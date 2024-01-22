The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Take a chance, and reach out to migrants in Chicago

There is no “one” solution for the migrant crisis. Many solutions need to be implemented to help migrants achieve self-sufficiency, a reader in Beverly writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Take a chance, and reach out to migrants in Chicago
Bundled up migrants stand in line to receive food from a nonprofit.

Migrants stand in line to receive food from a nonprofit.

Erin Hooley/AP

There is no “one” solution for the migrant crisis. Many solutions need to be implemented to help migrants achieve self-sufficiency. The migrants are here, and it is unlikely they will return to their country.

They must be allowed to work and legally drive. They must learn basic English and somehow connect with organizations willing to provide moral support, if not material support.

They must be helped by ordinary people willing to take a chance and reach out beyond what our city government is doing.

What can the average citizen do? Consider reaching out to the migrants.

My wife and I became acquainted with a young migrant family at the 22nd Police District, a husband, wife and two children. I hired the husband to do yard work and painting around the house. We are seniors and really appreciated the help. The cost was reasonable, and the family was so grateful. 

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

They have since been relocated to a shelter, but we still keep in touch. The husband has mechanical skills and somehow found employment. Most likely he earns a low wage. I don’t know. I didn't ask. I know he saves as much as possible. He wants to buy an inexpensive car.

He hopes to find a small apartment or shared housing to leave the shelter. He wants to provide for his family and move up. He has a lot of challenges to overcome, but I believe he will overcome these challenges with the help and goodwill of the people of Chicago.

I encourage people in Chicago to reach out. Ask questions. Become acquainted with these people. Maybe invite a family to dinner now and then. Maybe they can help you in some way.

Don’t be afraid. Take a chance.

Stephen Carmody, Beverly

Sox must build better

Thank you for your excellent article about the White Sox considering building a new stadium. I suspect I may not be the only Sox fan who might wish the Sox prioritize building a team before building a new stadium.

Julius L. “Jerry” Loeser, Gold Coast

A terrifying thought: Trump wins

Lying. Cheating. Calling people derogatory names. Talking over people. Bullying people. Slamming your fist on the table because you didn’t get your way, in a court of law! The arrogance of believing you have more authority in that setting than the judge. Blaming everyone else for the things you get caught doing.

Sounds like an 8-year-old brat. But it’s not. It’s a 77-year-old man named Donald Trump.

The terrifying thought is he could be our next president. America, no matter what side of the aisle you fall on, please wake up!

Thomas Bajorek, Burbank

Next Up In Commentary
Former players explain the greatness of Tara VanDerveer, college basketball’s winningest coach
Power grids supplied by green energy are more reliable, and that can save lives
Little Village gets a win with $12 million settlement in Hilco’s 2020 dust-cloud debacle
Donald Trump says he can stop Ukraine war in 24 hours, evokes bogus claim on curbing Chicago crime in a day
Like it or not, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. is back on the court and already dominating again
An NFL-ESPN equity deal would rub out the blurry line between church and state
The Latest
“Cinderella” at Lyric Opera of Chicago stars - Jack Swanson as Ramiro and Vasilisa Berzhanskaya as the title character.
Theater
Lyric Opera’s ‘Cinderella’ delivers plenty of comedy amid glorious notes and sumptuous costumes
For this revival, the company has brought back a fun, whimsical and heartwarming production of Rossini’s take on the classic fairy tale.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Purdue center Zach Edey catches a pass over Iowa forward Owen Freeman.
College Sports
UConn, Purdue stay on top of AP Top 25 mens basketball poll
No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Tennessee all moved up a spot by sweeping two games each last week.
By John Marshall | AP
 
The scene in the 7400 block of 173rd Place in Tinley Park, where four women were killed in a domestic-related shooting Sunday, according to village officials.
News
Tinley Park authorities expect charges soon in slayings of mother, 3 daughters in domestic shooting
Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton, speaking to reporters late Monday morning, said he would not share any details about the case until charges are filed.
By David Struett
 
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer talks to the fans after getting her record 1,203rd victory.
College Sports
Former players explain the greatness of Tara VanDerveer, college basketball’s winningest coach
VanDerveer passed Mike Krzyzewski as college basketball’s all-time winningest coach with her 1,203rd victory.
By Nancy Armour | USA Today
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces clean energy company Nexamp will build its second headquarters in Chicago.
Business
Clean energy firm Nexamp to build second headquarters in Chicago
Nexamp’s announcement to expand in Chicago is the latest in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s efforts to secure more clean energy companies, and ultimately jobs.
By Tina Sfondeles
 