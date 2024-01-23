Illinois’ ban on assault weapons is working

One year ago, the Protect Illinois Communities Act effectively and immediately stopped the sale of assault weapons in the state.

There was no sunset, no grace period. Just an immediate halt to the manufacturing and sale of assault weapons that have increased the number of mass shootings across the country; high-capacity magazines that fire multiple rounds in quick succession without taking the time to reload; and, switches that convert legal handguns into military-style assault weapons.

And here’s how you measure the success of that law on the heels of its one-year anniversary: Our analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive shows 10% fewer mass shootings in Illinois between 2022 and 2023; gun dealers haven’t sold assault weapons in Illinois in the past 12 months and there isn’t any evidence of violations by dealers.

Gun dealers are complying with the ban, and that’s evidenced by their complaints about the loss of sales, collectively costing dealers millions of dollars, and saving an untold number of lives. In fact, when assault weapons or high-capacity magazines are used in shootings, 155% more people are shot and 47% more people are killed.

Just this week, after multiple public meetings that took place in the fall, the rule-making committee for the Legislature approved permanent rules clarifying how existing assault weapons owners can register their firearms. This makes the process more specific and easier to understand, leaving no room for excuses for not complying with the law.

The reality is that Illinois voters overwhelmingly elected a governor and representatives who were clear on their support for the assault weapons ban to stop the needless bloodshed happening in every corner of our state. They did what we elected them to do, and Illinois became only the ninth state to ban assault weapons.

But the gun lobby doesn’t want to talk about the immediate success of the assault weapons ban. Instead, they’re using extremists like Darren Bailey to tell people to break the law and not comply, in a flurry of bullets no less. This may rally the conservative base, but there’s no doubt that the assault weapons ban is doing exactly what it’s intended to do: stop the sale of these deadly weapons in Illinois.

In fact, the only people who will be harmed by not filing these affidavits of ownership are the existing owners, whose assault weapons were grandfathered in. If owners successfully file an affidavit, then there will be no question as to the legality of their possessing the firearm. Those who refuse are subject to misdemeanor charges upon first offense and felony charges after that. Thousands of responsible gun owners have already complied.

One year later, we know that the assault weapons ban has saved countless lives from the devastating so-called “everyday gun violence” that has become ingrained generational trauma for predominantly Black and Brown low-income communities, and from the threat of mass shootings that have repeatedly killed and maimed children, teachers and families just trying to go about their daily lives. That’s why we passed this groundbreaking piece of legislation: to stop people from dying.

One year later, the assault weapons ban is fulfilling its promise.

Kathleen Sances is president and CEO of Gun Violence Prevention PAC.

