willing to provide moral support, if not material support.

They must be helped by ordinary people willing to take a chance and reach out beyond what our city government is doing.

What can the average citizen do? Consider reaching out to the migrants.

My wife and I became acquainted with a young migrant family at the 22nd Police District, a husband, wife and two children. I hired the husband to do yard work and painting around the house. We are seniors and really appreciated the help. The cost was reasonable, and the family was so grateful.

They have since been relocated to a shelter, but we still keep in touch. The husband has mechanical skills and somehow found employment. Most likely he earns a low wage. I don’t know. I didn't ask. I know he saves as much as possible. He wants to buy an inexpensive car.

He hopes to find a small apartment or shared housing to leave the shelter. He wants to provide for his family and move up. He has a lot of challenges to overcome, but I believe he will overcome these challenges with the help and goodwill of the people of Chicago.

I encourage people in Chicago to reach out. Ask questions. Become acquainted with these people. Maybe invite a family to dinner now and then. Maybe they can help you in some way.

Don’t be afraid. Take a chance.

Stephen Carmody, Beverly

Sox must build better

Thank you for your excellent article about the White Sox considering building a new stadium. I suspect I may not be the only Sox fan who might wish the Sox prioritize building a team before building a new stadium.

Julius L. “Jerry” Loeser, Gold Coast

A terrifying thought: Trump wins

Lying. Cheating. Calling people derogatory names. Talking over people. Bullying people. Slamming your fist on the table because you didn’t get your way, in a court of law! The arrogance of believing you have more authority in that setting than the judge. Blaming everyone else for the things you get caught doing.

Sounds like an 8-year-old brat. But it’s not. It’s a 77-year-old man named Donald Trump.

The terrifying thought is he could be our next president. America, no matter what side of the aisle you fall on, please wake up!

Thomas Bajorek, Burbank